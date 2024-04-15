5 Bathroom Lighting Trends for 2024 — "These Transform The Room Into A Sanctuary of Style and Comfort"
These bathroom lighting trends highlight shapes, materials and installation styles that will set the tone for an interesting and spa-like space
Want to refresh your bathroom design? These bathroom lighting trends for 2024 should be on your radar. After all, good lighting not only serves a functional purpose but also plays a crucial role in creating a calming interior, while enhancing the overall aesthetics of your bathroom. Just changing up the fixtures can transform the space!
No matter the size of your bathroom, these on-trend shapes, finishes, and special fixtures will fill your room with timeless style and a warm glow. Take a look at these expert-recommended bathroom lighting ideas and add your favorite ones to your cart.
1. Long light bars above vanity
When choosing the best bathroom vanity lighting, experts suggest going in for fixtures that cast even illumination. To that end, light bars give off even brightness without visual interruption and add lovely light layering to a modern bathroom.
'For a transitional or modern design, a sleek and minimal vanity light is a beautiful contribution,' says Keri Lainas, owner & principal designer at Keri Michelle Interiors. 'This adds a touch of visual interest but is also functional. It's important to focus on functionality over aesthetics with vanity lights to avoid shading or bad lighting for your face.'
'Light bars provide sleek and even lighting, and retain their allure by effortlessly merging with diverse decor styles, offering practical lighting for grooming tasks,' says Lauren Lerner, CEO and founder of Living with Lolo. 'With timeless designs, they stand as versatile and elegant enhancements to any bathroom setting.'
2. Artistic and minimalistic pendants
'A timeless bathroom lighting fixture is pendants in classic materials like glass or metal...or both!' says Lauren. 'You could even go in for smaller chandeliers in these finishes.'
Bathroom pendant lights are multipurpose fixtures as these can be hung by a corner just to add a decorative touch, or in the middle of the room to fill in as task lighting. While these have been a big bathroom trend for a while, designs in sleek, minimalist shapes and in glass and metal are becoming a favorite amongst homeowners as these add a clean touch to the room, and can easily adapt to any style of interior. Plus they rarely look dated.
3. Round chandeliers above the bathtub
Who doesn't love a bathroom chandelier? This fixture usually seen in high-end properties and hotels effortlessly adds a grand touch to a bathroom of any size and takes it from bland to beautiful. In the latest trends in chandeliers, experts suggest that supersized designs are on the decline.
'Lighting over a bathtub is such a fun and playful way to add the final 'ta-dah' moment to your bathroom,' says Keri. 'In terms of shape, something round or beaded versus rectangular is typically a good choice at the moment. A small, beautiful chandelier over the bathtub can tie your entire design together.'
4. Brass sconces
Fixtures in decorative or gleaming finishes can add to the bathroom wall ideas, and also cast a soft glow in the room. Sconces are great fixtures to add next to the mirror or above the WC, and can inject dimension to the room. Plus, they look especially great against a dark bathroom wallpaper or a painted wall.
'I love using pairs of decorative sconces in brass, as they don't always need to match the finish of your taps,' shares interior architect, Cormac Lynch. 'In fact, sometimes it's nicer if they don't. I think these sorts of lights add character to any bathroom. Of course, lights need to be IP44 rated so they are safe to use in bathrooms.'
5. Decorative lampshades
When it comes to bathroom wall lighting, nothing looks as charming as wall or ceiling lamps. These especially look quaint in a small bathroom or a powder room that sits within the home like a jewel box. Experts suggest that this year, designs with colored or patterned lampshades are going to be big.
'Decorative shades in the bathroom look charming,' says Cormac. 'Think of little hand-painted metal shades, glass hurricane shades, or even patterned fabric ones.'
3 on-trend bathroom lights to buy
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Aditi Sharma Maheshwari is an architecture and design journalist with over 10 years of experience. She's worked at some of the leading media houses in India such as Elle Decor, Houzz and Architectural Digest (Condé Nast). Till recently, she was a freelance writer for publications such as Architectural Digest US, House Beautiful, Stir World, Beautiful Homes India among others. In her spare time, she volunteers at animal shelters and other rescue organizations.
-
-
What You Can Add to Your Closet to Make it Feel Elevated? 5 Simple Tricks the Experts Swear by
Closets so often get forgotten about, but these simple edits can give them the lift they need to become style-forward spaces
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
Experts say These 5 Plants and Trees can Increase the Value of Your Home
Looking to maximize your home's sale price? Find out which plants experts say can increase your home's value by up to 15%
By Matilda Bourne Published
-
This Paint Trend is the Most Magical Way to Elevate Your Home — And It Can Be Done in a Weekend
This softly-softly approach to decorating feels perfect for homes now – here’s how to perfect the look
By Ellen Finch Published
-
5 Kitchen Lighting Trends to Consider for 2024 — These Choices Will Make Your Design Feel Elevated
Consider these kitchen lighting trends to upgrade your current design to something much more decorative and useful
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari Published
-
This Kitchen Trend Can Make Your Space Look Like a Charming, Tuscan Retreat — "It's Instantly Warming"
Limewash has a unique, textural quality that gives spaces a subtle but expressive effect. Here's how to use it to transform kitchens
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari Published
-
This Bathroom Trend Makes Spaces Feel More Open, Accessible, and Spa-Like — But Is It Practical?
Doorless showers can make the room feel plush and expansive, but it is going to make the room high maintenance and damp? Experts offer advice
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari Published
-
These Are the 8 Most Comfortable Design Trends Designers Love — "They're so Right For Now!"
If you're looking to bring a little comfort into your life, these are the eight comfortable design trends designers are turning to, and they're so right for now
By Faaizah Shah Published
-
'Get This Element Right, and Add The Perfect Finish to Your Kitchen,' Say Designers
The kitchen counter stool, of course! Designers point out the most exciting trends around this element, and how it can give your space the right polish
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari Published
-
Red is the Unexpected Bathroom Color Trend of the Moment — And These Designers Say It's Better Than Beige
The color red may not traditionally be associated with relaxation, but these leading designers show it can make bathrooms both beautiful and calming
By Kate Hollowood Published
-
Emerging Icons — The Italian Furniture Shaping How Designers Are Decorating Now
By Amy Moorea Wong Published