Boring But Beautiful — 6 Sexy Kitchen Essentials You'll Want to Show Off, Not Hide Away
And they're all on sale now, just in time for hosting season
Full disclosure, dear readers: I don't have a walk-in pantry, a prep kitchen, or much storage space in my small apartment kitchen. Every kitchen essential has to sit on my countertops, staring back at me in dismay, which is why I am constantly out to find beautiful and practical pieces — in hopes of sprucing up my humble abode.
Luckily, I do have an eye for the stylish, the must-show-off, and the well-priced. So, ahead of the holidays, I'm bringing those skills to my kitchen and to your carts and sharing the best home deals I'm eyeing this Black Friday with you before hosting begins.
After all, who says practical can't be pretty or that functional can't be fabulous? Not me, that's for sure.
On My Wish List
Price: $105
Was: $165
I LOVE the idea of having this out on my stovetop or an open shelf year-round—just like I would a sculptural, color-accenting bowl on my living room coffee table. Really well reviewed by buyers and Livingetc team members, it's just one practical but pretty part of a collection by Selena Gomez at Our Place. This pot is perfect for an 8-person dinner party, but I'm a big fan of the whole set, which you can pick up for nearly half price right now.
Price: $27.08
Was: $31.86
Want to bake your favorite cookies or roast a good old Turkey? With the holiday and party season now in full swing, it's important to find the best products to ease your cooking. This Hongbake Baking sheet set comes in a lush champagne gold set and will certainly bring practicality and style into your space. Made from carbon steel, Its diamond texture makes for the perfect piece of cookware. To make things better, it has a two layering coating and is free from PFOA, BPA and PTFE. This stylish find will look exquisite on your dining table and kitchen worktops.
Price: $41.99
Was: $59.99
Chic, sleek, and worth every penny, the Martha Stewart Eastwalk knife set comes in a set of 14 and is quite the pretty find. Made from carbon stainless steel and forged with acacia wood on its handle, I think this piece is a must-have in every kitchen. Coated in a classic white color, this piece will certainly elevate the way your kitchen looks and feels — while also brightening up dull spots in your space. The knives are available to purchase in eight different colors, and best of all, they are now on sale!
Price: $149
Was: $195
I have been eyeing this wonderful Wonder Oven for quite some time now, and well, I've officially added it to my wish list. It is a gem of a find with its 6-in-1 air fryer and toaster oven with steam infusion. Available in four charming colors, this petite yet powerful home appliance will transform the way your kitchen looks and functions. It's certainly a stylish countertop-worthy appliance, I mean, just look at it! Best of all, it can bake, air fry, roast, reheat, toast and broil. The Wonder Oven comes with a wire rack, baking pan, air fryer basket, crumb trap, and an attached power cord. It's now on sale and worth the investment, so be sure to check it out.
Price: $10.99
Was: $14.99
Oxblood, ravishing reds, and irresistible deep hues have become quite the trend this year, and we're here for it. Made with a durable razor-sharp stainless steel cutting function, this can opener brings in minimal effort, with maximum control when opening your much-needed ingredients to ease your cooking. The handles have been designed with comfort in mind, granting you a secure grip and effortless use. If you're wondering what I love most about this little tool, it would be its shape, color, and stylish take on a practical solution.
Price: $329.99
Was: $449.99
I am a little bit obsessed with this piece... okay, maybe A LOT. I mean, just look at it. Dripping in a lovely creamy linen with a charming copper bowl. This stand mixer is what I want in my home. It's chic and stylish, and I mean, it can make everything from fresh pasta to burgers, ice cream, cake batter, and so much more. It features a stainless steel bowl with a comfortable handle and comes with 10 speeds — powerful enough to stir up those recipes you urge to cook up this holiday season. What are you waiting for? I'd say it's worth an "add to cart" moment!
And that's it, shoppers! I hope you enjoyed my round-up of boring yet stylish finds that you can show off in your kitchen. As the holidays have kicked off in many parts of the world, we believe that it's important to create a beautiful home that is not just good to look at but can also assist and support you when you need it most.
These practical finds will certainly blend into your home's decor as well as elevate and uplift the overall tone and feel of your space. Happy shopping, and good luck!
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Faiza is the Advice & Gardens Editor at Livingetc. To further her skills, she is currently taking on the 'Gardening in America' course with the American Horticultural Society (AHS). Faiza previously worked for The Independent as a News Feature Writer, where she crafted lifestyle, entertainment and news stories. She also worked as an Audience Editor for the newspaper for almost two years. Thriving in the busy newsroom, Faiza also spent her time crafting stories for Sky News as an SEO reporter, where she produced stories based on trending topics. Lifestyle and Interior design is a space she has been interested in for quite some time and as she blossoms in this field, she will continue to further her skills in design and gardening. Faiza has a background in SEO, social media and reporting. Her passion for writing goes beyond her work as she loves all things poetry and creative writing.
-
-
At This Designer’s LA Flagship, an Unexpected "Neutral" Paint Color Captures the Feel of California Sun
Launched earlier this fall, Natasha Baradaran's West Hollywood Design District showroom channels her globe-trotting inspirations into a peaceful oasis brought to life by her signature shade
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
7 Items to Never Store in Your Refrigerator, Especially Over the Holidays — And Where You Should Place Them Instead
Expert tips on what you should avoid placing in your refrigerator and shoppable pieces you'll want in your home
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
7 Items to Never Store in Your Refrigerator, Especially Over the Holidays — And Where You Should Place Them Instead
Expert tips on what you should avoid placing in your refrigerator and shoppable pieces you'll want in your home
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
How to Clean Stainless Steel Pans — Remove Stubborn Stains and Ease Your Chores in 6 Simple Steps
Dealing with the aftermath of a culinary overload will feel far less stressful with this pro guide to cleaning up your cookware
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
West Elm's Faux Fur Throws Are Better Than the Real Deal — And Less Than $70 for Black Friday
West Elm’s faux fur throws are the ultimate universal gift — even if you’re gifting yourself
By Julia Demer Published
-
I Asked Experts How Many Christmas Lights I Need to Decorate My Tree — And They Revealed the Ultimate Number
Calling all minimalist festive aficionados, it's your time to let your lights shine. But if you're wondering what the golden measure is, here's the big reveal
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
This Ingenious Table Seamlessly Transforms from Round to Oval, and Puts an End to the Dreaded Squeeze
No need for a kids' table this year. Meet the unassuming Scandi-style table that extends from seating two to ten (plus 6 other styles to shop)
By Julia Demer Published
-
How to Clean Cast Iron After Cooking — 6 Easy Tips for Spotless Pots, Pans, and Trays
Cast iron is often considered difficult to clean, but with the right routine and a few preemptive measures, washing the dishes should be a breeze
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Last Time We Shared This Stylish Diffuser, a Bunch of You Bought One — Well, Now it's 47% Off
The biggest sale of the year can be a stressful time, but this clever buy is all about keeping things calm
By Maya Glantz Published
-
I Wanted My Kitchen to Shine for Thanksgiving — But I Hate Cleaning. Then My Neat-Freak Friend Told Me Her Secret Weapon
Countertops, faucets, ceramic and stainless steel fittings, appliances and wall tiles all got the treatment
By Faiza Saqib Published