Spotted in the Coolest Bathrooms of the Moment — This Colorful-but-Divisive Trend Is the Idea You'll Either Love or Hate

Toilets have long been treated as purely functional things, often hidden away or minimized. Too long, it seems, as the interior design pendulum starts to swing in the other direction. Yes, we're talking colorful toilets.

Adding a colorful toilet to your bathroom seems superfluous, I know, but let's face it — the idea of your bathroom sporting a pink toilet is not only retro, it's riveting. We've all got them, so why not make a feature of it.

Contemporary interior design trends are all about clever maximalism. A unique detail here or a pop of color there brings personality and whimsy to your space. "A colorful toilet is unexpected — and that’s precisely the point," says Romain Freychet, the co-founder and artistic director at Parisian bathroom company, Trone. "In a space that’s often overlooked or overly standardized, it becomes an immediate focal point. It’s a bold gesture that says, 'Every detail matters,' and it has the power to transform the atmosphere of a room."

The re-beautification of this mundane plumbing piece has upped the ante by redefining how far we can push colorful bathroom ideas. A toilet no longer has to be white and clinical, it can be cool. And while some of us may still be haunted by the avocado bathrooms of yesteryear, I fear a restroom renovation may be in my near future. Here's how to do it right.

Image 1 of 2 Colorful toilets go hand-in-hand with a bold color-drenched look. (Image credit: A.B. Lafitte) (Image credit: A.B. Lafitte)

The colorful toilet trend was not an overnight success story, it's popularity has been more of a cyclical occurrence. LA-based interior designer A.B. Lafitte says, "The appeal of color-glazed toilets to me has always been tied to reviving the character of 20th-century design that we’ve strayed from."

Toilets these days feel more medical, sterile, and utilitarian, while toilets in early mid-century homes were statement pieces; decorative like any other design decision in the bathroom.

(Image credit: Trone)

A.B. adds, "I think part of the reason that there is a real demand for colorful plumbing fixtures lately is that people are leaning toward having eccentric homes that reflect their individual tastes more than ever."

Instead of detracting from your overall bathroom design like a white toilet does — a colorful toilet can actually add charm and cohesion to the space. Where a stark, white toilet can interrupt and even ruin your bathroom's color scheme, a colorful toilet adds to the aesthetic. It becomes part of the design.

"Design should elevate every moment, even the most mundane," says Romain Freychet. "Including a colorful toilet in your home is a way of bringing joy and intention into a place that is usually ignored. It’s also a conversation starter, always."

How to Style a Colorful Toilet

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Rachael Smith. Design: Owl Designs) (Image credit: Rachael Smith. Design: Owl Design)

But I'll be honest. A piece with this much personality needs a little forethought. Once you have set a color scheme, though, this quirky bathroom trend is relatively easy to incorporate.

"A colorful toilet adds personality, depth, and a sense of curated surprise," says Romain. "Whether you go for peach, blue, or pink, the color can completely redefine the space around it. It breaks the monotony and can tie together other design elements — tiles, textures, or accessories — into a cohesive story."

You can lean into maximalism in interior design, letting the toilet anchor a bold, expressive space, or minimalist, where a colored piece becomes the singular accent. Either way, Roman says, "The goal is to treat the toilet as you would a design object: with thought and attention."

To make sure your colorful toilet remains an intentional decision and not an afterthought, Sophie van Winden, an interior designer and founder of East London interior design studio Owl Interior Design, says, "Make sure it has some connection with the rest of the room."

For example, you could have a statement mirror framed in the same color. Or, you could color-drench a room based on the color of the toilet.

(Image credit: Trone)

"It would look equally good to have it pop against a contrasting hue," adds Sophie. "Go with a color you will love for a long time, it is not an item you want to change often."

And, yes — the surrounding palette matters. Roman recommends, "Pairing your colorful toilet with rich materials: limewash walls, warm woods, brushed metals, or statement lighting." This way, "the commode doesn’t feel out of place, it is yet another layer of thoughtful, colorful design," adds interior designer, Isabel Ladd of Isabell Ladd Interiors.

At the end of the day, adding a colorful toilet to your space is about creating a bit of contrast in your interior design, a bit of harmony within the room, and finding the emotional tone you want to set.

While a soft sage green will have a calming effect, a vibrant orange will inject energy. "Don't forget to consider finish: matte colors can add sophistication, while glossy ones bring vibrancy and shine," adds Romain.

I never gave the color of my commode much though in the past, but with retro design cropping up everywhere this year, I'd argue this is now one of the biggest dated bathroom details making a comeback this year.