When interiors editor Emma Breislin attended the launch of Neptune's newest freestanding kitchen furniture range (its first in some 10 years) at the end of 2025, she came back into the Livingetc office with some particular takeaways.

Yes, the Borough freestanding kitchen collection looks great, is well-crafted, and has a timelessness that everyone's going to love — but it is Neptune, so that was sort of to be expected. No, instead, Emma was head over heels for the way the kitchen brand had incorporated appliances and storage into these designs in ways you never usually see in freestanding designs.

The marble-topped 'cooking island' has an integrated hob and oven, and the larder unit, with its interior marble surfaces, makes for an ideal coffee station, especially as it comes with a fridge incorporated into the lower half. These pieces offer ways to add appliances that don't feel heavy in terms of visual weight, and give versatility in how and where they're used.

"We've created something distinctly our own; refreshingly different in its freestanding design, modern in form but unmistakably Neptune in spirit," Neptune's design director, Fred Horlock, says.

The Inspiration

The larder looks like a classic pantry design at first look.. Image credit: Neptune but a discreet fridge and freezer unit make it a clever way to bring cold storage to your space. Image credit: Neptune

Distinctly Neptune through and through, this collection finds inspiration in the brand's co-founder, John Sims-Hilditch's, own kitchen design.

For his first-ever kitchen, John created "a freestanding design that prioritized flexibility and individuality," and it's with those same guiding principles that this modern iteration was created. As Fred describes, "With that same pioneering spirit, Borough reimagines the concept for today’s homes, spaces that are no longer static but continually adapting to modern life."

A departure from the rigid, built-in finishes that people have continuously opted for, freestanding designs, like Borough, instead offer a greater degree of fluidity; a modern kitchen adapted for the rental generation.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The shift towards having an adaptable, flexible kitchen design was something the team at Neptune had been noticing for some time. "We find people are opting for a more informal approach to kitchen design, mixing timber finishes with painted cabinetry or islands in alternate styles and colors," explains Fred.

This more casual, laid-back attitude towards kitchens can at least be partially linked to the declining rate of young homeowners, with renting increasingly becoming the norm. The Borough is uniquely suited to these modern issues, offering renters a degree of permanence in their home design and a way to personalize their rented apartment.

"Freestanding furniture offers the flexibility for these pieces to not only move from space to space within your home, but from house to house as you move, too," says Fred.

With an integrated hob and oven, as well as space for bar dining, the Borough kitchen island is a feat in streamlined design. (Image credit: Neptune)

The Design

Pair the collection with matching wooden bar stools for an even more cohesive look. (Image credit: Neptune)

Consistent across the collection is the understated yet contemporary style. Finding inspiration from Mid-Century modern furniture and iconic Scandinavian design brands, it feels thoroughly timeless. Combined with high-quality British craftsmanship, you can count on a kitchen that will last you a lifetime.

The softly rounded, tapered legs prevent any piece from feeling overly harsh — a nod towards the current curved edges kitchen trend — while the simple joinery and minimalist hardware stop it from appearing overtly contemporary.

It's from this minimalism that the Borough collection gains its power. "Seamlessly integrating with a home’s architecture, Borough adapts effortlessly to open-plan spaces or alongside fitted cabinetry, for a more traditional look," says Fred.

And it's not just your home's architecture that this collection can easily adapt to; it also makes the ideal canvas for you to project your personal style upon. Whether that be a rustic farmhouse kitchen look or a slicker, industrial feel, this collection can slot in seamlessly no matter its surroundings.

Though if you're in need of inspiration, Fred favors a more traditional approach. "The Borough’s sleek, pared-back style lends itself to simple and timeless styling and accessories. Combine with the new Ellington brass hanging rail for increased function and usability, or alongside our painted fitted cabinetry for a more traditional look," he says.

This degree of adaptability further reflects the emphasis Neptune placed on flexibility when creating this collection. The intention was for them to look as natural altogether, as they would be separated. And while this is true of every piece, it is perhaps best illustrated by the pantry.

With a discrete fridge-freezer in the lower compartment, this item works just as effectively in a pool house or guest suite as it would in your open-plan kitchen. And in smaller studio spaces, it can be a one-and-done kitchen area.

Every item is designed to maximize kitchen storage, without ever feeling bulky. (Image credit: Neptune)

The Materials

In this light-filled space, the wooden kitchen cabinetry feels even more warm, and inviting. (Image credit: Neptune)

The most significant challenge when designing a 'timeless' kitchen lies in the correct choice of material. Finding materials that won't date, and that you'll love just as much in 10 years as you do today, can be surprisingly tricky. You'll likely find that trying to separate what is truly 'your taste' from whatever is currently trending is not as simple as it may sound.

However, as this collection proves, sometimes it's best to stick with the basics. "Chosen for its durability and beautiful finish, the Borough is crafted from responsibly-sourced oak and hardwood plywood, protected with Natural IsoGuard," says Fred.

Wooden kitchen cabinets have timeless appeal; the warm, light tone of the wood helps to emphasize a kitchen's welcoming and inviting look. Plus, when paired with the solid Carrara marble kitchen countertops, the final effect is equal parts comforting and luxurious.

A Taste of the Collection

While the main part of the Borough collection is available for purchase in-store only, several items are available on Neptune's website; here are a few favorites.

neptune Borough Freestanding Oak Pan Drawer with Marble Top £2,195 at Neptune Perfect as an accompaniment to the Borough kitchen set, or as a standalone storage solution, this small cabinet is ideal for storing your cookware without overtaking your kitchen. The deep bottom drawer provides space for larger pans, while the other drawers can be used for any other kitchen essentials. neptune Borough Freestanding Kitchen Island £3,295 at Neptune With plenty of discreet storage and dining space, this freestanding island is a savior for small kitchens. If space isn't a problem for you, why not pair it with the cooking island for even more surface area? No matter how you style it, this simple and chic island will be the heart of your kitchen. Neptune Borough Oak Kitchen Wall Cabinet £995 at Neptune With traditional mortise-and-tenon joinery, solid brass handles, and an adjustable zig-zag shelving system, this wall cabinet takes no shortcuts when it comes to quality. The smart storage addition would work just as well in a bathroom or cloakroom as it would in the kitchen, too.

Alternative Freestanding Kitchen Pieces

LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Esmara High 2-Door Dresser £599.99 at La Redoute UK If you prefer a more soft, traditional finish, this dresser from La Redoute is a great option. With a nice mix of open and closed shelving, there's a spot for you to store everything and anything with this design. Anthropologie Renata Kitchen Island £2,198 at Anthropologie This gorgeous oak island with a marble top has an unmistakably luxe look, and could easily pass as an expensive built-in. I love the combination of the warm, oak veneer with soft, rounded corners. Eddingtons Lambourn 3 Drawer Beech Wood Butchers Trolley With Stainless Steel Top £875 at John Lewis Even the tiniest of kitchens deserve some good, functional, and stylish storage, which is where a butcher's block comes in. This little trolley has multiple layers of storage, as well as multiple drawers, and a prep surface, too.

Freestanding kitchen pieces like this are set to become increasingly popular in the coming years; are you going to be ahead of the curve with this kitchen trend?

For more inspiration, we explore the traditional kitchen features making a comeback, and what you can expect to see in all the coolest kitchens this year.