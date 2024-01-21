No Wall Mount Needed! The 12 Best Freestanding Bookshelves are the Epitome of Easy Elegance

It's possible the phrase 'freestanding bookshelves' is a bit redundant — when you think of a bookshelf or a bookcase, your mind probably conjures up a freestanding unit automatically, whether or not 'freestanding' was initially included. 

But it is an important distinction; as anyone following my best bookshelves odyssey would know, there are quite a few different styles out there, from ladder to wall-mounted to yes, even freestanding, and they should all be considered individually, as they add different values to a space.

Today, we're focused entirely on freestanding bookshelves — those that sit on the floor and support themselves (though you might consider securing some of them to the wall so they don't fall over). This might be my favorite edit I've done so far so you don't want to miss this!

12 of the best freestanding bookshelves

bookshelf with wooden frame
HAY Woody Shelving

Price: $876
Was: $1095

This unit from design mainstay HAY features exposed joints and untreated solid oak wood, almost as thought it were built of Lincoln Logs (a compliment).

modern abstract glass bookshelf
Ollie Bookcase

Price: $5950

I am positively obsessed with this luxurious Glas Italia piece, which was designed by Yabu Pushelberg. As far as bookshelves that will make your living room look more expensive, this unit is one of one.

tall modern bookshelf
Kalle Sculptural Oak Bookshelf

Price: $1498

This modern bookshelf design is truly all the rage right now; I've been seeing it across retailers for months. I can't help but include it every time I see it, though. It's such a commanding, visually satisfying structure.

white ladder bookshelf
Casual Home 5 Shelf Wood Shelving Unit

Price: $67.18

This Walmart option sits at the cross-section of ladder bookshelves and affordable bookshelves. A simple and easy buy for some in-office storage, or a display in a bedroom.

modern corner bookshelf
Siya Corner Bookcase

Price: $1600

There are lots of corner bookshelves out there that feel and look rather cheap, but this Joss & Main unit is simply not one of them. The fact that it fits so perfectly in a hard-to-style corner is a mere afterthought; first and foremost, an elegant and chic design.

brown translucent horizontal bookshelf
Kendrick Bookcase

Price: $3,070

What I love most about this low bookshelf is that it's slightly translucent, offering a perfectly functional solution for anyone in need of a subtle room divider that doesn't totally impede the flow of the space. Plus, the reviews are near impeccable.

open-concept bookshelf with gold frame
Ambretta Bookcase

Price: $1449.48
Was: $1998

The rounded edges on this unit are the real star here. A bit of a visual trick, they make it look as though the whole bookshelf could roll away if it wanted.

etagere bookshelf with wood accents
Umbra Bellwood Freestanding Five-Tier Shelf

Price: $220

I bet you'd never guess where this affordable bookshelf is from. That's right, SAKS! What a great steal from one of the premier luxury retailers.

open-concept circular bookshelf
Accord Round Metal and Mango Wood Etagere

Price: $1710

A circular bookshelf that looks neither cheap nor tacky, this Bed Bath & Beyond piece captured my heart the first time I saw it. The shelf arrangement really is perfect.

bookshelf with glass shelves and gold accents
Jacques Etagere

Price: $2600

Adler does it again! Who wouldn't adore the subtle gold joinery of this stunning minimalist bookshelf, especially when combined with an otherwise glass frame.

black abstract bookshelf
Atomic Metal Bookcase

Price: $5533

If you ask me, black bookshelves are inherently elegant. But this abstract unit from Burke Decor, which is gorgeous enough to display without contents, takes that luxury to the next level.

black stained oak cabinet
Oak Blackbird Cabinet

Price: $4579

Natural and black stained oak collide in this cabinet/bookcase crossover, featuring clean lines and plenty of storage room for both the books you're proud to display (and those you'd rather keep tucked away).

How should I secure a freestanding bookshelf?

As I mentioned above, securing your bookshelf to the wall might be a good idea, especially if you're living in a house with small animals or young kids. To do so, Docia Boylen, owner of Handyman Connection of Golden, recommends using an 'anti-tip furniture kit since it is the most secure for safety.' They are often included with tall/large pieces of furniture. 'Generally they are brackets that you attach with screws to the wall and then the furniture,' she told me: 'You will need a ladder and a pencil to mark the areas to ensure you install them correctly.'

If you're securing the bookshelf more for aesthetic purposes or 'just-in-case' (i.e. there is no real safety risk to animals or kids), 'you can use glue or adhesive strips' rather than screws, Docia advised. 'Just know that this will not hold it up if [its] weight is trying to pull it down.' 

