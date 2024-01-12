The 12 Best Large Bookshelves To Make A Big Design Statement — Our Edit of What to Buy

When you have the space, a large piece of decor or furniture is just so satisfying. A large sectional sofa that takes up the entire room, a pair of gigantic coffee tables, a sprawling credenza that handily covers the full base of your wall ... all of it feels luxurious and simple and so ... nice.

Now picture that but with a large bookshelf. One that's not only wide but also tall, with deep shelves and robust siding and a commanding profile that elevates your living room. Indeed, when you have the space, a big, functional piece like this is one of the best bookshelves you can buy, and I'm here to wisen you up to the fabulous selection on the market now.

Of course, your taste is ultimately what matters, but I feel pretty confident you'll succeed in finding something here that you like. Trust me, I shop for a living. And once you're done be sure to check out my other bookshelf-focused edits, including best bookshelves for small spaces (you won't find those here), best circular bookshelves, and best ladder bookshelves.

The Livingetc edit of large bookshelves

