The 12 Best Green Bookshelves — Instantly Add an On-Trend Pop of Color to Your Decor
Green bookshelves might not be your first pick when looking for a statement piece, but these 12 high-end options will immediately change your perspective
Listen, I love a neutral just as much as the next girl. But sometimes, what a room really needs is a pop of color. And not just any color, but the organic, natural, and exciting hue of green, which had a huge moment last year and is unlikely to disappear from the trendiest living rooms and kitchens any time soon. So in a world full of semi-permanent solutions (wallpaper, paint, and carpeting to name a few), might I suggest leaning into this trend, if you will, with a more versatile but equally as eye-catching option? Specifically, dear reader, I'm talking about green bookshelves.
After digging into the best bookshelves to buy right now, I've found myself with a certain affinity for this piece of furniture, which is both functional and design-forward. A bookshelf is easy to swap in and out of your space depending on trends, easy to refresh with new trinkets or books, and easy to keep around for years without a lot of wear and tear. It is a worthwhile investment piece, no questions asked.
Below, you'll find a comprehensive edit of the very best green bookshelves on the market right now, all of which should be in stock and easy for you to order should you feel so inclined. It was a bit difficult to track down 12 stylish, high-quality options I would feel comfortable recommending, but after lots of digging, I'm very happy with what i have for you today. Take a peek and let me know what you think. I can't wait to see a green bookshelf in your bedroom this year!
The definitive Livingetc edit of green bookshelves
Price: $114.99
What I love so much about this affordable bookshelf from Wayfair is not only its price or its fabulous reviews (4.4 out of 5 stars!), but its sea foam color, both soft and playful.
Price: $299
With its open-concept design, the negative space in this minimalist bookshelf would fade away into the background of your room so that the focus is really on your decor and the piece's funky green frame.
Price: $449.30
Was: $864.04
Given its small spacial footprint, this tall and narrow Litfad option is a great bookshelf for small spaces. The glass door also adds a great declutter-y touch; you can still see the essence of your decor, but it's all safely stashed away, making things seem a bit tidier.
Price: $399
For many people, a circular bookshelf is about as whimsical as they'll get. But I'd encourage you to consider this refreshing and playful Cactus bookcase from Bloomingdale's for your next concept project, or even for a child's room. Such a great conversation starter, even if it is a little kitschy.
Price: $899
Consider the Foshay Bookcase your everything bookcase. It has room for your heavy books and your light books, your small trinkets and your large busts ... it can all go here. Worth the splurge, especially in this sage colorway.
Price: $228.66
This cross between a cabinet, a locker, and a bookshelf takes everything I love about all three options and combines them into one adjustable piece with plenty of room and glass doors to further display your design prowess. I think this would look fabulous in a home office or studio.
Price: $1898
The Anthropologie Fern Bookcase is one of my favorites for multiple reasons: (1) it has all the sensibilities of a mid-century modern bookcase yet manages to cross over into today's world, as well; (2) it's from one of the best home decor brands out there; and (3) it's available in multiple unique colors (like sage) that level up the whole piece.
Price: $429
It feels fitting that this modern bookshelf and its modern design are available in such an of-the-moment color ... but then again, that's just the brilliant minds at Urban Outfitters for you.
Price: $381.44
Was: $939.99
I am positively obsessed with the green of this cabinet bookcase from Novogratz. It's bright, it's eye-catching, and it would brighten up any room it's in. If not a bookcase or shelf, I'd love to use something like this as a bar cabinet. And did I mention it's on sale right now?!
Price: $434.80
Speaking of cocktails, this low bookshelf would also be equally as attractive and practical as a bar cabinet or cart. Stash your liquor and recipe books behind the glass doors but display a chic set of glasses and a modern vase on top.
Price: $116.36
Though this ladder bookshelf might seem to skew blue, it's actually a shade of sea foam. The progressively deeper shelving (when looking from the top to bottom) is also such a fabulous touch.
If you liked what you saw here, make sure to check out my round-up of the best white bookshelves and the best black bookshelves before taking a peek at my edit of the best corner bookshelves, as well.
How should I style a bookshelf?
Especially if the structure itself is quite large, the idea of decorating your brand-new bookshelf might feel a bit intimidating. Where do you even begin? One easy and chic decor suggestion is to add 'hard covered books, which can be purchased very affordably from second-hand book stores or Ebay,' said Cameron Johnson, founder and CEO of Nickson Living. This is a 'great way to add beautiful, formerly expensive, and often informative, items to your home at a low price.'
Moreover, 'you can also use the shelves to display items you already have on hand like personal nicknacks, plants, picture frames, and books,' Cameron added. In addition to livening up your shelf, this would help declutter your space more generally.
