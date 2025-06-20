The Next Viral Place to Eat Out? Big Mamma Just Opened Its New Restaurant in Canary Wharf, and It's 70s Glamour to Its Core

Check any guide to eating out in London, especially on a social media platform, and at least one restaurant from the Big Mamma group will undoubtedly be in there. Yes, the food is good, but there's something in the design of these spaces that give them a great atmosphere, and lend them to going viral online.

Freshly opened Barbarella looks to capitalize on that same appeal. Twinkling with lights, mirrored surfaces, and the laughter of people seduced by the chain’s “naughtiest XL cocktail list”, Barbarella is the new girl in town, and she is out for a good time.

The latest in a line of decadent European hotspots from the Instagrammable Big Mamma chain, this Italian eatery and bar has made its home in the urban metropolis of Canary Wharf and is more than likely to become one of the best restaurants in London.

Whilst tower blocks of steel and finance rise along the river, Barbarella brings a slice of old-school suavity with an interior crafted in homage to Roman cinema of the 70s. Vinyls, silver skating boots, and bejeweled corsets are framed on the walls, which are burnt orange in color to set off the deep emerald green of the potted palms.

An eclectic mix of frames on a burnt-orange background brings a splash of color to Canary Wharf's customary gray. (Image credit: Jerome Galland. Design: Studio Kiki)

Designed by Studio Kiki, Big Mamma’s in-house design team, Barberella exudes the extravagant opulence and maximalism for which her sister restaurants have become known. In the downstairs cafe, softly diffused light falls through the elegant netted curtains, framed in emerald green and tropical palm trees.

Upstairs in the bar, mixologists craft drinks beneath a three-meter chandelier that fans out in glowing tendrils like an upturned head of Farrah Fawcett-style hair. In the bathroom, a giant bust of David looks plaintively at the door as a ring of neon light shines over his head like a halo.

Light and airy, Barbarella's gelati terrace is the perfect spot for a sweet scoop of something creamy. (Image credit: Jerome Galland. Design: Studio Kiki)

The name Barbarella is from a 1960s sci-fi movie of the same name, starring Jane Fonda in metallic bodysuits. Nowhere is this reference more obvious than in the chrome lounge, a glorious case of mirrors and metal dialled up to dizzying effect. Globular bulbs of light are encased in shining gold and bunched together like extraterrestrial blossoms, and there’s a pleasing hint of luxury to the silky chocolate-brown banquette seating.

Unabashed kitsch reigns supreme... who doesn't love an oversized Roman bust? (Image credit: Jerome Galland. Design: Studio Kiki)

When the time comes to slide into a seat and peruse the food options, Barbarella menu of homemade specials is expectedly Italian in flavor, from ravioli and pizza dough to linguine and gelato. Pizzas are swapped out daily for an ever-changing variety. Some dishes, though, are already cut out to be cult classics, such as the Cornish lemon sole dripping in yellow butter sauce or the bound-to-go-viral, one-meter spaghettone in creamy truffle sauce.

Delicious dishes need even better wine, and lucky for you, Barbarella has let her hair down… The restaurant has Big Mamma's most extensive list of rich Brunellos to date, from magnums to vintages, to truly transport you back to the 70s. And as England is set for a sweltering summer, what could be sweeter than a scoop of Barbarella's pistachio ice cream with your best amici whilst basking in the success of London's booming financial district?

A glimmering glut of lights bounces over the mirrored ceilings and shining metals of Barbarella's upstairs bar. (Image credit: Big Mamma. Design: Studio Kiki)

For more restaurant design inspiration, our archives of delectable interiors will have you covered.