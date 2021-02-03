Master bathroom ideas: 19 stunning design ideas for a dreamy master bathroom

We've picked out the best master bathroom ideas from the most impressive homes in our archives. Our top pick? A spa-inspired space that blurs the boundary between the indoors and outdoors.

For hotel-inspired luxury, it's all about the little things like soft vintage rugs and sheepskins for keeping feet warm when you brush your teeth, bathtubs with a view (either in a bay window or set up with Netflix), and stylish in-bathroom lounge seating.

Dial up the grandeur with ornate cornicing, ceiling roses, fireplaces and even a chandelier, but keep bathroom fittings streamlined and modern – with modern freestanding bathtubs, wall mounted brass taps and other modern design ideas.

Looking for something a little out of the ordinary? Take inspiration from custom-made designs like the wooden bath (yes, really) designed by Beata Heuman, and her Fornasetti wallpapered bathroom cabinets. Swoon. For a more classic look, we turn to Marie Flanigan Interiors who created an elegant but understated bathroom combining rustic charm with modern bathroom fittings.

Swimming in space? The below include hotel-inspired master bathrooms with ideas such as vanity islands and twin bathtubs. Because why not?

From statement lighting and striking tiles to extra tall bathtubs deep enough to submerge you right to the shoulders, you're bound to fall in love with these stunning master bathroom ideas.

1. Blur the indoors and outdoors for spa-inspired style

We're in love with this super chic bathroom space, from the whirlpool bath to the indoor-outdoor vibe that the light-well garden creates.



(Image credit: Photography: Joe Fletcher)

Similarly, the below bath is half inside, half outside, with a glass wall nestled neatly into the marble. A glass wall opens into the shower which is in this private outdoor light-well space. Magical.

Get the look: Marble available through Modul Marble. (Image credit: Matthew Millman)

2. Choose all-over marble for a luxe look

Opting for a marble bathroom scheme is a sure-fire way to create a luxurious look.

The below shower room features floor-to-ceiling Carrara marble, a rain fall shower head plus two separate hand-held ones.

(Image credit: Design by Gachot)

This lighter shower room is just as luxe, but features a lighter and more calming look with light marble and sanded floors.



(Image credit: Paul Massey)

For something more glam, just add metallic accents.

Get the look: Chandelier by Hudson Valley / Bathroom plumbing by Crosswater London (Image credit: Photography / Nicole Gerulat)

3. It's all in the details

This all-white bathroom scheme is given a super luxe look, thanks to the tall bath, modern, wall-mounted taps, brass details and large walk-in shower enclosure. A flatweave runner adds some soft texture.

Get the look: The bath, shower fittings and brassware are all from Edwins Bathrooms. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

Herringbone tiles end in a jagged zig-zag instead of a straight line, creating a funky edge to this white bathroom. The double sink is also a striking design element.

Get the look: The Corian basin is by Freeman & Whitehouse. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

4. Go bespoke for a more interesting and personal scheme

This opulent, free-standing bath is actually made from wood, a design which was inspired by a Twenties design in an old magazine. It was quite difficult to work out how to make it, but, fortunately, interior designer Beata Heuman had a very good joiner and discovered a specialist timber from the Netherlands that is used in boat building and can be submerged in water for 10 years without any ill effect. The curved bathroom cabinets are decorated with Fornasetti ‘Nuvole’ wallpaper, which Beata Heuman had customised with sky-blue paint. View more of this West London townhouse here.



(Image credit: Simon Brown)

5. Make it comfortable

This master bathroom feels more like a luxe living space, with butter leather Barcelona bench seating, a vintage rug and modern art.



(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

A lounge area in a bathroom is very luxe – especially when the lounge seating in question is a classic Eames lounge chair. The marble wall tiles help differentiate the wet area from the lounge area.

Get the look: The Corian-topped vanity unit was designed and made by Lee Redmond Interiors. The marble wall tiles are from Tower Ceramics. The tap is from the Axor Starck collection by Philippe Starck for Hansgrohe. (Image credit: James Merrell)

6. Introduce some fun tiles

This master bathroom design incorporates lots of striking design ideas, from the freestanding bath at an angle to the shower room behind smoked glass panels and an up-cycled church candelabra used to display jewellery. But the most notable design feature is the stunning bathroom floor tiles.



(Image credit: Design by The Novogratz)

7. Contrast old and new

The ornate plasterwork cornicing and ceiling rose are complemented by both classic and contemporary fixtures. The chandelier and mirror are vintage, while the freestanding bath could not look more modern.

Get the look: The bath and fittings are from the Axor Starck collection by Philippe Starck for Hansgrohe. The Carrara marble fireplace and vintage chandelier are from Renaissance London. The Menagerie Gazelle ceramic on the mantelpiece is by Jonathan Adler. (Image credit: James Merrell)

8. Choose a modern freestanding tub

With stunning details like the pearlescent wall tiles, slate floors and pretty window treatments, the tub isn't the first thing you notice. But it's the most-loved aspect of this master bathroom as the rim is wide enough to rest a glass of wine on.



(Image credit: James Merrell)

9. Double up with his 'n' hers details

Opting for his and hers sinks is both practical and will result in a luxe, elegant look.

Poured concrete flooring grounds the below monochrome scheme. Aside from lending a grey colour to the space, concrete flooring also feels warmer underfoot than bathroom floor tiles. Black taps and fittings add to the modern look.

(Image credit: Paul Raeside)

Take things up a notch with his and hers bathtubs. Can you imagine anything more luxurious than having two freestanding bathtubs, so you can comfortably soak together without having to share? A side table in the middle means that drinks are always within reach.

Get the look: These are the Amalfi baths from Victoria + Albert Baths, price from £3,275 inc vat. (Image credit: Foxhill Manor)

10. Brave a bold colour scheme

For a grown-up, chic and sultry look, dive in with a dark shade.

Charcoal walls look very chic in this grown-up master bathroom. Premium bathroom fittings combined with personal elements create a bathing zone that’s both cosy and luxe. We love the statement bathroom lighting too...

Get the look: The bath is by Porcelanosa and the taps are from Vola. The chandelier is by Timothy Oulton at Bluebird on Kings Road. João found the marble bust at Architectural Forum. The wall lights are by Buster + Punch. (Image credit: Paul Raeside)

11. For large bathrooms, consider a vanity island

Interior designer Richard Felix Ashman decided to place this bathroom vanity in the centre of the room as the walls were all in use. The owners suggested the diagonal angle of the vanity island, which frees the circulation from a rigid grid. The custom hanging mirror is also double sided and flanked by customised pendants, all in polished nickel.

Get the look: Bathtub from Waterworks. Hanging Mirror was a custom design from Urban Archaeology. Lighting from Fuse, St. Honore Gueridon in polished brass by Matthews & Parker. Plumbing from Waterworks, Herbeau. (Image credit: Aaron Leitz)

12. Play with the bathroom layout

The centrally placed tub and walk-in shower, accessed from both sides, create a sense of spaciousness in this luxe master bathroom.

Get the look: The wall, cupboard doors and bath – a reclaimed design bought from Lassco – are all painted in Stiffkey Blue estate emulsion by Farrow & Ball. The marble splashback and floor tiles and glass shower screen are from Fired Earth. (Image credit: Future)

13. Choose dark marble for a traditional touch

We love everything about this rustic, understated space. From the carved marble bath surround that reaches into the shower space, and the shower panel that fits neatly into it, to the modern steel window frames, brass taps and textural woven blinds.



(Image credit: Marie Flanigan Interiors)

14. Install unexpected statement lighting

Who said bathroom lighting had to be boring? In this day and age there are numerous cool brands popping up, offering bathroom lighting that makes an impact.

(Image credit: uniquehomestays.com)

15. Opt for a floating vanity for a contemporary look

The floating vanity / sink storage matches the bathroom wall colour, tying in with the dark scheme, while herringbone parquet floors and a marble sink area dial up the luxe factor. His and hers double basins feel both practical and indulgent, while the floating vanity creates the illusion of more floor space.

(Image credit: Paul Raeside)

16. Incorporate a vanity area with built-in storage

A fitted vanity area makes the most of an unused corner in this master bathroom, and provides plenty of storage for make-up, face masks, moisturisers and nail varnishes.



(Image credit: Marie Flanigan Interiors)

17. Extra tall

This extra tall bathtub is deep enough to submerge you right to the shoulders. Brass accents warm up the cool marble.

(Image credit: Photography / Matt Clayton, @mattclaytonphoto)

18. Introduce soft texture

Soft accents like the sheepskin rug, pretty roll down blinds and a side table with a vase make this bathroom feel more spa-like.

Get the look: Curtains are custom-made by Alana Woerpel in Pollack “Hollywood and Vine” in White Tie fabric. The freestanding tub is from Forenza. The outdoor furniture on the balcony is from Restoration Hardware. (Image credit: Tim Williams)

19. Use a bay window

This bathtub makes the most of the bay window, so the owners can enjoy the view every time they get in the tub.