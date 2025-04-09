What Can I Choose Instead of Brass Taps? 4 Finishes That Are Emerging in 2025's Kitchens and Bathrooms
If you want to try something a little different for your kitchen or bathroom finishes, these are the trending styles in taps beyond classic brass
Brass taps have always been a popular choice in both kitchens and bathrooms. With their warm, golden hue and vintage style, they have been the go-to choice for homeowners seeking to add a touch of luxury to their spaces. However, as with any design, trends are susceptible to shifting, with homeowners and designers beginning to consider new finishes and materials that offer fresh aesthetics.
As trends lean toward a more curated and eclectic style, alternative tap finishes are rising in popularity. People are seeking options that provide a distinctive edge while maintaining a timeless appeal.
So, what exactly is replacing brass taps? From the bold and dramatic to the soft and sophisticated, four key finishes are taking the lead. Whether you are planning a full renovation or simply keeping up to date with the latest kitchen tap ideas, these finishes promise to redefine your space with style and substance.
1. Matte Black
One tap finish that has emerged as a clear contender to brass is matte black. This versatile choice has become a favorite in modern interiors, offering a striking contrast against light countertops and tiles.
"One of the reasons for matte black's popularity is its ability to blend seamlessly across various design styles," says Victoria Holly, principal and founder of Victoria Holly Interiors. "Whether in a Scandinavian-inspired kitchen, an industrial-style bathroom, or a minimalist powder room, these taps provide an effortless sense of drama. They also pair beautifully with a variety of materials, including marble and quartz."
As well as being an inexpensive bathroom upgrade, practicality is another positive for matte black taps such as the Aztec Mono Basin Mixer Tap from Dunelm. Their non-reflective surface hides fingerprints and water spots better than polished finishes, making maintenance much easier.
Additionally, matte black taps are available in a range of silhouettes, from goosenecks to vintage-inspired bridge faucets, allowing homeowners to select a design that aligns perfectly with their aesthetic.
With an impressive reputation and almost two decades in the field of design, Victoria Holly leads the team at Victoria Holly Interiors, and is known for curating spaces filled with character, color, and custom furniture and detailing that feel timeless, whether it's a sprawling 10,000 square foot home or loft space.
2. Brushed Nickel
Victoria suggests that for those who favor a softer, more muted aesthetic, brushed nickel is an excellent choice. Brushed nickel taps such as the Booth & Co. Axbridge Lever Nickel Basin Mixer Tap are particularly versatile, complementing a range of color palettes from warm neutrals to cooler greys and work very well in transitional spaces where there’s a blend between classic and modern elements.
Another reason brushed nickel is gaining popularity is its availability across different fixtures. Homeowners can find brushed nickel options for everything from kitchen faucets to shower heads and cabinet hardware, allowing for a cohesive design scheme throughout the entire space.
"This finish also pairs well with materials like natural stone, wood, and even matte ceramics, enhancing its appeal as a bathroom hardware trend," continues Victoria. "Furthermore, its subtle, brushed texture helps to mask water spots and fingerprints, making it a practical choice."
3. Copper
Copper taps are becoming an increasingly popular choice for those looking to bring warmth and character into their homes. With their distinctive reddish-brown hue, copper taps offer a striking alternative, especially on trough sinks or marble bathrooms, adding a sense of artisanal charm and vintage appeal.
"Copper taps work particularly well in rustic, farmhouse, and industrial-style interiors," says Katrina Smith, kitchen expert and founder of Kitchensity. “They are also gaining popularity in modern spaces, acting as a unique design statement. Over time, copper develops a natural patina, which adds even more character and depth.”
In addition to their aesthetic appeal, copper taps such as the Copper Mixer Tap from Miss Artisan offer antimicrobial properties, making them a hygienic choice for kitchens and bathrooms faucets. However, they do require regular maintenance to prevent tarnishing if you prefer a polished look.
Katrina’s mission with Kitchensity is to help you create the perfect kitchen space, whether you’re a professional chef or a home cook. At Kitchensity.com, they are passionate about kitchen design, organization, and functionality. They believe that a well-designed kitchen is the heart of the home, where families and friends come together to share meals and create memories.
4. Polished Chrome
Even though brass taps have risen in popularity, polished chrome remains a steadfast backup. Its reflective, mirror-like finish adds a touch of timeless glamour to kitchens and bathrooms and can transform your space into the best spa bathroom. Polished chrome's versatility allows it to fit seamlessly into both traditional kitchens, modern bathrooms, or when looking to mix chrome and wood.
Katrina states that one of polished chrome’s main advantages is its availability and affordability. This widely-used finish is easy to source and often more budget-friendly such as the Phoenix 2 Lever Kitchen Tap from John Lewis. Additionally, its bright surface enhances light and can make smaller spaces feel more open and airy. Regular cleaning with a soft cloth and gentle cleanser will maintain its mirror-like shine, ensuring it retains its brilliance over time.
Polished chrome taps are also celebrated for their compatibility with a variety of design styles, also its resilience against corrosion and tarnishing makes it an ideal choice for wet environments.
FAQs
What Metal Is Best for Taps?
"The best metal for taps depends on your priorities — whether it's durability, aesthetic appeal, or maintenance ease," says Katrina. "Brass remains a durable and corrosion-resistant option, but it requires regular upkeep to maintain its finish. Stainless steel or copper is another excellent choice for those seeking strength and longevity, as it is highly resistant to rust and stains."
When selecting the best metal for taps, consider the environment and design of your space. For high-traffic areas, stainless steel or brushed nickel are reliable, low-maintenance choices.
As interior design trends continue to evolve, kitchen and bathroom fittings will undoubtedly shift and diversify. Brass may no longer be the only sought-after option, but that only allows room for other styles to innovate and elevate spaces.
Ultimately, the best tap finish is one that aligns with the overall design narrative of your home. Whether you are drawn to the warm charm of copper taps or the enduring beauty of polished chrome, there is no shortage of options to suit every taste.
Seraphina is a contributing editor at Livingetc, writing Advice features on design, renovation and organisation. Seraphina is a qualified Interior Designer from KLC School of Design having worked at London-based interior design agencies Anouska Hempel and ND Studios. Seraphina has also completed her MA degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with previous experience including writing for Homes & Gardens, Women's Health, Food & Travel and Fabulous Magazine.
