5 Remodel Choices That You Won't Lose Money On, According to a "Return on Investment" Interior Designer

It's a truth universally acknowledged that renovating your home is one of the most stressful undertakings you'll experience in life. It's up there with moving and having kids. With that burden hanging overhead — and with such hefty financial commitments tied to it — you want to rest assured that you're making the right remodeling choices. The best way to measure how successful a remodel is? Upgrading to features that offer an ROI.

It's hard to guarantee a return on your investment, but according to designer Arianne Bellizaire, the latest addition to Extreme Makeover: Home Edition's crew, certain remodel choices are always worthwhile. Arianne is recognized in the industry for her ROI-focused approach to interiors, incorporating technology and contemporary styling to create tailored designs with universal and enduring appeal.

Whether you're remodeling a kitchen or renovating an entire floor of your home, we caught up with Arianne to find out more about where to invest. If you want a home that not only serves you for years to come but will make its money back when you decide to sell, here's exactly where you ought to be spending.

1. A Kitchen Remodel

In addition to joining the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition team, Arianne Bellizaire is the CEO and creative director of her eponymous firm, Arianne Ballizaire Interiors. The Baton Rouge-based designer is well-versed in creating homes that won't lose you money, and one place where you can pretty much always commit to a remodel in confidence is the kitchen.

"A kitchen makeover is often a surefire way to boost your home's value," says Arianne, and there are some key choices to make when remodeling that make a kitchen look more expensive. "Think modern appliances, sleek countertops, and updated cabinetry," she adds. "A stylish and functional kitchen can really make a difference, appealing to future buyers and enhancing your overall living experience." Don't forget the finishing touches, either. High-quality hardware (we like these brass kitchen handles from Anthropologie) or natural stone will make all the difference, and cheaper alternatives can be easy to spot.

2. A Bathroom upgrade

A bathroom renovation will always make its money back, says Arianne. "Sprucing up a bathroom with fresh fixtures, new tiles, and a modern vanity can work wonders," she notes. "It’s a space where buyers often look for a touch of luxury and comfort, so investing here can make your home stand out and feel more inviting."

Just like the kitchen, opt for quality finishes to ensure durability and a sense of luxury. A timeless design style is always best to ensure wide and long-lasting appeal. And, avoid common bathroom remodel mistakes like failing to measure large fittings, such as the bath.

3. Adding a Primary Suite

Maximizing square footage will benefit your home's market value, and one common space to invest in is a primary bedroom. You'll need to play your cards right if you want a bigger boudoir, however. If it means imposing on existing rooms or adding windows with a poor view, it could have the opposite effect. Consider if it's a remodel decision that will benefit your whole home in the long run, or if it's more of a personal desire.

"While [a primary suite] can provide extra comfort and luxury, it’s a big investment and might not always translate directly to higher home value. It’s important to consider whether this aligns with local market trends and what buyers in your area are looking for." Could a large family still live comfortably with plenty of rooms? If the answer is no because you've knocked through a wall, don't take the risk.

4. Energy-Efficient Windows

Some remodel upgrades are no-brainers — energy-efficient windows being one of them. Most of us want to live more sustainably, and as energy prices soar year to year, saving money is a top priority, too. While they might come at a cost, decent window fittings will guarantee an ROI from the moment they're installed.

Arianne calls energy-efficient windows a win-win. "They help with insulation, lower your energy bills, and also give your home a fresh look," she says. "It’s a practical upgrade that enhances both your home’s efficiency and its appeal to future buyers."

5. Outdoor Living Space

It's easy to overlook your backyard, but the most attractive homes will always have a beautiful exterior space. So-called outdoor living room ideas that seamlessly blend indoors and out are especially popular, and they're a relatively cheap addition to your home.

"In the southeast, creating an inviting outdoor living area — like a deck, patio, or screened-in porch — can be a fantastic choice," Arianne explains. "The warm climate makes these spaces perfect for enjoying year-round. It adds a great spot for relaxation and entertaining, which can really boost your home's charm and value."



Whether you're looking to sell or you just want to invest in your home, these are the remodel choices you can make in confidence. Just make sure you plan responsibly, consider your locality, and take market trends into account.