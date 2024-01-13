The 12 Best Red Bookshelves — Editor-Approved Style to Give Your Decor a Boost of Energy

If the celebrity looks at the 81st Annual Golden Globes were any indication, the color of the year — or hey, at least the season (it is only January, after all) — is red. The specific shade that dominated the carpet was closer to a firetruck or than, say, a brick red, and it packed a weighty, showstopping punch.

As we all know, design trends from the celebrity catwalk often trickle down into homes and interiors, so I'm sure it's only a matter of time until pops of red in your living room and kitchen are all the rage. And to help you get ahead of the pack, I've created yet another edit of the best bookshelves to buy right now ... and they all have one thing in common. Care to guess what it is?

So put on Taylor Swift's best album and cut up an apple or two because today, we're seeing red.

12 of the best red bookshelves you can buy right now

