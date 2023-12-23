"They Really Bring the Wow-Factor" — 12 Circular Bookshelves That Will Create a New Focal Point for Your Room

If you're in need of a living room refresh, there is often no better place to start than a new bookshelf. It adds some visual interest, gives you a place to store some loose trinkets and books, and, given its size, might help the space look even larger and more proportional. It's one of those upgrades that feels way fancier and more difficult than it actually is, which, in some ways, makes it one of the best-kept secrets.

In case you hadn't yet seen, we've spent weeks locating some of the best bookshelves to buy right now, then distilling our research into easy-to-shop, reader-friendly edits for you to enjoy. And for our next installment, we present to you: the 12 best circular bookshelves on the market, plus a handy bit of expert advice on how to dress it up and arrange in your space.

And if circular bookshelves aren't your thing, you can always check out our other bookshelf-focused round-ups, including one for the best ladder bookshelves.

The Livingetc edit of the best circular bookshelves

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.