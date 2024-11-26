10 Sage Green Room Ideas That Ooze Serenity, Sophistication, and Style

Sage has an interesting position in the language of color, its ancient roots as a medicinal herb root it in the past and yet it captures the zeitgeist of contemporary interiors so effortlessly. This mix of green and gray can lean towards cool or warm undertones, and is endlessly versatile in its range of applications within the home.

From covering ceilings and walls in color-drenched living rooms to adoring artwork and kitchen cabinetry, it can be difficult to know where to start when it comes to sage green room ideas. So, we've curated a list of our favorite ways to use this charming and elegant color, providing insight into each inspiring green room idea from the interior designers who brought it to life.

Once you’ve settled on your next sage decorating idea, find the best sage green paint and explore colors that go with sage green to ensure the final result reflects your sense of style but also feels connected and cohesive.

1. ADD A CALMING TOUCH WITH SAGE PANELING

(Image credit: Sophie Burke Design)

Vancouver-based studio, Sophie Burke Design gives this inviting green living room a natural and calming touch with the addition of sage paneling above the fireplace. Painted paneling is a great way to give the softer sage some texture and structure. Paired with warm browns and cozy ecru tones, the inviting atmosphere of this interior just pulls you in.

"Sage coloured paneling offers a soft backdrop that can transform to suit either modern or traditional interiors," says Sophie Burke, principal of Sophie Burke Design. "In this living room, the colour imbues the space with warmth and interest. It evokes a sense of calm sophistication, complimenting the richness of the brown leather chair and soft, neutral colours of the upholstery."

The subtleness of this shade of green also helps to evoke the tranquility of nature, creating peaceful spaces that still have depth and character, she continues. "Using a muted tone like this allows for clients to incorporate more color into their home without feeling the pressure of committing to a more saturated shade".

You can dial up the enveloping effect in your own home by applying sage paneling on every wall, in any room.

2. CREATE A FOCAL POINT WITH A SAGE GREEN ACCENT WALL

(Image credit: Sarah Crowley, Design: Allison Ruda Interior Design)

Sage green is unique in its ability to capture our attention whilst remaining a subtle and seamless addition to the room. This sweet bedroom design serves as a wonderful example from the realm of sage green bedroom ideas. The accent wall reflects plenty of light around the room but still anchors the bed and surrounding elements.

The designer behind the scheme emphasizes the importance of picking the right shade of space for your space. "We selected a beautiful sage green for this serene bedroom, Benjamin Moore’s Misted Green 2138-50," says Allison Ruda, founder and principal designer of Allison Ruda Interior Design. "Because this green is so soothing and soft we felt it paired perfectly with other clam neutrals such as shades of white, creams, beige, blue, and taupe. We love the way this green adds some character while maintaining a very peaceful and restful environment."

3. COVER YOUR WALLS WITH A SOFT SAGE PLASTER

(Image credit: Tamara Magel)

“We are very into the natural environment being part of our interiors," shares New York-based designer, Tamara Magel, who explained that this house enjoys a lush green landscape outside that they wanted to complement. "I find when using greens and blues they should have a combination of multiple color undertones. It took many samples on the wall to find the right shade. This one has a combination of blue, gray, and green. It’s a very special tone.”

The lesson here is to harness the flexibility that sage green offers your space and experiment with the color to bring our the tones that speak to your space best. The application of a plaster-like finish here gives the dining room a soft and elegant expression that is tempered by the structure and form of the furniture, lighting and accessories.

4. TRANSFORM YOUR KITCHEN FLOORS WITH SAGE GREEN

(Image credit: Lance Gerberg, Design: Another Human)

Don’t forget to look down when coming up with sage green room ideas. Choosing a floor color can completely transform the look and feel of your interior and this charming kitchen design from LA-based studio, Another Human makes the case for sage flooring.

“The kitchen in this historic Craftsman home needed an update, but we were not going to do a full gut renovation," shares Leah Ring, principal of Another Human. "We decided to go with linoleum as a budget-friendly flooring choice and selected sage green to act as a grounding neutral in the space. It works well with the darker green of the banquette and the wood tones and sets a nice backdrop for this family-friendly kitchen.”

Consider how you marry the flooring and walls with complementary shades of green as Leah mentions.

5. BALANCE YOUR INTERIOR WITH SAGE ARTWORK

(Image credit: Kieran Reeves Photography, Design: Ashley Ferguson Interiors)

Sage isn’t just a softening touch to your interior, but it can also work to balance the scheme as seen in this sophisticated contemporary living room designer by Ashley Ferguson Interiors.

"I wanted two pieces that spoke to each other — not as perfect counterparts but as complementary accents,” says Ashley Ferguson, Principal of Ashley Ferguson Interiors. She comments on the tempering nature of sage. “Choosing green was intentional, a nod to the harmony of complementary colors. This choice not only beautifully offsets the garnet pillows but also enhances the warm red and brown undertones of the surrounding furniture, creating a space that feels both curated and inviting.”

6. COLOR-DRENCH YOUR ROOM WITH A RICH SAGE SOLUTION

(Image credit: Peak Visuals, Design: Black Salt Home Design)

Create a mesmerizing effect in any room by surrounding yourself with a deep rich sage tone. This interior brought to life Washington DC-based Black Salt Home Design offers its inhabitants an enveloping escape with its sage-soaked walls and ceiling.

"Sage green is typically more muted in color so you can use it as an accent color or drench a room in it. Sage goes well with neutral colors and combines well with earthy tones like dark olive, brown, and rust colors for warmth," shares Anabel Hering, founder of Black Salt Home Design. "Depending on the vibe you're going for, the type of lighting can affect green paint, allowing sage to appear lighter or moodier in dimmer settings."

7. ADD CHARM TO YOUR KITCHEN WITH SAGE CABINETS

(Image credit: Far Studio)

If you're in search of sage green kitchen ideas, this beautiful kitchen from Far Studio makes the cases for sage-colored cabinets incredibly well. The green marries beautifully with the warm tiling and brass hardware.

“In this kitchen, we wanted to do something that felt special and unique but still timeless. We used Farrow and Balls Lichen and it was the perfect shade of green that was warm, subtle and really layered so that it changes with the lighting,” reveals Brittany Wurzak Hakimfar, lead designer at Far Studio.

This is a great option for those seeking to bring sage into their lives without a major remodel as you can sand down and repaint your existing cabinetry to achieve this charming result.

8. PAINT YOUR VANITY IN A COOLING SAGE TONE

(Image credit: Greg Premru, Design: Blakely Interior Design)

Add some freshness and calm to your bathroom with the introduction of a colorful vanity. Sage is a wonderful option for those seeking to add color to a space but concerned about it feeling too saturated or dark.

This welcoming bathroom design by Blakely Interior Design blends light airy tones and a cooling sage to create a soothing blend of colors and a refreshing atmosphere. The designer behind this scheme emphasizes the importance the temperature plays in choosing your shade of sage.

“Sage can have both warm and cool undertones, allowing it to create either a cozy or serene atmosphere," says Janelle B. Photopoulos, principal designer and owner of Blakely of Rhode Island-based design firm Blakely Interior Design. "Warm sage, with its yellow undertones, brings a cozy, inviting quality, while cool sage, which leans blue or gray, offers a refreshing, serene feel. It pairs beautifully with neutral tones such as creamy whites, beiges, or soft grays, which enhance its natural appeal, while accents of black introduce a modern contrast."

9. OPT FOR A SAGE GREEN BACKSPLASH IN YOUR KITCHEN

(Image credit: Audrey Hall, Design: JLF Architects)

This contemporary kitchen designed by JLF Architects highlights that while deciding on your backsplash may seem like a small design decision, when it comes to sage green room ideas, it can be a big one. Opting for sage green tiles brought warmth back to this structured interior and cements it as a stunning and serene space.

“This house site, as are the Rocky Mountains, is resplendent with sage," explains Paul Bertelli, founding principal of JLF Architects. "Given a choice, the clients loved JLF’s use of sage green glass tiles sourced from Villi USA. Jackson Hole interior designer Tayloe Piggott sourced the soft sage velvet fabric for the kitchen visitor’s bench. The color of the washed oak cabinets is a nod to the dry meadow grasses [that grow wild with the sage in the surrounding landscape).”

10. CREATE A COZY ESCAPE WITH SAGE CURTAINS

(Image credit: Margaret Rajic Photography, Design: Haywoodmade Interiors)

Textiles are a great and more subtle sage green room idea, and drapes that flow from the ceiling to the floor offer the elegance of sage with an added dose of drama. This cozy interior was designed by Chicago design studio, haywoodmade interiors, and perfectly uses sage green to soften the darker interior elements in the room.

"A sage green, block printed drape is a great way to ease into green. It creates a backdrop for deeper colors throughout the space," advises Kelsey Haywood, founder of haywoodmade interiors.