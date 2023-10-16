This $8 bed sheet organizing hack is going viral - and makes linen cupboards quickly look perfect
People are falling in love with the viral $8 bed sheet organizing hack - and it makes the way you store your linen look so much better
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
We have long debated the best way to store bed linen. Keeping each set neatly together is easier said than done. There always seems to be one pillow case that goes missing and piles that are precariously balanced. It is especially challenging when you have different-sized sheets for every bed. If half your time changing the bed sheets is dedicated to searching through the piles to find the set for the single bed, something needs to change.
Luckily a nifty hack has come to our attention that will save you the trouble of this. This Amazon buy has gone viral on TikTok for streamlining your bedding into easily identifiable piles. It will transform your current storage solution into something more accessible and manageable.
If you struggle to store your bed linens in an orderly fashion, this trick might be just what you've been waiting for.
What is the hack?
This simple trick involves putting labeled bands around each set of bed sheets. The premade bands have the size of sheets printed on them so you can easily identify them from a quick glance in the cupboard. Simply fold up your sheets, as you normally would, making sure to include all pieces, then wrap the corresponding band around the set. It could not be easier to get your linen cupboard in order.
There are certain tricks you can do to store bed linen properly, but this nifty hack will make the process of making the bed so much easier. Say goodbye to rummaging through pies for the right-sized set, and sets with missing pieces. This is the way forward.
We first came across this trick from The Organization Station on TikTok and now we can't understand how we ever lived without it. The process of tidying your linen will also be a great opportunity to declutter your collection. throw away any sheets with holes in them, or donate anything you haven't used. Once you streamline your linen store and try this trick you'll never go back.
@theorganizationstation ♬ original sound - The Organization Station
Where to buy
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Amy recently completed an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with experience writing for Women’s lifestyle publications across arts, culture, and beauty. She has a particular love for the minimalist aesthetic mixed with mid-century furniture, especially combining unique vintage finds with more modern pieces. Her previous work in luxury jewellery has given her a keen eye for beautiful things and clever design, that plays into her love of interiors. As a result, Amy will often be heard justifying homeware purchases as 'an investment', wise words to live by.
-
-
'Plant them together!' These two popular vegetables grow so much better next to each other
Companion planting can have a host of benefits, and these two vegetables are a perfect pairing
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
6 things people with cozy homes that avoid feeling cluttered always get right
Design experts tell us the secrets to achieving a cozy, eclectic home that doesn’t feel too busy or cluttered
By Raluca Racasan Published