'They're the Perfect Solution for Awkward Spots' — 12 Corner Bookshelves That Will Increase Storage in Any Room
Corner bookshelves are perfect for areas without a lot of space because their design footprints fit seamlessly into the shape of the room
We've all been there — you're looking for a new piece of furniture and keep finding amazing options, but none of them will fit into your space. You need something that will seamlessly blend into the flow of your room without taking up unnecessary space. You need something that will fit ... into your corner.
As I continue my series rounding up the best bookshelves across various retailers, I've arrived at my next niche stop: corner bookshelves, the best style to lean into if you're short on space but big on books (/decor/trinkets). Below, you'll find a curated edit of some of the best corner bookshelves to buy right now, all of which are available in multiple styles, colorways, and price points. Happy hunting!
12 of the best corner bookshelves you can buy right now
Price: $131.98
With plenty of shelving and a corner-perfect L-shaped design, you can't go wrong with this Home Depot option that's also large and affordable.
Price: $1199
Perhaps the chicest option on this list, this Crate and Barrel piece is the true best of both worlds. It also has a subtly mid-century modern edge that I quite like.
Price: $138.99
Was: $179.99
There were different sizing options available with this Wayfair piece, but I thought the slightly narrower version looked a bit more chic and would still work as a great bookshelf for a small space.
Price: $1300
Was: $1540
This minimalist bookshelf is also a modern bookshelf at heart, with its sleek, open, and perfectly angled frame.
Price: $1099
Was: $1599
It's not quite a ladder bookshelf, but it does have some of the same sensibilities. The dark wood adds an element of luxury, while the mix of both curved and straight frame pieces takes things to the next level.
Price: $20.95
Hear me out — this Amazon buy might be the most affordable bookshelf on this list, but it might also be the best-reviewed, with over 65,000 customer comments and a 4.5/5-star rating.
Price: $128.99
Was: $154.99
The structure of this Wayfair shelving unit is, honestly, quite unexpected. It is in keeping with the flow of the wall against which it rests, thanks to its lack of a right side, but the left panel nonetheless makes stacking books and trinkets easy.
Price: $139.99
Gold bookshelves always look a little more expensive ... as do marble shelves. But you don't have to drop big bucks this time, thanks to Amazon's notoriously solid prices.
Price: $70
Though it comes off as more of a storage cubby than a bookshelf, the function of this Target unit is still exactly the same. Stuff the sides full of books or decor bits you'd like out of the way while keeping the pretty things in the front-facing panel.
Price: $123.99
This Bed Bath & Beyond piece is probably unlike most you've seen, and it's definitely unlike most on this list. But when given the chance to buy a curved bookshelf, I'd always advise you to take it. I think it spruces up a space with its soft edges and dual-functionality.
Price: $222.99
Thanks to its sheer size alone, this five-tier corner bookshelf would easily make your living room look more expensive. Plus, each tier has built-in, remote-controlled LED lighting so you can make your trinkets and baubles look like they're in a museum.
How should I style a corner bookshelf?
Now that your new bookshelf is nestled perfectly in the corner of your room, you might be wondering how exactly to style it. 'Corner bookshelves suit up tight spots, giving a fashionable look and function to dead zones,' says interior designer Artem Kropovinsky, founder of Arsight, a modern interior design firm in NYC. 'Style with a lively and asymmetric mix of book heights with some art or plants on top.'
You might also add some texture by 'combining wood, metal, glass or fabric boxes,' which also 'provide depth and variety,' or you could play around with lights to turn the area into an 'ambient reading corner.' But ultimately, try to keep it to 'one unified color theme with minor color explosions in order to maintain a strong visual interest,' Artem adds.
