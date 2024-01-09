The 12 Best Black Bookshelves For Modern Design Statements — Beautifully Minimal and Luxe

(Image credit: Wayfair, Target, CB2, Anthropologie)
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

As far as luxurious colors go, black is the best of the best. It's understated, luxurious, and elegant without even trying. It's minimal and no fuss. But most importantly, it will never go out of style. Black anything — clothes, cookware, handbags — will last you literally forever from a trend standpoint, which means there is truly no better color in which to invest.

As I continue my quest to round up the best bookshelves of all shapes and sizes, we have now arrived at another very exciting stop: the black bookshelf edit. Below, I've spent some time digging around the internet to find a variety of timeless pieces on which you can rest your trinkets and books, and I'm pretty happy with what I scrounged up. It's sure to be a good one, filled with variety across style, material, and price point, so let's get going.

12 of the best black bookshelves to buy right now

open black bookshelf
Henson Shelf

Price: $168.30
Was: $198

From Apt 2B, the best part of this black bookshelf is its rounded side pieces, which look just a bit nicer than four individual pieces at each corner.

circular black bookshelf with wood shelving
Weston Home Octavius Metal Round Bookcase

Price: $246.46

I included this specific piece in my edit of the best circular bookshelves because I love both its size and mix of materials. Wood (well, particle board) + metal is a far more interesting combo than just one or the other.

geometric wide black bookshelf
Oscar Bookshelf

Price: $299.99
Was: $599.99

The alternating leg placement on the Oscar bookshelf gives the structure a life of its own. It's quite large, too, which would be nice for storing and displaying lots of treasured objets.

black wall-mounted bookshelf with one side panel
HAY Pier Library

Price: $636
Was: $795

This couldn't be more of a minimalist bookshelf if it tried; I mean, it barely has a frame. Of course, that's what's so cool about it.

rounded black bookshelf with bottom cabinets
Grooved Wood Arch Bookcase Cabinet

Price: $499.99

File this only-$500 piece under "bookshelves that make your living room look more expensive." That price tag isn't anything to scoff at, of course, but for the size and style, I'd think it would cost much, much more.

black cabinet bookcase with glass doors
Gareth Dining Cabinet

Price: $1700
Was: $2437.99

I have a soft spot for cabinets like this. I can't exactly put my finger on why; perhaps it's that they have a magical sort-of air about them, wherein their contents are powerful and treasured, not to be touched. I think it would make a lovely home for your most beloved novels and heirlooms.

black tall modern bookshelf
Kalle Sculptural Oak Five-Tier Bookshelf

Price: $1298

Modern bookshelves such as this are so in right now; I can't tell you how many variations of this shape I've seen. It's an instant focal point and a beautiful home for anything you'd want to display.

low, horizontal black bookcase with wire siding
Sobro Black Metal Narrow Birdcage Style Console Table

Price: $630
Was: $805.50

The birdcage-style wiring around this low bookshelf (whose shape also reminds me of a mid-century modern bookcase) helps the structure itself feel enclosed without visually cluttering up your space.

wide black etagere bookshelf
Azzurra Black Metal and Wood Bookshelf

Price: $1299

Though this piece looks like it would be wall-mounted, like other ladder bookshelves, it can actually stand on its own — a welcome treat for those of us that hate hanging a cumbersomely large fixture.

large 6-shelf black bookshelf
6-Tier Open Storage Bookcase

Price: $194.90
Was: $256.88

Even when not marked down, this large structure would make quite an affordable bookshelf for its size. A one-and-done solution.

black oak bookshelf
Genova Black Ebonized Oak Bookcase

Price: $2799

This narrow but totally storage-maximized option would be the perfect bookshelf for small spaces. Not only does it have five horizontal shelves, but the side supports are made of adjustable vertical niches for additional storage. AND the solid oak drawers can be removed if you'd prefer some open cubbies. Chef's kiss.

black console bookshelf
Wood & Cane 3-Shelf Console Bookcase

Price: $209.99

It's hard to tell in this picture, but my favorite detail on this horizontal bookcase from Target is the cane shelving, an added tactile touch that completely elevates the entire piece.

If you liked this, be sure to check out my edit of the best corner bookshelves and the best white bookshelves next.

How should I style a bookshelf?

When styling a bookshelf, try to approach it as 'an opportunity to blend form and function,' said interior designer Mia Johnson, principal designer at Mia Johnson Interior Design. 'Incorporating a mix of books, decorative objects, and personal mementos is key. Experimenting with varying heights and textures adds depth, while leaving some open space to prevent overcrowding and maintains balance.'

As she builds, Mia always uses the so-called rule of thirds, 'grouping items in three, and the triangle matching method on each shelf.' If you get stuck, following that guidance should help you find a way to make it work, she said.


Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

