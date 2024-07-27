5 Tastemakers Share the Flowers They're Using to Style Their Garden Parties

Flowers can elevate any event, but they’re particularly impactful at garden parties. It’s an easy way to embrace the natural beauty of an outdoor setting — even going so far as to be plucked straight out of it. But when it comes to flower centerpiece ideas, it can be hard to know where to start.

“Mixing flowers of different heights will create depth and interest in your arrangements,” says Cameron Forbes, an experienced event planner and founder of New York-based Forbes Functions. “And combining different textures with soft, delicate flowers and structured, bold blooms will add richness and complexity.”

But with so many species to choose from, the last thing you want is to spend money on a table centerpiece that will start to slump halfway through serving your hors d'oeuvres, or worse, cause your guests to sneeze. To help you feel confident in your choice of blooms, we consulted with five experts — from event planners to tastemakers, designers and trendsetters — to discover their favorite flower centerpiece ideas for garden parties.

1. PEONIES

(Image credit: Funny How Flowers Do That)

Event planner Cameron Forbes says her favorite flower to dress garden parties with is peonies. "They're simply stunning with their lush, full blooms and vibrant colors," she says. "They bring a touch of elegance and romance to any setting."

And when it comes to styling them for a garden party, they can be used for so much more than just a flower centerpiece idea. "Whether used in centerpieces, garlands or even floating in water bowls, peonies create an enchanting atmosphere that enhances the garden party experience," she says.

But they can be delicate, so depending on the weather and location of your event, Cameron also recommends considering hardier blooms, too. "Roses offer a classic and elegant look and can be utilized in various colorways to create a bold arrangement," says Cameron. "Sunflowers feel bright and cheerful, whereas hydrangeas are fuller and lush. Lavender is incredibly fragrant, and dahlias can be more daring and colorful."

2. ANEMONE AND RANUNCULUS

(Image credit: Funny How Flowers Do That)

Sculptural blooms always make quite the statement as a flower idea for garden parties, so it's no wonder unique varieties like anemone and ranunculus flowers (also known as buttercups) are a favourite of interior designer Lauren Sweet-Schuler, founder of Missouri-based interior designer firm Studio Sweet-Schuler.



"I like these flowers for their soft color stories and that each can have stems that twist and turn, giving a sense of playfulness to a tablescape," she says.

3. DAHLIAS

(Image credit: Funny How Flowers Do That)

"When I source flowers, I like to go local and I like to go seasonal," says Samantha Picard, a table stylist and the founder of Tablescapeluvr. "My favorite flower ever is the dahlia — my birthday is at the tale end of dahlia season — and I just love the intricate patterns, colors and sizes of them. They give me the same whimsy that you get as a kid when you see a snowflake magnified for the first time."

Multi-faceted creative Minnie Kemp, the design director for Firmdale Hotels, also regularly reaches for dahlias for her garden parties. "Don’t be too precious, the best arrangements have character, so whack in some green foliage for some umph," she says. "Use old jam jars and let your guests take them home after so the party doesn’t have to stop!"



In terms of styling them, Samantha says she loves using bud vases of varying heights because it's easier to plate food around them, and you don't block the view of people sitting across the table. "For color schemes, I like to have 95 per cent of the flowers in one certain hue, and then five per cent in stark contrast," she adds. "For instance, pale blush tones with touches of dark chocolate."

4. WHATEVER IS IN SEASON

(Image credit: Funny How Flowers Do That)

Former event planner and experienced entertainer Mary Hollis Huddleston thinks flowers bring a sense of joy to any event. "There's a reason we gift flowers for special occasions," she says.

As for her favorite flower, she says she has a different one for each season. "For summer, my favorite flowers to dress a garden party with are hydrangeas," she says. "For fall, it's Zinnias; for winter, magnolia leaves; and for spring, peonies."

But for garden parties in particular, she sometimes likes to take things a step further. "Don't be afraid to include vegetables," she adds. "They are a fun and unique way to bring the full garden onto your tablescape."

How do you style fresh flowers at garden parties?

Event planner Cameron Forbes recommends using varied heights, layering in different textures, and incorporating greenery and personal touches when styling flowers for garden parties. "Arranging your flowers to flow naturally, as if growing together in the garden, will curate a natural look," she says. "Remember to use plenty of greenery as filler, as it will not only add volume but also highlight the colors of your flowers and create a lush, garden-inspired impact."

"I find taller, more styled displays can feel rather awkward and prevent people making eye contact, impacting the conversation," adds Minnie Kemp. "A mix of vases vessels all low to the table will make sure that the conversation can flow — perfect for a summer party where you want people to settle in and linger long after the sun has gone down."

And sometimes it's the little details that can make the biggest impact. "There's something special about flowers used in unexpected ways, like edible flowers frozen in ice-cubes, or styled on place cards," says former event planner and experienced entertainer Mary Hollis Huddleston.

Similarly, Cameron says not to forget those personal touches, "like tying ribbons around vases and stems, or using unique vessels for your flowers, such as vintage urns or woven baskets."