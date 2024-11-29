Boring But Beautiful — 6 Sexy Kitchen Essentials You'll Want to Show Off, Not Hide Away

Full disclosure, dear readers: I don't have a walk-in pantry, a prep kitchen, or much storage space in my small apartment kitchen. Every kitchen essential has to sit on my countertops, staring back at me in dismay, which is why I am constantly out to find beautiful and practical pieces — in hopes of sprucing up my humble abode.

Luckily, I do have an eye for the stylish, the must-show-off, and the well-priced. So, ahead of the holidays, I'm bringing those skills to my kitchen and to your carts and sharing the best home deals I'm eyeing this Black Friday with you before hosting begins.

After all, who says practical can't be pretty or that functional can't be fabulous? Not me, that's for sure.

On My Wish List

Perfect Pot $105 at Target Price: $105

Was: $165 I LOVE the idea of having this out on my stovetop or an open shelf year-round—just like I would a sculptural, color-accenting bowl on my living room coffee table. Really well reviewed by buyers and Livingetc team members, it's just one practical but pretty part of a collection by Selena Gomez at Our Place. This pot is perfect for an 8-person dinner party, but I'm a big fan of the whole set, which you can pick up for nearly half price right now. HONGBAKE Baking Sheet Pan Set View at Amazon Price: $27.08

Was: $31.86 Want to bake your favorite cookies or roast a good old Turkey? With the holiday and party season now in full swing, it's important to find the best products to ease your cooking. This Hongbake Baking sheet set comes in a lush champagne gold set and will certainly bring practicality and style into your space. Made from carbon steel, Its diamond texture makes for the perfect piece of cookware. To make things better, it has a two layering coating and is free from PFOA, BPA and PTFE. This stylish find will look exquisite on your dining table and kitchen worktops. MARTHA STEWART Eastwalk Knife Set View at Amazon Price: $41.99

Was: $59.99 Chic, sleek, and worth every penny, the Martha Stewart Eastwalk knife set comes in a set of 14 and is quite the pretty find. Made from carbon stainless steel and forged with acacia wood on its handle, I think this piece is a must-have in every kitchen. Coated in a classic white color, this piece will certainly elevate the way your kitchen looks and feels — while also brightening up dull spots in your space. The knives are available to purchase in eight different colors, and best of all, they are now on sale! Wonder Oven® $149 at Amazon $149 at Amazon $149 at Amazon Price: $149

Was: $195 I have been eyeing this wonderful Wonder Oven for quite some time now, and well, I've officially added it to my wish list. It is a gem of a find with its 6-in-1 air fryer and toaster oven with steam infusion. Available in four charming colors, this petite yet powerful home appliance will transform the way your kitchen looks and functions. It's certainly a stylish countertop-worthy appliance, I mean, just look at it! Best of all, it can bake, air fry, roast, reheat, toast and broil. The Wonder Oven comes with a wire rack, baking pan, air fryer basket, crumb trap, and an attached power cord. It's now on sale and worth the investment, so be sure to check it out. KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener View at Amazon Price: $10.99

Was: $14.99 Oxblood, ravishing reds, and irresistible deep hues have become quite the trend this year, and we're here for it. Made with a durable razor-sharp stainless steel cutting function, this can opener brings in minimal effort, with maximum control when opening your much-needed ingredients to ease your cooking. The handles have been designed with comfort in mind, granting you a secure grip and effortless use. If you're wondering what I love most about this little tool, it would be its shape, color, and stylish take on a practical solution. KitchenAid 5qt 10-Speed Stand Mixer View at Target Price: $329.99

Was: $449.99 I am a little bit obsessed with this piece... okay, maybe A LOT. I mean, just look at it. Dripping in a lovely creamy linen with a charming copper bowl. This stand mixer is what I want in my home. It's chic and stylish, and I mean, it can make everything from fresh pasta to burgers, ice cream, cake batter, and so much more. It features a stainless steel bowl with a comfortable handle and comes with 10 speeds — powerful enough to stir up those recipes you urge to cook up this holiday season. What are you waiting for? I'd say it's worth an "add to cart" moment!

And that's it, shoppers! I hope you enjoyed my round-up of boring yet stylish finds that you can show off in your kitchen. As the holidays have kicked off in many parts of the world, we believe that it's important to create a beautiful home that is not just good to look at but can also assist and support you when you need it most.

These practical finds will certainly blend into your home's decor as well as elevate and uplift the overall tone and feel of your space. Happy shopping, and good luck!

