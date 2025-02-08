How to Clean Metal Garden Furniture — And Prepare Your Space for Al Fresco Dining

Spring is on the horizon, and you may be thinking about bringing your metal garden furniture out of hibernation in time for some Alfresco dining. Whether it's stored in a garage or under tarpaulin, your seating and dining pieces will likely need a spruce before use. So, knowing how to clean metal garden furniture is important.

One of the many advantages of metal garden furniture is that, as well as the numerous styles, colors and finishes available, it's also low-maintenance. However, this doesn't mean no maintenance. That is why knowing how to clean outdoor patio furniture, including metal materials, is important. This includes a thorough clean (in the right way) at the start, middle and end of the spring-summer season for garden furniture that continues to look like new every year.

With just a little bit of time and effort, you can keep your metal garden furniture looking good for longer and just in time for those long-awaited lavished parties in the backyard.

What You'll Need

• A mild soap, such as Castile — This Castile Liquid Soap from Amazon is vegan-friendly and can be used as a household cleaner, for surfaces, laundry and much more.

• White vinegar or baking soda (optional, for tough stains) — This Hexeal White Vinegar from Amazon is an all-purpose cleaner with a fresh scent

• Soft sponge or microfiber cloth — This BrabantiaMicrofibre Dish Cloth from John Lewis should do the trick.

• Soft-bristle brush (if your furniture has textured areas, sticky spots, or light rust stains), such as this Bamboo Dish Brush from Amazon.

• Warm water

• Bucket or garden hose

• Clean, dry towel (if air-drying isn't possible)

"Metal garden furniture is sensitive to rust, so keep that in mind as your priority, says Alex Varela, General Manager, Dallas Maids. "Also, aim to clean it on a dry, sunny day to make sure water evaporates quickly and doesn’t leave permanent moisture on the surface."

How to Clean Metal Outdoor Furniture

Cleaning and caring for your metal outdoor furniture is essential if you want it to continue looking smart and in working order. Speaking with Muffetta Krueger, founder of Muffetta's Housekeeping, she explains why.

"Cleaning metal garden furniture is essential for preserving its appearance, functionality, and lifespan," says Muffetta. "Over time, exposure to dirt, moisture, and the elements can lead to rust, corrosion, or discoloration. Regular cleaning prevents these issues, ensuring your furniture remains attractive and durable."

It helps to know what your garden furniture is made from too, as this will point you towards the right tools and techniques.

"Different materials and finishes require tailored approaches to avoid damage and maintain their longevity," explains Muffetta. "While some cleaning methods work universally, others need adjustments based on the metal or finish."

Step 1 - Remove loose dirt, dust and debris: "Use a dry cloth or soft-bristle brush to remove any loose dirt, leaves, and debris," says Muffetta. "Then rinse the furniture with a garden hose or a bucket of water to eliminate any remaining surface dust."

Step 2 - Prepare cleaning solution: "Mix a few drops of mild, non-toxic dish soap, such as castile soap into a bucket of warm water," continues Muffetta. "For stubborn stains, add 1/4 cup of white vinegar to the soapy water for extra cleaning power.

"Alternatively, sprinkle baking soda directly onto a damp sponge for spot cleaning. Avoid any abrasive scrubbers on steel, as it is prone to scratches. For deeper cleaning on powder-coated metals, use a non-abrasive cleaner specifically designed for powder-coated finishes and be sure to avoid harsh chemicals that can strip the finish."

Step 3 - Clean the furniture: Next up, clean your metal garden furniture. "Dip the sponge or cloth into the soapy solution and gently scrub all surfaces, including table tops, chair arms, and sofa frames," says Muffetta. "Use a soft-bristle brush to clean textured or intricate areas, such as joints or decorative details.

"For sticky spots or light rust stains, apply a paste of baking soda and water. Let it sit for 10–15 minutes, then scrub with a soft-bristle brush. Rinse thoroughly with clean water to remove any residue."

"If you notice any rust on your furniture, you can also spray on an all-purpose cleaner and scrub with a wire brush too," explains Alex. "Rinse with cold water and dry. Sometimes that’s all it takes to remove it."

Step 4 - Rinse thoroughly: "With a garden hose or a bucket of clean water, rinse away soap, dirt, and cleaning solutions," notes Muffetta. "Ensure all areas are rinsed well to prevent soap residue, which can attract dirt."

Step 5 - Dry the furniture: "Place the furniture in direct sunlight to dry naturally. Sunlight helps prevent mold and mildew formation," adds Muffetta. "If that's not possible, due to damp or humid conditions, wipe down the furniture with a clean, dry towel to avoid water spots."

"Metal is usually porous, which means that liquids and dirt will infiltrate if you don’t let it dry properly," says Alex.

Step 6 - Apply appropriate finishing touches: "Apply a rust inhibitor or furniture wax to steel or iron surfaces for added protection," says Muffetta. "An aluminum polish can be applied to restore shine if needed. Although, avoid additional coatings on powder-coated surfaces but ensure the finish is clean and dry to prevent damage."

How Often Should You Clean Metal Garden Furniture

In general, well-maintained outdoor furniture lasts the longest. So, at the start of the season, begin with a thorough cleaning to remove any dust, dirt, or cobwebs accumulated during storage. "Inspect for signs of rust or wear and address them promptly too," says Muffetta.

She continues: "Clean your metal garden furniture every one–two months, especially if it is exposed to rain or humidity. Wipe down surfaces after heavy use to remove food, drink spills, or debris.

"Then at the end of the season, before storing your furniture, clean it to remove any lingering grime or residue. And apply protective coatings, such as rust inhibitors or furniture wax, to shield it during the offseason."

FAQs

How Do You Remove Oxidation From Metal Outdoor Furniture?

Rust and oxidation can diminish the appearance and durability of your metal outdoor furniture. However, these issues can often be resolved with simple methods and tools. According to Muffetta there are various ways to remove oxidation from metal outdoor furniture, once it's been cleaned, depending on the severity.

Option 1 - White Vinegar - for light rust or oxidation: "Soak a cloth or sponge in white vinegar and apply it to the affected areas," says Muffetta. "Let the vinegar sit for 10–15 minutes to dissolve the rust. Then scrub gently with a soft-bristle brush or steel wool until the rust is removed. Rinse thoroughly with clean water and dry.

Option 2 - Baking Soda Paste - for stubborn rust: "Make a paste by mixing baking soda with water or vinegar until it forms a thick consistency," says Muffetta. "Apply the paste to the rusted areas and let it sit for 20–30 minutes. Then scrub with a toothbrush or steel wool to lift the rust. Rinse and dry thoroughly."

Option 3 - Lemon Juice and Salt - for small rust spots on flat surfaces: "Sprinkle salt onto the rusted area, then squeeze fresh lemon juice over it," says Muffetta. "Let it sit for 2–3 hours. Scrub the area with steel wool or a soft brush, rinse, and dry."

Option 4: Commercial Rust Remover - for heavily rusted furniture: "Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and ensure the product is safe for your furniture’s material," says Muffetta.

"If your metal furniture is really rusty, apply a specialized product,' says Alex. "I suggest a rust spray or gel like the Rust Oleum Dissolver Gel from Amazon. Apply the rust remover, let it sit for 15 - 30, and use a soft wire brush or a microfiber towel to scrub the rust off. Rinse with water and dry with a microfiber rag. Make sure you use gloves and a mask."

Muffetta tells us that whichever option you choose, for persistent rust or oxidation, it may be necessary to use fine-grit sandpaper or steel wool to sand away any remaining rust. "Focus on the rusted spots but avoid excessive pressure to prevent scratching the metal," says Muffetta.

"Rinse with water and dry thoroughly. If rust has caused discoloration or damage, apply a rust-resistant primer and touch up with outdoor metal paint. Alternatively, use clear furniture wax or a protective sealant to prevent future rust and oxidation, depending on the metal and finish.

"By using these methods, you can effectively remove rust and oxidation from your metal furniture and keep it looking like new for seasons to come."

It's as simple as that! It's time to prepare your backyard and small patio ideas ahead of the colorful spring and summer season that is yet to embrace our outdoor living spaces.