Outdoor Storage Ideas for Bikes — 6 Ways to Keep Cycles Out of Your Home, but Still Safe and Secure

With more people swapping traffic for pollution-reducing bicycles, particularly in cities and suburbs, outdoor storage ideas for bikes are becoming increasingly necessary.

The cost of bicycles can run in to hundreds of dollars, so leaving them outside unattended is not an option. Bikes corrode in bad weather and are easily stolen, so shelter, security and discreet storage, that isn't going to be an eyesore in your yard, are paramount.

The upside of this, is that outdoor storage ideas have become more inventive and efficient at storing bicycles.

Designers are creating bespoke storage options for bikes too. There are some that you can create yourself, and many to buy "off the peg" if your budget doesn't stretch to a custom design.

1. A custom-design bike shed

(Image credit: Staghorn NYC)

"The biggest concern with outdoor bike storage is ensuring that the enclosure is large enough for the bike(s) in question without becoming an outdoor eyesore or feeling out of scale in the space," says New York-based landscape designer, Kat Aul Cervoni, Staghorn NYC.

"In essence, nobody wants a big ugly box in their garden," Kat says. "We're careful when selecting materials and dimensions for bike storage, so that it feels like an intentional part of the space, instead of an afterthought."

"For townhomes with a small front yard area I like building out a low shed that can be neatly nested into the front yard space. Sometimes these can also included storage for rubbish bins," Kat adds. "In a backyard space, I'll design an enclosure that matches the material of the fencing so that it feels like a cohesive and almost camouflaged element in the outdoor space."

Some companies, such as Bikebox also create bike storage disguised to look like a garden wall or fence. Made from steel and available with a patina or clad in timber, the team will even offer planting suggestions. Although, these are at the pricier end of the market.

(Image credit: Staghorn NYC)

2. Vertical wall rack in a garage or shed

(Image credit: Amazon)

If a custom-design is out of the question financially, organizing a garage or shed for bike storage is a good idea. Most after all, are at least lockable and dry. The problems though are various. From accessibility and space limitations to corrosion and collisions (with cars, lawn mowers and anything else that happens to be lying around or stored in your garage or shed).

Storing more than one bike also takes a level of organisation, particularly if you want to be able to use them at different times. The bike at the back is bound to be the one you, or someone else, wants to use.

"A concern for clients with bike storage is function and utility," says Kat. "Will it be easy to access the bike and convenient for taking out and putting back in."

For this reason, vertical wall storage in a shed, garage, or even in a custom build, is an efficient option, with various racks and rails available to buy and install on your garage or shed wall. Products such as Steadyracks allow you to slot your bike's wheel in to store it upright and pivot left or right to store multiple bikes and save space, while the Hiplok Airlock has a built-in lock for added security.

Alternatively, a couple of heavy duty hooks secured to the wall is a DIY option and will enable you to hang your bike so it sits close to the wall and off the floor.

Steadyrack Bike Racks View at Walmart Price: $99.99 Steadyrack has a great reputation for its wall racks, with hundreds and hundreds of 5 star reviews across the internet.

3. Floor-mounted rack

A pile of bikes left in a garage or shed not only creates a trip hazard and a mess, it's not great for the bikes either. Scratches and damage to the frame can easily happen if bikes are left in a heap and not stored properly.

If you've enough floor-space in your garage, a floor-mounted rack is a great way to store the family's bikes. Most are simple enough for kids to use, so there's no excuses for not putting bikes away. Floor racks that hold from two to six bikes are an inexpensive way to prevent garage clutter and keep bikes safe and secure, until you want to use them.

"Floor racks provide the quickest and easiest access of all the bike storage options," says Carl Ellis, bike enthusiast and founder, thebestbikelock.com. "So they are great for kids and best for families who use their bikes frequently."

"There's nothing to install either, so they are easy to move to a new space. Although, one of the downsides is they take up valuable floor space."

Two Compartment Bicycle Rack View at Walmart Price: $26.11 This budget floor rack is easy to build, and doesn't need to be fixed to the floor.

4. Ceiling mounted hooks or rail

Another option for bike storage in a shed or garage is to hang your bike with hooks or rails suspended from the ceiling. These obviously need to be securely fitted and able to take the weight of the bikes you wish to hang.

Ensure the bikes aren't dangling over anything they can damage - like an expensive car - and check you can easily access the bikes from below too. A pulley system can be an effective way to reach bikes that are hanging a little high.

"Ceiling racks have the advantage that your bike isn't taking up floor or wall space," says Carl Ellis. "However, installing a ceiling rack is more difficult than a wall rack and it does take a little longer to get bikes up and take them down and they're not suitable for children. This bike storage is best in tight spaces and for those with few other options."

Gowinsee Bike Lift Bicycle Hoist View at Walmart Price: $19.99 This clever pulley system makes getting your bike down from the ceiling super easy.

5. A self-assembly bike shed

If you don't have a garage or shed with wall-hanging space or a large enough floor area, an 'off-the-shelf', lockable, self-assembly bike shelter or shed is a great option. There are numerous models on the market–with some more attractive, discreet or expensive than others.

Available in a variety of shapes, colors, materials and sizes, first consider how many bikes you need to store, where in your yard you'd like it located, the space available and how accessible it needs to be. Bearing in mind, the harder something is to access, the less likely it is to be used. For budget bike storage sheds, check out the options on the likes of Walmart.

6. A bike stand

If you need to store a bike on a balcony, or in a small shed, an L-shaped bike nook bicycle stand is another nifty contraption that enables you to stand your bike vertically, on its back wheel, to save space and access it easily.

These bike stands are suitable for road bikes, mountain bikes, kids bikes and many other types.

Jiguun Bicycle Stand Vertical Bike Rack, Space-Saving Freestanding and No-Damage Wall, Super Stable Upright Bike Stand Rack, Adjustable Indoor Bike Storage for 20''-29''mountain/kid/road Bikes View at Walmart Price: $45.99 This L-shaped stand is great for storing bikes in small spaces.

Do I Need a Bike Lock When Storing a Bike at Home?

Yes, even if you've got secured storage, this is a good idea. "Even in a shed or garage, your bike should be locked to something that prevents a thief simply riding away with it," says Carl Ellis. "An unlocked bike is not only a prize, it’s also a getaway vehicle. So a ground anchor and chain combination is a good option."