12 Hanging Wall Bookshelves That Maximize Space In Your Rooms Without Compromising Style
Hanging wall bookshelves mean you don't have to choose between a chic storage option and extra space in your bedroom. Shop our editor-approved round-up now.
When you're out of floor space, hanging wall bookshelves are your perfect storage solution. They're every bit as chic and decorative of a freestanding option, but take advantage of underutilized wall area, so that you don't have to figure out how to get all your favorite decor onto your desk.
And as far as bookshelves go, they're also some of the very best bookshelves to buy right now. The selection is great, and I've spent a good bit of my afternoon investigating across some of the best home decor brands to find the top 12 options available. Below you'll find a wide range of hanging wall bookshelves in a variety of colors and styles, and at a variety of price points. Because I'm not doing my sacred style editor duty if I'm not delivering you options.
Let's get shopping!
12 hanging wall bookshelves to buy now
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $48.99
Target is always a great place to look for a price-friendly option, and this modern, affordable bookshelf is no exception. Consider stacking your books on either side and filling the cubbies with cute little decor pieces that spice things up.
Price: $179
What I love most about this wall shelf, which features a very classic silhouette, is the precious pink color. A great way to try something subtly different, while sticking to what you know.
Price: $168.30
Was: $198
This option screams "minimalist bookshelf" to me. I think it's the open-concept frame and thin side pieces, which take up little space visually.
Price: $92.99
Was: $105.99
I love the playful shape of this burnished gold circular bookshelf, which also supports up to 15 lbs.
Price: $385
Designed by Ferm Living and on sale at Burke Decor, this narrow and chic wall piece is inspired by mid-century modern bookcases of yore. I love how simple yet elegant it looks. A fabulous black bookshelf.
Price: $199
The coolest part of this extremely minimal wall shelf is that you can reconfigure the individual shelves to your liking. With a periodical refresh, it'll feel like a new product every time.
Price: $53.77
A mounted corner bookshelf like this is a great bookshelf for small spaces because it takes advantage of an under-utilized part of your room and frees up floor space for other pieces.
Price: $49
This piece is just simple and classic. I'd think it would look great in an entryway, or maybe as open storage for some gardening tools.
Price: $198
Was: $248
Rattan isn't going anywhere in 2024. So you have nothing to fear if you choose to invest in this somewhat pricier piece from Anthropologie. A stunning option!
Price: $206.10
Was: $229
Much like the Pottery Barn option, this modern bookshelf from Arhaus features interlocking individual shelving units that feel both playful and elevated.
Price: $440
Was: $549
Thanks to its gold frame and glass shelves, this is one bookshelf that makes your living room look more expensive. And on sale!
Price: $100
A stunning white bookshelf, this modern piece offers design junkies a really fun and funky place to store their loose trinkets and books.
For more bookshelf-focused edits, check out my round-ups of the best low bookshelves, the best ladder bookshelves, the best green bookshelves, the best red bookshelves, and the best large bookshelves.
When should I consider a hanging wall bookshelf?
Interior designer Grey Joyner, founder of Grey Joyner Interiors, has used hanging wall bookshelves and floating shelves in 'two different areas,' she told me: 'on either side of a fireplace in a den and also in a kitchen.' With the fireplace, she chose a wall bookshelf to 'cozy up' the surrounding areas with something 'minimal.'
In the kitchen scenario, Grey was hoping to maximize a 'spot beside the refrigerator that we felt could be a fun place to display some artwork and decorative dishes and glasses,' she said. 'I wanted to add interest and color and what better way than with a bookshelf.' And the hanging/floating design means the 'items on the shelves [...] do the talking, not the self of cabinet itself.'
Either of these scenarios sound like you? Then I think you know which option to choose!
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
These $20 IKEA Shelves are Going Viral for Looking So Much More Expensive — Here's How an Editor Would Style Them
These TikTok viral IKEA shelves cost less than you think. Here's everything you need to make them look as chic as possible
By Julia Demer Published
-
12 Things People Who Take Care of Their Handbags Properly Have in Their Closets — "Protect Your Investment!"
Streamline your collection no matter its size with the help of 12 expert-endorsed handbag storage ideas
By Julia Demer Published