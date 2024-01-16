12 Things People Who Take Care of Their Handbags Properly Have in Their Closets — "Protect Your Investment!"
Streamline your collection no matter its size with the help of 12 expert-endorsed handbag storage ideas
Handbags are like children — demanding attention and, at times, a hefty financial investment. Wrangling them into an organized system can feel overwhelming, especially if, like me, you've amassed a considerable collection over the years — totes, hobos, shoulder bags, clutches — the whole nine. Their sheer volume takes up a rather embarrassing amount of real estate in my NYC apartment.
Eager to transform my handbag storage into a showroom-worthy display, I sought closet organization ideas from experts. Lauren Saltman of Living. Simplified. emphasized the importance of considering factors like heat and humidity: 'Store your handbags away from direct sunlight to prevent fabric fading and be mindful of dusting frequency,' Lauren suggests.
'Organize your handbags by size and color for both aesthetic appeal and easy access,' Professional organizer Laura Price adds. 'Group them into 2 or 3 size categories and use the rainbow to color-code them.'
As you'll soon discover, this guidance is just the beginning. There's a wealth of storage tactics tailored to the shape, size, and material of your handbags. Join me in exploring the best handbag storage solutions, each expert-recommended, to elevate your organization game.
Expert-Approved Handbag Storage Solutions
Price: $13.99
Sometimes, the simplest solutions are the most effective. Take, for instance, these handbag hangers, which Lauren recommends as 'a great option for the one or two handbags that you use most frequently.'
Price: $258.65
Judy Taylor, CEO and President of Madison Avenue Couture, a connoisseur in storing valuable handbags like the iconic Hermes Birkin, suggests opting for high closet shelving for your most treasured pieces. 'This will keep them out of the hustle and bustle of everyday use, but you will know where they are when you want to wear them.'
Price: $31.99
If you have any available shelf, countertop, or floor space, Lauren suggests considering plastic storage bins like this. With drop-down doors for easy access and compartments to prevent color transfer between bags, they are a practical choice.
Price: $82
'Stuffing your handbags is helpful for a few reasons,' reveals Laura. 'Not only does it help your bag keep its shape, but for most handbags, it helps them stay upright and be easier to store directly onto a shelf.'
Price: $16.14
For easy access to small clutch purses, Lauren recommends this shiny chrome purse organizer. Stacking a few on top of each other accommodates larger collections.
Price: $2,007
According to Judy, 'if your collection gets big enough, you might want to invest in a bookshelf or two to place your handbags on — creating a purse wall. This will keep them organized and safe from pets and children.' A mid-century option by West Elm offers ample display space.
Price: $21.39
While high-end handbags often come with dust bags, the challenge is not being able to see what's inside. Lauren suggests see-through dust bag options like this, allowing you to easily choose what you're looking for.
Price: $279.13
New York-based interior designer Artem Kropovinsky recommends 'open shelves with glass doors to turn handbag storage into a fabulous accent.' A case like this one from Wayfair not only protects the bags but also adds a fashionable touch to a room.
Price: $36.99
Heather Aiello of The Organized You recommends a handbag divider to prevent unwanted material deterioration. This cleverly designed option from Amazon easily accommodates larger handbags with adjustable shelves.
Price: $24.99
Was: $28.99
'Depending on the amount of space you have and the number of handbags that need to be stored, this hanging system allows you to store your handbags in a zippered section which will help to keep them dust-free,' explains Lauren. Notably, 'you can see exactly what you are storing in each section' — a major plus.
Price: $410
Was: $636
Artem also endorses a storage bench, like this stunning boucle pick from Wayfair. Hidden storage is 'great for confined spaces,' maximizing your square footage while 'handbags can be hidden in a chic way.'
These clever bedroom storage ideas will declutter your space in no time.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
How to Stop Outdoor Spigots From Freezing — and Causing Bigger Problems for Your Home
Prevention is always better (and less expensive) than cure
By Jacky Parker Published
-
7 Things That are Devaluing Your Kitchen, Say Experts — 'Get Rid of Them if you Ever Plan to Sell!'
Steer clear of these pitfalls if you want your kitchen to maintain its financial return
By Lilith Hudson Published