Best portable gas grill: stylish and practical grills for on-the-go feasting
The best portable gas grills make it easy to entertain in a small outdoor space, or enjoy tasty food on vacation
We all love a summer cookout, tasty barbecued food, and enjoying meals al fresco, but not all of us have the space for a full-sized grill. Whether you've only got a balcony at your disposal or you want something you can take with you to the park or on camping trips, the best portable gas grills could be the answer.
There are a few ways to get portability from your outdoor kitchen, whether that's foldaway stands that add surface area to your grill or tabletop models that can be stored away in the loft, garage, or spare cupboard when they're not needed.
We have assembled the very best compact gas grills, ranking them based on things like power, carryability, size, and design. For full-size models, take a look at our guide to the best gas grills overall, or keep reading to see which portable options we chose in each category.
The best portable gas grills in 2023
1. Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If your priority is convenience, the Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill has pretty much everything you need in a compact package. The stand folds down to allow for easy storage and transportation in the trunk of a car, and there's a brilliant prep space on the side, along with tool hooks.
The sleek design is available in four different color varieties, and during testing, we found it both easy to set up and easy to use. Cleaning was also a simple process, and it's ideal for taking on an outdoor vacation where you might not have a surface for a tabletop model. A good-sized cooking area tops things off to make this our choice for the best portable gas grill.
Livingetc rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars
2. Napoleon TravelQ 240 Portable Propane Gas Grill
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A truly portable option, the Napoleon TravelQ 240 Portable Propane Gas Grill is ideal for use on camping trips or just in the backyard on a sunny afternoon. Compact even when folded out, you can also put the legs down when it's time to store the grill away, and the firebox and removable drip tray are always easily accessible.
Despite being portable, the grill's actual cooking space is fairly generous, and the lid makes cooking that much simpler. You can also use the handle on the front of the grill to carry it around, whether you're using the TravelQ 240 at home or further afield. Napoleon is also keen to point out the WAVE cooking grids, which will produce those iconic sear marks on your food.
3. Pit Boss 2-Burner Portable Gas Grill
Specifications
Reasons to buy
The Pit Boss 2-Burner Portable Gas Grill is a good-looking appliance that will add style to any impromptu cookout. Small enough to fit into the trunk of your car or in the garage when not in use, it has two burners and 240 sq in of cooking space to make feeding a family or group of friends totally possible without a full-size grill.
The removable grease tray and porcelain coating cast iron grates make cleaning a doddle, and the rust-resistant body and lid allow for even and tasty cooking.
4. Royal Gourmet Portable 3-Burner Table Top Gas Grill Griddle
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The only gas griddle on our list, the Royal Gourmet Portable 3-Burner Table Top Gas Grill also has the most burners and a generous-sized cooking area to match. Very affordable and easy to set up and use, the grease tray and griddle top are both removable for simple clean-up.
Griddles differ from traditional grates as a single flat surface, so they don't create those grill marks you expect. What they are great at, however, is getting an even cooking result, and the Royal Gourmet gas grill is a good budget option.
5. Cuisinart Professional Portable Gas Grill
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The Cuisinart Professional Portable Gas Grill is brilliantly lightweight and compact, taking up less space on the counter and being easier to transport than many others. That said, it's not lacking in the power department. You might not feed a large family all at once, but it would be perfect on a balcony or on a couple's getaway.
The grill is also very reasonably priced and is our pick for the best budget option. Granted, it's not the most exciting look appliance you'll own, but its simple silver design isn't an eyesore, either.
7. Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas Grill
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Another Cuisinart offering, the Venture Portable Gas Grill is a multi-functional outdoor kitchen set packed into a small, carryable box. As well as a grill, the lid lifts off to become a prep surface and chopping board, meaning you're not scrambling for a place to cut your veggies or place your meat after cooking.
The red appliance looks great, with a single knob on the front to control the heat, silver legs for stability, and a carry handle for transportation. This is one for smaller groups or couples, but its simple design is perfect for camping trips.
How to choose the best portable gas grill
What size do you need?
The first thing to consider when choosing the best portable gas grill is the space you're dealing with. Do you want to use the grill on your balcony, or do you have a more generously-sized backyard? You may also want to take it on trips, so you need to get to grips with what you can easily fit into your vehicle.
There's nothing worse than buying something and then realizing that it doesn't fit where you wanted to use it, so measure any counter space or storage before committing,
Are portable grills any good?
Portable grills may seem like a compromise, but that doesn't always have to be the case. As with full-sized models, it often depends on how much you're willing to spend, but you should look out for the specs as well as the size of the appliance itself.
If power is your priority, ensure your chosen grill as the number of burners and BTU that you need. Pay attention to the details, and there's no reason that your portable grill can't function similarly to a much more expensive (and space-guzzling) gas grill.
