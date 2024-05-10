4 Outdoor Kitchen Materials Designers Want You to Know About — For Grilling Spaces That Last
Take it from the pros — these outdoor kitchen materials guarantee durability, style and longevity
Don't most of us dream to have a lovely, well-equipped outdoor kitchen to enjoy the warm summer months? While having a nice outdoor kitchen is great (especially when you like to grill or entertain guests), having one that is long-lasting, durable and timeless is more important. Strong and weather-resistant materials not only ensure that the kitchen lasts for decades but also add value and charm to the home.
So, experts suggest various outdoor kitchen material options suited for all types and sizes of spaces. Take a look before you start designing this space.
1. Dekton
'Some great material options for designing an outdoor kitchen are concrete and Dekton — or for that matter, any material that is natural,' says Linda Hayslett, founder of LH.Designs. 'Weather is the biggest factor outdoors so having materials that can handle the sun, rain, wind, and snow is important. Concrete and Dekton help ensure your outdoor kitchen lasts long.'
'We love Dekton for outdoor countertops because we find the color selection to be phenomenal and the quality to be unparalleled,' says Lucie Ayres, founder of 22 Interiors.
An ideal outdoor kitchen countertop material, Dekton bodes well in all types of climates and temperatures. It has high resistance to UV rays and does not fade or degrade over time. The material is also resistant to scratches, stains, and abrasion which means your backyard kitchen will maintain its beauty and functionality year after year.
2. Porcelain stone and granite
'For good last-ability we are looking at porcelain stone in either sheets or tile formats, or natural stone like granite, as these are the most durable materials for the heat of a BBQ, and for changing weather conditions,' says Jane Lockhart, founder of Jane Lockhart Design. 'Basically, this material can withstand fire and water.'
Natural stone is fire-resistant and a great countertop or even flooring material, perfect to complement the outdoor bbq. The material can blend with the surrounding landscape and create a seamless outdoor experience. Its textured surface adds a warm aesthetic touch, creating an inviting ambiance. Plus, it doesn't need to be replaced for decades.
3. Wood composite
Especially useful as a decking material, wood composite, made with a wide range of different wood products, such as sawdust or lumber, is a good option. 'Composite wood is weather-resistant and does not need to be sealed or stained,' says Julia Mack, founder of Julia Mack Design. 'It arrives prefinished onsite and offers different textures that all look like wood, where little maintenance is required except an occasional pressure wash.'
Perfect for flooring, composite wood can withstand anything nature throws at it, especially wind, and intense sunlight. 'Also consider water-resistant wood for the outdoor kitchen frame,' says Jane. 'Make sure it is sealed though. This is critical, otherwise, the frame will slowly show signs of wear.'
4. Quartz
If you're wondering how to plan the perfect outdoor kitchen, a material that most experts converge on is quartz. 'A good option for kitchen counters is Caesarstone; we've used Concrita in the past too which looks like concrete,' says Lucie. This material looks inherently smart and is a non-porous countertop, which means that cleaning it is a breeze. It is available in several colors and styles adding to the outdoor aesthetic.
The material also has a variety of edges, including bevel, half bevel, bullnose, pencil, and more, that can change the look of the kitchen entirely.
3 products to clean and maintain outdoor kitchens
Aditi Sharma Maheshwari is the Design Editor at Livingetc. She is an architecture and design journalist with over 10 years of experience. She's worked at some of the leading media houses in India such as Elle Decor, Houzz and Architectural Digest (Condé Nast). Till recently, she was a freelance writer for publications such as Architectural Digest US, House Beautiful, Stir World, Beautiful Homes India among others. In her spare time, she volunteers at animal shelters and other rescue organizations.
