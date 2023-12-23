"They Really Bring the Wow-Factor" — 12 Circular Bookshelves That Will Create a New Focal Point for Your Room
From Anthropologie and Perigold to Walmart and Wayfair, these are the best circular bookshelves you can buy right now, all hand-picked by Livingetc's editors
If you're in need of a living room refresh, there is often no better place to start than a new bookshelf. It adds some visual interest, gives you a place to store some loose trinkets and books, and, given its size, might help the space look even larger and more proportional. It's one of those upgrades that feels way fancier and more difficult than it actually is, which, in some ways, makes it one of the best-kept secrets.
In case you hadn't yet seen, we've spent weeks locating some of the best bookshelves to buy right now, then distilling our research into easy-to-shop, reader-friendly edits for you to enjoy. And for our next installment, we present to you: the 12 best circular bookshelves on the market, plus a handy bit of expert advice on how to dress it up and arrange in your space.
And if circular bookshelves aren't your thing, you can always check out our other bookshelf-focused round-ups, including one for the best ladder bookshelves.
The Livingetc edit of the best circular bookshelves
Price: $399
Was: $629.99
Not quite the full circle, this bookcase pulls off an unexpected structural surprise. And with 4.5/5-stars across 63 customer ratings, that's the only surprise you should expect.
Price: $590
Was: $660
It's a show-stopping, eye-catching piece that takes the circular frame and elevates it a bit off the ground for something different. A fabulous modern bookshelf.
Price: $898
Considering it's from Anthropologie, this circular rattan piece is a bookshelf that makes your living room look more expensive. It's an unexpected material choice, but that's honestly what makes it so great.
Price: $237.97
Two extra shelves tucked into the frame of the piece add a modern and storage-friendly touch to this gold and marble bookcase from Raymour & Flanigan.
Price: $209.99
Was: $219.99
With four long shelves, a wide birth, an eye-catching structure, there is plenty to love about this rack from Wayfair. Since the frame looms so large, you wouldn't necessarily need lots of decor or trinkets on the shelves.
Price: $105.89
Was: $124.58
One of the more affordable bookshelves on this list, perhaps thanks to its floating rather than freestanding structure, this yin-yang-esque piece would make a great accent on a barren wall.
Price: $237.29
Was: $271.19
Channel a modern industrial vibe that echos that of the larger piece with this mango wood shelf, a smaller version of that show-stopping frame.
Price: $176.99
That this golden bookcase can pivot, swivel, and move at a moment's notice makes it a perfect bookshelf for small spaces. Or, if you're not much of a reader ... perhaps a bar cart.
Price: $190.69
More matte than the similar version from Wayfair, this Walmart option has a subtly darker and moe vintage feel that ever-so-slightly elevates.
Price: $169
A modern bookshelf if we ever did see one, these two L-shaped pieces can actually be separated if you so choose.
Price: $249.99
Was: $304.99
The rounded frame and base mixed with the clean lines of the structural supports make this a great mid-century modern bookcase — or at least a great partially mid-century modern bookcase.
Price: $45
A fabulous minimalist bookshelf, this 2-row floating shelf blends perfectly into any room, especially with its natural rattan.
How can I style a circular bookshelf?
Given it's unexpected and unique shape, you might be wondering how to style your new circular bookshelf? Are there certain design rules to keep in mind? Are there things you should avoid?
'A circular bookshelf will work well along any empty wall that has enough walking space surrounding it,' says interior designer and blogger Vivianne Chow. When styling it, 'you’ll want to keep the shelf decor very minimal since the unique circular shape of the shelf is already the main focus.'
To do this try sticking to just #neutral vases, simple art frames, and books,' which you can 'spread evenly throughout the shelves.'
