Best gas barbecue 2022: our top 10 gas BBQs for summer grilling

If you enjoy cooking with gas in the home then you're going to love getting your hands on the best gas barbecue. With constant, direct heat from (at least) two burners, you'll be searing, grilling and charing in a flash.

You'll need to be quick making a decision about which gas grill you want to have in your backyard, too, since the weather is starting to make a turn for brighter, warmer spells. The time is very much NOW to invest because as with the best grills, as soon as the first sunny day of the year hits they sell out. We know this because we've seen it happen, year after year. Everything in our guide right now is in-stock and available for delivery, so if you missed out on your preferred outdoor cooking station last year then you can make up for it in 2022.

We totally get the appeal of cooking with gas; quick and easy with impressive results. They're a good option for catering for later groups, too. Heard enough? Keep scrolling to read which ten gas bbq's from the likes of Weber, Everdure and Char-Broil have made our shortlist.

The best gas barbecues 2022

1. Everdure By Heston Blumenthal Gas BBQ Best gas barbecue: the best you can buy Specifications Burners: 2 Size: H144.7 x W117.5 x D74.3cm Weight: 57kg Reasons to buy + Looks amazing + Three great colours + Decent size for most families + Can be used for convection cooking Reasons to avoid - It lacks the burner space of some larger options - The frame is bare, which won't be to everyone's taste

Without question the most iconic gas BBQ of 2022, the Everdure By Heston Blumenthal Gas BBQ is back in stock once more.

Why we love it

It comes in three striking colours; Orange, Mint, and Graphite, and with a slimline yet large frame, making it not only lovely to look at, but great to use. Controls are minimalist and easy to operate, and there's a 2358cm ² cooking area to play with.

Features

The high hood means you can make the most of convection cooking to handle larger items such as turkeys and other cuts of meat. The servery drops down for easy storage, and the enamelled lid is rust-resistant.

2. John Lewis & Partners 6 Burner Gas BBQ Best large gas BBQ: a mighty model that can cater to a crowd Specifications Burners: 6 Size: H115.2 x W158.6 x D55.8cm Weight: 80kg Reasons to buy + Feeds up to 12 + Cut-out griddle for pizza stones and more + Side shelves for storage + Great value for such a large BBQ + Optional side burner Reasons to avoid - It could be tricky to store

The John Lewis & Partners 6 Burner Gas BBQ is finished in sleek silver and has six burners as well as an optional side burner.

Why we love it

It's somewhat reasonably priced given how vast this gas barbecue really is, and it can cater to up to (or over) 12 people at a time. The barbecue also comes with an in-built warmer shelf that will keep food warm while you're still grilling. The side burner can be folded away, acting as a shelf for storing plates and cutlery as you prepare your feast.

Features

With so many burners this definitely isn't a BBQ for those without much space, but if you can spare the room to store it you'll appreciate the fact that it comes with four wheels, and that the side shelves fold down to make it a little narrower.

3. Weber Genesis II E-310 Best gas barbecue: guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser Specifications Burners: 3 Size: H158xW150xD79cm Weight: 57kg Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Large cooking area + 10 year guarantee Reasons to avoid - Quite heavy - Assembly requires two people for some parts

Weber is one of the most trusted and iconic grill brands on the market, with a premium price tag to match. Yet it’s hard to fault the ease of assembly, design details or cooking results.

Why we love it

The Genesis II E-310’s 65kg heft is a clue as to how well it is constructed. From porcelain enamelled cooking grates to stainless steel ‘flavourise bars’ to produce great barbecue taste and stainless steel side tables, every detail is of the highest quality - right down to the double-thick flame-tamers.

Features

The assembly is not trivial and will take a couple of hours, but it’s built to last, unlike cheap barbecues you’d have to replace after a couple of years.

You can use the iGrill 3 with this BBQ to track the temperature and food as it cooks.

4. Char-Broil Gas2Coal Hybrid Grill Best hybrid gas barbecue: tried it, loved it. Specifications Burners: 2, 3 or 4 Size: 65.7 x 113.8 x 117.1cm Weight: 46kg Reasons to buy + An excellent gas BBQ, with the option of charcoal + Easy to use + Great for entertaining + Side burner included Reasons to avoid - Assembly is fiddly - The side burner can blow in the wind

We've tested the Char-Broil Gas2Coal Hybrid Grill ourselves, and it's a brilliant gas barbecue.

Why we love it

For a start, there's the fact that it's also got the option of charcoal fuel, which is something you can completely ignore if you're only interested in gas, but it does make the BBQ all the more versatile. It's easy to ignite thanks to the ignition button built-in, and you can choose from two, three, or four burners depending on your family size.

Features

Other extras include a warming rack and shelf for storing the charcoal tray when not in use. There's also a thermometer in the lid, which makes life that little bit easier.

5. Weber Traveler LP BLK Gas Barbecue Best gas BBQ for travelling: folds flat for ultimate freedom Specifications Burners: 1 Size: H94.5 x W110.8 x D58.4 cm Weight: 28.1kg Reasons to buy + Folds completely flat + Grill is attached to the cart + Generous cooking area Reasons to avoid - Heavy - A basic barbecue with no side burner or on-board storage

Ideal for storage and even better for taking on the go, the Weber Traveler LP BLK Gas Barbecue folds completely flat and has a generous grilling area, meaning you'll never have to compromise when barbecuing again.

Why we love it

There's 2062cm squared of cooking space and the grill is built into the frame itself, so simply fold it down and carry along using the wheels and handles attached. It's built to minimise gas wastage and while on the heavy side, you can easily pull it behind you and let the wheels do the work.

Features

Despite the compact frame that's made to move, it's got space to cook for the whole family. It is a little hefty though, so keep in mind that while it comes with wheels for easy transportation, it's not straightforward to lift it on your own.

6. Char-Broil All-Star 120 B-GAS Best small gas barbecue: adapt this clever design to suit your needs Specifications Burners: 1 Size: H110xW101xL64.6cm Weight: 30kg Reasons to buy + Versatile, lightweight and portable + Easy to clean + Thoughtful design touches + Optional charcoal tray Reasons to avoid - Requires batteries - Only one burner

The clever design, which has a separation of the grill from the trolley, means this BBQ can be at full height or sit on a table.

Why we love it

It makes this a great choice if you have a small outdoor space but want the performance of a premium grill, or if you want to take your BBQ out with you. Sausage sandwich on the beach, anyone? Super useful design touches include hooks to hang cooking utensils, thermometer, side trays, somewhere to store a kitchen roll and a mini bin.

Features

The All-Star does take a while to assemble, and note that the push-start Surefire Electronic Igniter requires batteries, so have some AAAs handy, yet it’s a great grill which promises juicy results every time.

7. CosmoGrill Deluxe 4+1 Gas BBQ Barbecue Grill Best portable gas barbecue: This grill comes on wheels and isn't too heavy Specifications Burners: 6 Size: 135 x 54 x 110 cm Weight: 16.6kg Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Includes side burner and cover + Easier to assemble than others Reasons to avoid - Design means you don't get traditional char marks

The CosmoGrill Deluxe 4+1 Gas BBQ Barbecue Grill comes with heaps of space.This sturdy and well-made gas barbecue heats up quickly and cooks evenly, making grilling is a breeze.

Why we love it

The clean down is easy too, as all cooking surfaces will fit in the dishwasher, and everything else wipes and rinses down into the ‘fat trap’ for disposal. If you’re looking for a grill that’s lightweight, easy to assemble, and offers powerful flames with lots of cooking space, this is the right choice for you.

Features

It’s worth mentioning that the unusual grill design means you don't get the classic BBQ grill marks. For the price, this is a brilliant gas barbecue.

8. 6-Burner Gas BBQ with Side Burner Best cheap large gas barbecue: Entertain on a budget Specifications Burners: 6 Size: L55xW118xH97 cm Weight: 26kg Reasons to buy + Value for money + Cooks for a crowd + Easy to store + Side burner included Reasons to avoid - Not the sturdiest looking

If you've got plans to entertain this barbecue season, look no further than this budget option.

Why we love it

Available online at Very and Littlewoods, what it lacks in branding it makes up for in sheer value for money. There are six burners and a side burner, in case that wasn't enough cooking space.

Features

Ignition is front and centre, and there's even a warming rack for toasting burger buns or keeping burgers warm while you work on the hot dogs.

9. Weber E-210 Spirit Classic Best two burner gas BBQ: designed for small groups, but with all the gusto of a regular Weber BBQ Specifications Burners: 2 Size: H116 x W127 x D81cm Weight: 52.5kg Reasons to buy + Foldable side shelves + Electronic igntion + Neat under-grill storage space Reasons to avoid - Assembly takes two people - Quite heavy for the size

With an in-built thermometer, rust-proof lid, and fully portable frame, the Weber Spirit Classic E-210 is a great option for those who want the best gas BBQ but without the large size requirements.

Why we love it

This barbecue has two burners, but the warming rack means you can cook meals for the whole family in shifts. Its wheels also make it extremely easy to wheel in and out for use in the summer months.

Features

Side shelves feature hooks for cooking accessories, and the cooking grate itself is porcelain-enamelled. Weber calls these grills "flavourizers" and they're designed to add an extra kick of that classic smokey barbecue flavour to your meals.

10. Argos Home Deluxe 3 Burner Outdoor Kitchen Best looking gas barbecue: get the in-built look for less Specifications Burners: 4 Size: H107.5xW130xD59.7cm Weight: 45kg Reasons to buy + Good value for money + Side burner + Stylish design Reasons to avoid - Assembly take a while

This hugely popular BBQ, which often sells out, is sturdy, looks good, and delivers on flavour.

Why we love it

Powered by propane, it comes with a reversible cast iron grill and hot plate, and it has lots of handy design features such as a warming rack so you can serve everything at the same time. There's also a side burner for whipping up tasty extras in a frying pan.

Features

The design keeps the gas bottle out of sight, and the great size cooking area is perfect for feeding around 12 people. Assembly can take longer than the 45 mins suggested time, but it’s a great value product that won’t disappoint.

How to choose the best gas barbecue for you

Size

The size of a barbecue is one of the most important things to check. Firstly, the dimensions of the grill itself will dictate whether it fits into your garden or patio space. For those short on space or who have a set area in mind, choosing something with the perfect dimensions is key.

The size of the grilling area is another thing to check. The amount of burners can reflect this. Ideally, you should choose something that can cater to a crowd for summer entertaining or family dining. Keep in mind though that you may have to light all burners, no matter the crowd, when you fire up your new gas barbecue. This could be a waste of gas if you're only doing a burger or two, so the energy-conscious may want to pick an appropriate amount of burners for their family size.

Storage

If you plan on leaving your barbecue on the patio all year, its portability isn't massively important. For most though, it's nice to have the option of moving it to the garage when it's not in use, or even being able to take it on trips to the beach or campsite.

Some gas barbecues come with extendable sides that can be lifted up to provide added storage - or even cooking - space. When not in use you can lower these and make your barbecue far easier to store. While some gas barbecues come on legs, people tend to prefer one on a trolley. This gives you storage space for you gas canister to live discreetly, and can even offer shelves for grilling essentials such as spatulas and carving knives.

Extras

A straightforward gas barbecue should chargrill your burgers, vegetables, and steaks, but you can also find some with the added advantage of side burners. These allow you to cook with a regular frying pan alongside your grill, meaning you can prep crispy onions or hot baked beans while you grill. This will save you trips to and from the kitchen, meaning you don't have to leave your food and potentially grill it while you prep any sides.

Many gas barbecues feature this function, so keep an eye out for one that can multi-task.

And of course, every good barbecue needs somewhere to enjoy that perfectly grilled burger from! Check out our guide to the best garden furniture to find the outdoor tables, chairs and garden sofas that are perfect for alfresco dining.

What is the best gas barbecue?

To recap... the Everdure By Heston Blumenthal Gas BBQ is our top choice of the best gas barbecue. Weber never fails to produce high quality products that not only look great, but give you the best cooking experience too. That said, this isn't the best gas barbecue for everyone. Some may prefer a grill with a more in-built look, whereas others will want a smaller barbecue for easy storage and transportation.