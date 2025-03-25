Scalloped Jute Rugs Are Having a Moment — I've Just Found the Best One Right Now With $50 Off
This Walmart rug does scallop trim so well. And combined with jute fabric? Consider this the summer rug of my dreams
Since the summer is rapidly approaching, I'm keen on finding home decor that can freshen up my space and prepare me for the best season of the year. Of course, there are certain design elements that make a home feel more 'summer-oriented' — two of which are scallop trim and jute fabric. So when I saw this rug from Walmart that combined those two quintessentially summer details, I knew I had hit the jackpot.
From the subtle weave of the jute fabric to the white rectangular borders and undulating perimeter, this rug just oozes summertime style — and is somewhat reminiscent of the well-loved coastal grandmother trend. Now, you might think scallop edge is kind of a controversial and overly beach-themed trimming. And trust me, I hear you. "Scallops, once regarded as the pinnacle of playful decor, are earning a bad wrap — drawing comparisons to chevron and other hyper-millennial design sensibilities," Livingetc's Style Editor Julia Demer tells me. Scallop trim certainly isn't the most sought-after interior design trend at the moment.
However, Julia assures me that with the right styling, scallop trim can be a stunning addition to your home decor, and this scallop-trimmed jute rug is the perfect example of that. To nail the look, "keep the surrounding furniture sleek, contemporary, or better yet, organic — and avoid that manufactured kitsch we’ve grown tired of," Julia says. "An asymmetrical, raw-look wooden coffee table, for instance, echoes the movement of the rug’s scalloped edges without feeling overly contrived.”
With that in mind, I present to you Walmart's version of the scallop-trimmed jute rug that's tasteful, fresh, and inviting — the perfect rug to elevate your home decor for the summer season ahead.
Price: $207, Was: $250
Size: 6' x 9' (more sizes available)
Bring some summertime freshness and natural texture into your home with this scallop-trimmed jute rug. It's hand woven and made with top quality materials — making this rug a durable design that won't look rough after years of use. It's relatively lightweight as well, so you can move it around your home with ease. Along with the white perimeter border lines, this rug is also available with other colored borders or none at all — whichever your prefer. And the best part? It comes in over eight different sizes, so it's bound to fit somewhere in your home.
As an added bonus, this rug is a Walmart bestseller, and has some pretty rave reviews. Consider this the rug you need to add some interest in your home this summer, through both texture and style.
Of course, looking at this scallop-trimmed jute rug sent me down a rabbit hole to find more styles that make the trim look chic and elegant. So below, take a look at three more options from Walmart that nail the summer style so tastefully. And remember, the best rugs shouldn't be a basic piece of filler decor. They should add something to your home, whether that be a fun texture or an alluring design. As for these scallop jute rugs, well, they'll do both.
Price: $259
Size: 6' x 9' (more sizes available)
With an exaggerated scallop trim, this rug would certainly add a bit of whimsy to your home decor. Paired with the jute texture, this rug makes for the perfect style to refresh your living room design. But the best part? This rug comes in over 10 different sizes. From small to large, as a runner rug or a rectangular area rug, this scallop jute rug delivers style in whatever size fits your needs.
Price: $90.83
Size: 5'
With its scallop-trimmed edge and circular formation, this rug resembles a sunflower — and would make for a lovely entryway rug. Combined with the natural look of the jute fibers, this rug has a grounding quality to it. While the weave of this rug is slightly on the larger side, it's nonetheless a stylish option for any spot in your home. Plus, since it's shed proof and durable, this rug is a good choice for high-traffic areas of your home.
Price: $390
Size: 3' x 12' (more sizes available)
Runner rugs are a great addition to your home decor. They serve as a prime kitchen rug idea that can add a bit of style through color and texture. This runner features an even wavy scalloped-edge, as well as a green double border. And with its jute fabric, this rug brings the necessary touch of texture that can make a space come to life. This rug would easily add a bit of elegance to your kitchen design.
While these rugs can be stylish additions to your home decor, the material can make them a hassle to clean. Read on to discover how to clean jute rugs to keep your home looking fresh, elegant, and dirt free.
