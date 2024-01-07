The 12 Best White Bookshelves — Smart, Minimalist and Editor-Approved Designs

A great bookshelf is a lot of things — it's spacious, it's stylish, it both blends in and stands out, but above all, it's versatile. That's what makes a white bookshelves so great; they can really do it all, including the versatility and blending, thanks to their goes-with-everything color.

We here at Livingetc (well, specifically style editor Brigid Kennedy) have been on a quest to collate the very best bookshelves to buy right now, and, given our passion for minimalist colors, absolutely had to give a white bookshelf edit a try. We dug through hundreds of listings from some of the very best home decor websites and are pretty pleased with the end product: a highly shoppable, digestible, and variety-packed round-up of bookshelves that would please even the pickiest of decorators.

Take a peek below — you'll love what you see.

The Livingetc edit of the best white bookshelves

