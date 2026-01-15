I'm Calling It — This Retailer Has the Best (Budget) Storage Furniture Range in the Color Pop Everyone's Using Right Now

Decorating with this vibrant color can be intimidating, but this sleek storage collection makes it super easy (and affordable)

green storage pieces
Green has been a firm favorite hue for some time now, but this year, there's much less of the soft, muted tones, such as sage and pistachio, and much more of the vibrant tones, such as emerald, lime, and kelly — this is a green that wants to be seen, but it can be hard to nail the aesthetic at home.

Understandably, many may find the vibrancy of this color somewhat intimidating; however, this type of hue works best when introduced in 'pops' — and I've found the perfect solution for this in the form of Urban Outfitters' Ollie Green Storage Collection. This collection of storage ideas, from shelving to cabinets, makes it easy to style this color trend at home without the hue overwhelming the space.

What's even more appealing about this collection is its very affordable price point. Hats off to you, Urban Outfitters: you nailed it. These are my favorite pieces.

If you love these designs but are unsure what to pair them with, our guide detailing the colors that go with green will have you covered. Plus, see why sour lime is our color crush this month — hint: it totally wards off the winter blues.

