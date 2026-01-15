Green has been a firm favorite hue for some time now, but this year, there's much less of the soft, muted tones, such as sage and pistachio, and much more of the vibrant tones, such as emerald, lime, and kelly — this is a green that wants to be seen, but it can be hard to nail the aesthetic at home.

Understandably, many may find the vibrancy of this color somewhat intimidating; however, this type of hue works best when introduced in 'pops' — and I've found the perfect solution for this in the form of Urban Outfitters' Ollie Green Storage Collection. This collection of storage ideas, from shelving to cabinets, makes it easy to style this color trend at home without the hue overwhelming the space.

What's even more appealing about this collection is its very affordable price point. Hats off to you, Urban Outfitters: you nailed it. These are my favorite pieces.

Urban Outfitters Ollie Green Tall Shelf £149 at Urban Outfitters (US) While the entire collection gets a big tick from me, this tall, stacked shelf stood out to me as a definite highlight. I love the simplicity of the four curved shelves, elegantly supported by two rounded poles. The soft, rounded corners help offset the otherwise minimalist, industrial design style while also appealing to our desire for softer, curving forms within our homes, which create a sense of comfort, much like the curved-edge kitchen trend. The simplicity of the design allows the vibrant green shade to become the focal point of the bookshelf, making it a beautiful backdrop for your collection of houseplants and books. Style it with some trailing varieties (one of the major houseplant trends this year) on the top shelf, along with some stylish decorative accessories below, for an effortlessly cool statement piece.

More Green Color Pops to Shop

HAY Facet Cabinet Low £109 at Heal's Slightly deeper and more jewel-toned than the shade used in the Urban Outfitters pieces, this small cabinet from HAY is a chic, Scandi design take on the trend. I love the discreet, sliding door mechanism of this table, which makes the product look particularly sleek. Plus, it's on wheels, so you can easily move it from room to room. HAY Perforated Cabinet Skåp Small £336.76 at nordicnest.com Perforated surfaces have been one of the most intriguing trends of the past year, and this cabinet elevates it to a new level. The shocking Jade green tone brings this otherwise industrial design to life, making it feel more modern and inviting. Sklum UK Pohpli Steel 2-Door Locker Cabinet £269.95 at sklum.com There's something about those steel, locker-style cabinets that has always appealed to me, especially when done in fun, vibrant tones. They perfectly toe the line between fun and functional, bringing an exciting pop of color, as well as being a durable storage solution.

If you love these designs but are unsure what to pair them with, our guide detailing the colors that go with green will have you covered. Plus, see why sour lime is our color crush this month — hint: it totally wards off the winter blues.