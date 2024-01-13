The 12 Best Red Bookshelves — Editor-Approved Style to Give Your Decor a Boost of Energy
This edit of red bookshelves has everything you need to spice up your living room decor, guaranteed. Options in every and at every price point!
If the celebrity looks at the 81st Annual Golden Globes were any indication, the color of the year — or hey, at least the season (it is only January, after all) — is red. The specific shade that dominated the carpet was closer to a firetruck or than, say, a brick red, and it packed a weighty, showstopping punch.
As we all know, design trends from the celebrity catwalk often trickle down into homes and interiors, so I'm sure it's only a matter of time until pops of red in your living room and kitchen are all the rage. And to help you get ahead of the pack, I've created yet another edit of the best bookshelves to buy right now ... and they all have one thing in common. Care to guess what it is?
So put on Taylor Swift's best album and cut up an apple or two because today, we're seeing red.
12 of the best red bookshelves you can buy right now
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $249
IKEA might not be the first retailer you think of when ideating on luxe home furnishings, but it is a behemoth for a reason. Its pieces are dependable, affordable, and steeped in Scandinavian simplicity. Case in point? The HEMNES Bookcase, which features a lovely brick red and some added side paneling.
Price: $1476
Was: $1845
Danish brand HAY never disappoints with its playful colors and contemporary designs. I love both the color and silhouette of this low bookshelf.
Price: $100.99
A ladder bookshelf is not only a design mainstay, but it's also perfect for a small space considering its small spatial footprint. The red color on this Target option has a little more funk than most others.
Price: $504.85
Was: $989.89
It's not totally a minimalist bookshelf, but the missing siding on the right of this steel bookcase does add an excellent minimalist touch. All your friends will be asking, 'Where did you get that?!'
Price: $136.20
The red of this cabinet/bookcase gives off a schoolhouse kind of vibe, which is why it'd be a perfect place to store your classic novels and academic trinkets.
Price: $322.21
Was: $460.30
This Home Depot option looks a lot like the HEMNES, only this one is metal. I think it would work great in a study space, home office, or even garage — anywhere utility reigns supreme.
Price: $164.99
This tall and narrow Wayfair option has all the spatial convenience of a corner bookshelf but none of the unconventional framework, making it one of the best bookshelves for small spaces.
Price: $184.99
Geometric designs make for the perfect modern bookshelf. The structure is a statement on its own, but you can always fill its frame with statement trinkets and books along the way.
Price: $225.98
Now THIS is a minimalist bookshelf. Each shelf on this tall tower option is smaller than the last, which emphasizes the books themselves over the actual silhouette (if you can ignore the red color, that is).
Price: $136.78
At less than $150, this self-contained 4-cube shelf is quite the affordable bookshelf, especially if you love geometric designs.
Price: $337
Was: $433.35
If this set were made of wood and featured cane shelving, I'd honestly think it a perfect mid-century modern bookcase. As it were, it's more modern and modular than that, especially when multiple are combined.
Price: $187.99
Was: $204.99
The best part of this elegant 3-shelf piece is its gold metal hardware, which takes the whole unit from "great" to a "bookshelf that makes your living room look more expensive."
Amazing news — the fun doesn't have to stop here. If you're interested in more color-specific round-ups, try my edits of the best white bookshelves, best green bookshelves, and the best black bookshelves, plus a look at the best circular bookshelves to buy right now.
How should I style my bookshelf?
When it comes to styling your new bookshelf, Laura Solensky of Laura Solensky Design recommends you 'make it personal,' she told me. 'I think a bookshelf/shelving is the perfect place to display the things that make you happy- souvenirs from trips, family heirlooms, books you love, treasures you find antiquing, family photos, etc.'
And if you feel pressure to make it look matchy, don't. 'You do not need to go buy a bunch of vases or bowls to create a matching look,' Laura emphasized. 'Use books and items you have around your home that bring you joy. The collection will develop over time so no rush to finish it all at once.'
Ultimately, a bookshelf 'adds so much charm and dimension' to a room, she said. 'And if you create a collection of books and items you love, it will always bring you joy.'
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
4 Things People Who Store Their Towels Properly Always Do to Keep Them Fresh and Smelling Great
If you're in need of some know-how, we spoke to experts to get their top tips on towel storage
By Ottilie Blackhall Published
-
'They're Not Going Out of Style Any Time Soon!' 5 Interior Trends Designers Say They're Going to Keep Using for 2024
Not everything needs to be left behind in the new year. Designers say they will still be using these 5 key interior trends in 2024
By Raluca Racasan Published