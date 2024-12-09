This Brutalist-Inspired Tribeca Triplex Now Deftly Blends "Coziness and Drama"

Known for decades as the heart of the textile industry, the Tribeca neighbourhood in Lower Manhattan has experienced a contemporary revival — now hosting luxury high rises, outdoor green spaces and renowned restaurants, alongside the old warehouses and industrial buildings that have been transformed into private residences. Envisioned by Michael House Architecture, with interiors by Jae Joo Designs, this brutalist-inspired apartment is a part of this renaissance.

Spread across three levels with three private terraces — an absolute gem in New York City — the project for this modern home kicked off four years ago, when the homeowners, a couple with two daughters, reached out to Jae Joo, asking her to renovate the triplex into, "a space for creating lasting memories and accommodating the various chapters of their family’s growth," remembers the interior designer.

(Image credit: William Jess Laird. Designer: Jae Joo)

"My clients wanted a neutral color palette, so our goal was to preserve the calmness while infusing character and depth into the space" (Image credit: William Jess Laird. Designer: Jae Joo)

With its soaring nearly seven-metre-high ceilings, the main living area features a show-stopping sculptural, curved staircase complete with a customized Bloud chandelier by BDDW. Originally only available in white, Jae wanted a unique piece to enhance the triplex with a soft pop of color, so had it customized with light lavender shades. It is now one of the home’s focal points.

"My goal was to design a living room that is both comfortable and stylish, keeping it aligned with the modern, clean aesthetic my clients wanted," says the designer. "We selected the Edra sofa, known for its natural, sculptural shape, which adds a playful element while offering a cozy spot for movie nights."

"I wanted the outdoor area to be an extension of the indoor space. I envisioned a modernized row seating arrangement that is comfortable, functional and elegant when viewed from inside. To maintain a minimalist aesthetic, I opted for simple concrete sculptures in various shapes." (Image credit: William Jess Laird. Designer: Jae Joo)

Large Terracotta Plant Pot View at H&M Home Price: $29.99 Group together terracotta and stoneware plant pots for an elegant yet earthy outdoor vibe. Tall Round Planter View at Amazon Price: $82.22 This cool, chocolate brown planter is almost identical to the one used in this Tribeca apartment. Outdoor Teak Patio Sofa View at Wayfair Price: $5,999 It can be hard to find outdoor furniture that provides the same refined elegance we expect from our interiors however this West Elm version manages to do just that.

Maintaining a neutral color palette throughout to exude a sense of calm, the interior designer introduced some character and depth through further lighting, furniture and textiles choices to create a comfortable and chic environment.

"I aimed for a mix of coziness and drama," she says. "We worked to create a timeless canvas that provides the family with both a relaxing space and a setting for limitless creativity."

"My clients love to cook, so I wanted to design a kitchen that is both highly functional and minimalist, blending with the rest of the house," says Jae. "Drawing inspiration from tailor-fitted modern Belgian kitchens situated in raw industrial settings, I aimed to create a space that complements and integrates with the architecture. Appliances are discreetly hidden, and I chose durable, timeless materials such as metal and textured engineered stone to ensure both style and longevity." (Image credit: William Jess Laird. Designer: Jae Joo)

"The space has a strong, raw feel, highlighted by architectural features such as the stacked concrete ceilings and textured columns. Given the spacious and open nature of the area, I had to make careful yet bold choices to avoid an empty or clinical feeling," she continues. "We seamlessly incorporated a fireplace and decorated it with fluted details in plaster, which created a velvety background for all the other fun things to come."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The dining space feels intimate and charming with soft, dappled light streaming through the skylight. The walls and ceiling are covered with lime plaster, creating a cosy and enveloping atmosphere while providing a perfect canvas for art." (Image credit: William Jess Laird. Designer: Jae Joo)

"We maintained simplicity to create a calm and relaxed bedroom. The textured headboard wall adds a subtle layer of detail to the space, enhancing its neutral, soothing, and comfortable feel." (Image credit: William Jess Laird. Designer: Jae Joo)

Red Barrel Studio Solid Wood Canopy Bed View at Wayfair Price: $379.99 We love the luxurious elegance offered by a four poster bed, and this sleek wooden interpretation brings the design into the modern day. Buril Side Table View at Wayfair Price: $202.99, Was: $712 These simple marble block side tables add personality and luxury to the bedroom. Linen quilt View at Brooklinen Price: $237.15 A fresh linen quilt will instantly upgrade your bed to five star hotel quality.

Adding a sense of history, materials with a patina, such as metal, stone and plaster, were selected to complement the art collection — "One of the most enjoyable aspects of this project," according to Jae.

"Over the years, we never stopped talking about new art with the homeowners and explored numerous galleries together, which was really amazing," she continues. "The home is now adorned with exceptional contemporary pieces by artists such as R.H. Quaytman, Rebecca Morris and Claudio Parmiggiani, among others, which added vibrant colors and vitality throughout — truly bringing the space to life."

"We used multiple slabs of Crema Tirreno marble, meticulously fitted throughout the bathroom, to create a rich, sinuous feel. Subtle, elegant details like the curved edges and the matte finish of the stone contribute to the warm, cohesive ambiance of the space." (Image credit: William Jess Laird. Designer: Jae Joo)

Although clean lines characterize the triplex, Jae also played with some of the design elements, such as the "melting" revolving door to the kids’ piano/playroom — her favorite idea to see come to life. When introducing new features such as this, she took care to create cohesiveness with what was already there.

"I approached the project with a sense of purpose, to bridge emotional connection with architectural innovation," she says. "I wanted to create a “surreal” touch by adding in some fluid, freeform elements, so the home didn’t end up feeling too sterile or dense."

Safe to say she succeeded.