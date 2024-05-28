5 Ways to Create a Mediterranean Outdoor Kitchen — For a Backyard That Feels Like a Vacation

No matter where you live, you can bring the charm of Southern Europe (think Greece, southern France, Italy, and Spain) to your outdoors with a Mediterranean-style kitchen. This design genre is all about the generous use of organic materials like stone, tile, rattan, ceramics, terracotta, bamboo, linen, and cotton. The naturally calming, muted aesthetics transport you to a faraway land of beaches, sun, and blue sea. So, what's not to like about this trend that designers are currently in love with?

If this style appeals to you too, then our experts have some great tips on how to incorporate this look into your outdoor kitchen. Browse through and find out how to add a rustic charm and interest to your alfresco space.

1. Add natural roofing to the outdoor kitchen

(Image credit: Bosc Architectes)

If you live in a hot region and still want to enjoy your backyard, it would be prudent to go in for a covered outdoor kitchen. For the perfect Mediterranean look, experts suggest using raw materials such as natural stone, unfinished wood, bamboo, or concrete.

'For this project, we drew inspiration from Eygalières and sought to leverage its stunning landscapes to create a property that seamlessly blends with its natural surroundings,' says Jean Bosc, co-owner and architect associate at Bosc Architectes. 'Every detail was carefully considered, from the high-quality materials to the refined finishes, to offer an exceptional residential experience.'

For the roof, the architects went with a trellis design using small bamboo reeds. These are tightly bound together to create a natural canopy that filters sunlight while providing substantial shade. 'The canisse not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the structure with the rustic charm but also offers practical benefits,' says Jean. 'They are naturally resistant to weather conditions and provide excellent ventilation.'

2. Create an enclosure with bleached brick

(Image credit: Julie Soefer. Design: Marie Flanigan Design)

Give the outdoor BBQ a special touch with a stonework encousure. This will keep all the smoke emanating from the grill away from the outdoor dining, and also create a nice segregation. For a more authentic Mediterranean/Greek look, consider painting the bricks white. You could also add greenery like potted olive or lemon trees if your climate permits. Otherwise, the space can be decorated with branches or simple dried flowers in a rustic vase.

'In this project, positioning the outdoor grill near the covered eating area added convenience while fostering a seamless dining experience,' says Marie Flanigan, founder of Marie Flanigan Design. 'Placing the grill strategically out of the way ensures the chef has ample counter space for mise en place and prep work, allowing for efficient and enjoyable outdoor.'

3. Choose tiles for the outdoor kitchen island

(Image credit: Vaness Lentine. Design: Pure Salt Interiors)

Another way to bring in the spirit of the Mediterranean is with tiled outdoor kitchen counters.

'My outdoor kitchen was designed with texture in mind to complement the hills surrounding our home, and to feel like a personal oasis right in our backyard,' says Leigh Lincoln, co-founder of Pure Salt Interiors. 'The bar is tiled in stacked Zellige, which has a unique, irregular style that feels lived-in and natural, and the Saltillo tile on the ground feels like you're on vacation in a Spanish-style resort. We love to belly up to the bar top while we grill and take in the views. The bar stools have a supportive woven back that wraps around to the arms, making for the perfect perching spot for long gatherings.'

To complement such a kitchen, consider natural stone or terracotta flooring. If all the earthy materials feel a bit too rustic, you could consider adding an outdoor rug to the mix. This will add color and softness to the exteriors.

4. Or a mix of bamboo and stone

(Image credit: Francis Amiand. Design: Stephanie Coutas)

This particular project is unique with its island bar design. Keeping with the Mediterranean outdoor kitchen trend, this space incorporates the beauty of stone, tile, and bamboo, all at once. The muted colors keep the vibe calm and relaxed, and the Mediterranean garden plants add a soft touch of color.

'In this kitchen, all the parts are made in travertine (the top and the sides) with an accent of bamboo, and the floor is white marble; the cabinet doors are made in oak,' says interior designer Stephanie Coutas.

Another stone material to use outdoors is granite. 'Exotic granites — with looks that rival luxurious marbles and quartzites — are extremely on trend,' says Hannah Goldberg, founder of Hannah Charlotte Interiors. 'A few of our favorites: Copenhagen Granite for a neutral but impactful look, Avatar granite when we want to inject color and drama into a space, and Negresco granite for a darker, moodier look.'

5. Include Mediterranean decor elements to the setup

(Image credit: Emily Cate Rochon. Design: Jessie Lane Interiors)

Think rattan/concrete outdoor lighting pieces, yellow, white, and cream palettes, arched outdoor mirrors, dry flower arrangements, etc. This is especially helpful if your outdoor kitchen merges with the outdoor living room or dining.

'Use multiple lanterns or rattan lamps at different heights to set the mood and illuminate an area or corner,' says Linda Hayslett, founder of LH.Designs. 'These outdoor accessories can make for great eye candy in the back while also creating a good ambiance.'

Interestingly, this space also features a modern take on the Mediterrean style with pop-colored tiles. 'The gradient design is one of those happy accidents that can occur on large projects with international shipping,' says interior designer Jessie Lane. 'I was torn between using emerald or teal and my subconscious must have chosen for me when I ordered emerald for the fountain and teal for the steps without realizing it. When they arrived I was stunned by their beauty and my humanity! And as Tim Gunn famously says, "Make it work" and that I did!'





3 products to design a Mediterranean outdoor kitchen