The 12 Best White Bookshelves — Smart, Minimalist and Editor-Approved Designs
White bookshelves are versatile, timeless, and essentially trend-proof. Find your perfect option now with our high-quality Livingetc edit
A great bookshelf is a lot of things — it's spacious, it's stylish, it both blends in and stands out, but above all, it's versatile. That's what makes a white bookshelves so great; they can really do it all, including the versatility and blending, thanks to their goes-with-everything color.
We here at Livingetc (well, specifically style editor Brigid Kennedy) have been on a quest to collate the very best bookshelves to buy right now, and, given our passion for minimalist colors, absolutely had to give a white bookshelf edit a try. We dug through hundreds of listings from some of the very best home decor websites and are pretty pleased with the end product: a highly shoppable, digestible, and variety-packed round-up of bookshelves that would please even the pickiest of decorators.
Take a peek below — you'll love what you see.
The Livingetc edit of the best white bookshelves
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $349
Was: $449
Hoarders, rejoice! With an extra storage cubby at the bottom, this Urban Outfitters option offers stuff-lovers a bit of extra room for their trinkets and toys while still providing room for their books.
Price: $78.99
Was: $89.99
It's not a corner bookshelf, of course, but the thin frame of this vintage-inspired Wayfair option offers just as much innate space-saving as the former. A great bookshelf for small spaces.
Price: $599
Was: $699
It's true what they say — a great ladder bookshelf can change your life ... especially if it's this wide-shelf variety from Article.
Price: $315
Was: $395
In this case, the frame is the last thing you want to see. The focus should be on the books and trinkets, not on the structure on which they're sitting. Fittingly, these increasingly smaller shelves on this minimalist bookshelf shrink into the background.
Price: $1099
It might be on the larger side, but the thin frame of this Room and Board option keeps things feeling light and airy, true to the product's name.
Price: $599
Glass shelving gives an immediate luxe touch. Thanks to both that and the neutral white frame, these babies are elegant and practical enough to feature in any room in your house.
Price: $279
It's not all white, we can admit — but the mix of wood and white shelving makes this a great mid-century modern bookcase, one with an appeal that we didn't want to pass up.
Price: $899.95
Was: $1498
Anything Anthropologie is always smart, and this is one of those design-y bookshelves that make your living room look more expensive. Created by Mark D. Sikes Parsons its perfectly imperfect blue-checked design is oh-so-right for now.
Price: $40
Target is a great place for affordable bookshelves, especially for those in starter apartments or homes. Case in point — this basic 5-shelver.
Price: $349
For a bit of extra security, you'll want to tack this bad boy onto your wall. Then you can fill it with every trashy romance novel you want to read.
Price: $999
Was: $1299
This Urban Outfitters bookshelf has snuck its way into multiple Livingetc edits over the past few weeks, so it makes sense it would find itself here. It's chic and modern, almost like a shadow box for your things. We'd definitely recommend keeping more than books in here.
Price: $540
Was: $1333
Modern bookshelves can be timless too, and this low bookshelf from Wayfair is the perfect shape and size for behind the couch. Ideal for small-space living.
How should I style a bookshelf?
When it's time to style your new bookshelf, Keira Schultz, owner and principal designer at KSDesigns LLC, has a few great starter tips. 'For timeless bookshelf styling, keep it simple and thoughtfully curated by using your favorite books along with ceramics, candles, and items that you cherish sprinkled in to create vignettes,' she told Livingetc.
Try also adding a 'few books upright followed by a couple of books lying flat with spines facing outward, then add a couple of objects playing with scale.' Keep things balanced by alternating the placement of 'stacked books between the sides and middle of the shelves.'
Ultimately, 'a bookshelf styled with books and items that have meaning and bring joy are the ones that make a space feel personal while adding visual interest to a space,' Keira concluded.
