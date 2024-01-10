The 12 Best Green Bookshelves — Instantly Add an On-Trend Pop of Color to Your Decor

Listen, I love a neutral just as much as the next girl. But sometimes, what a room really needs is a pop of color. And not just any color, but the organic, natural, and exciting hue of green, which had a huge moment last year and is unlikely to disappear from the trendiest living rooms and kitchens any time soon. So in a world full of semi-permanent solutions (wallpaper, paint, and carpeting to name a few), might I suggest leaning into this trend, if you will, with a more versatile but equally as eye-catching option? Specifically, dear reader, I'm talking about green bookshelves.

After digging into the best bookshelves to buy right now, I've found myself with a certain affinity for this piece of furniture, which is both functional and design-forward. A bookshelf is easy to swap in and out of your space depending on trends, easy to refresh with new trinkets or books, and easy to keep around for years without a lot of wear and tear. It is a worthwhile investment piece, no questions asked.

Below, you'll find a comprehensive edit of the very best green bookshelves on the market right now, all of which should be in stock and easy for you to order should you feel so inclined. It was a bit difficult to track down 12 stylish, high-quality options I would feel comfortable recommending, but after lots of digging, I'm very happy with what i have for you today. Take a peek and let me know what you think. I can't wait to see a green bookshelf in your bedroom this year!

The definitive Livingetc edit of green bookshelves

