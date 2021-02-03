Master bathroom ideas: 19 stunning design ideas for a dreamy master bathroom
We've found 19 stunning master bathroom ideas for a luxurious master bathroom. From statement lighting and striking tiles to extra tall bathtubs deep enough to submerge you right to the shoulders, these are the master bathrooms that dreams are made of.
We've picked out the best master bathroom ideas from the most impressive homes in our archives. Our top pick? A spa-inspired space that blurs the boundary between the indoors and outdoors.
For hotel-inspired luxury, it's all about the little things like soft vintage rugs and sheepskins for keeping feet warm when you brush your teeth, bathtubs with a view (either in a bay window or set up with Netflix), and stylish in-bathroom lounge seating.
Dial up the grandeur with ornate cornicing, ceiling roses, fireplaces and even a chandelier, but keep bathroom fittings streamlined and modern – with modern freestanding bathtubs, wall mounted brass taps and other modern design ideas.
Looking for something a little out of the ordinary? Take inspiration from custom-made designs like the wooden bath (yes, really) designed by Beata Heuman, and her Fornasetti wallpapered bathroom cabinets. Swoon. For a more classic look, we turn to Marie Flanigan Interiors who created an elegant but understated bathroom combining rustic charm with modern bathroom fittings.
Swimming in space? The below include hotel-inspired master bathrooms with ideas such as vanity islands and twin bathtubs. Because why not?
From statement lighting and striking tiles to extra tall bathtubs deep enough to submerge you right to the shoulders, you're bound to fall in love with these stunning master bathroom ideas.
1. Blur the indoors and outdoors for spa-inspired style
We're in love with this super chic bathroom space, from the whirlpool bath to the indoor-outdoor vibe that the light-well garden creates.
Similarly, the below bath is half inside, half outside, with a glass wall nestled neatly into the marble. A glass wall opens into the shower which is in this private outdoor light-well space. Magical.
See more Cool ways to bring the outdoors in
2. Choose all-over marble for a luxe look
Opting for a marble bathroom scheme is a sure-fire way to create a luxurious look.
The below shower room features floor-to-ceiling Carrara marble, a rain fall shower head plus two separate hand-held ones.
This lighter shower room is just as luxe, but features a lighter and more calming look with light marble and sanded floors.
For something more glam, just add metallic accents.
3. It's all in the details
This all-white bathroom scheme is given a super luxe look, thanks to the tall bath, modern, wall-mounted taps, brass details and large walk-in shower enclosure. A flatweave runner adds some soft texture.
Herringbone tiles end in a jagged zig-zag instead of a straight line, creating a funky edge to this white bathroom. The double sink is also a striking design element.
4. Go bespoke for a more interesting and personal scheme
This opulent, free-standing bath is actually made from wood, a design which was inspired by a Twenties design in an old magazine. It was quite difficult to work out how to make it, but, fortunately, interior designer Beata Heuman had a very good joiner and discovered a specialist timber from the Netherlands that is used in boat building and can be submerged in water for 10 years without any ill effect. The curved bathroom cabinets are decorated with Fornasetti ‘Nuvole’ wallpaper, which Beata Heuman had customised with sky-blue paint. View more of this West London townhouse here.
5. Make it comfortable
This master bathroom feels more like a luxe living space, with butter leather Barcelona bench seating, a vintage rug and modern art.
A lounge area in a bathroom is very luxe – especially when the lounge seating in question is a classic Eames lounge chair. The marble wall tiles help differentiate the wet area from the lounge area.
6. Introduce some fun tiles
This master bathroom design incorporates lots of striking design ideas, from the freestanding bath at an angle to the shower room behind smoked glass panels and an up-cycled church candelabra used to display jewellery. But the most notable design feature is the stunning bathroom floor tiles.
7. Contrast old and new
The ornate plasterwork cornicing and ceiling rose are complemented by both classic and contemporary fixtures. The chandelier and mirror are vintage, while the freestanding bath could not look more modern.
8. Choose a modern freestanding tub
With stunning details like the pearlescent wall tiles, slate floors and pretty window treatments, the tub isn't the first thing you notice. But it's the most-loved aspect of this master bathroom as the rim is wide enough to rest a glass of wine on.
9. Double up with his 'n' hers details
Opting for his and hers sinks is both practical and will result in a luxe, elegant look.
Poured concrete flooring grounds the below monochrome scheme. Aside from lending a grey colour to the space, concrete flooring also feels warmer underfoot than bathroom floor tiles. Black taps and fittings add to the modern look.
Take things up a notch with his and hers bathtubs. Can you imagine anything more luxurious than having two freestanding bathtubs, so you can comfortably soak together without having to share? A side table in the middle means that drinks are always within reach.
10. Brave a bold colour scheme
For a grown-up, chic and sultry look, dive in with a dark shade.
Charcoal walls look very chic in this grown-up master bathroom. Premium bathroom fittings combined with personal elements create a bathing zone that’s both cosy and luxe. We love the statement bathroom lighting too...
11. For large bathrooms, consider a vanity island
Interior designer Richard Felix Ashman decided to place this bathroom vanity in the centre of the room as the walls were all in use. The owners suggested the diagonal angle of the vanity island, which frees the circulation from a rigid grid. The custom hanging mirror is also double sided and flanked by customised pendants, all in polished nickel.
12. Play with the bathroom layout
The centrally placed tub and walk-in shower, accessed from both sides, create a sense of spaciousness in this luxe master bathroom.
13. Choose dark marble for a traditional touch
We love everything about this rustic, understated space. From the carved marble bath surround that reaches into the shower space, and the shower panel that fits neatly into it, to the modern steel window frames, brass taps and textural woven blinds.
14. Install unexpected statement lighting
Who said bathroom lighting had to be boring? In this day and age there are numerous cool brands popping up, offering bathroom lighting that makes an impact.
15. Opt for a floating vanity for a contemporary look
The floating vanity / sink storage matches the bathroom wall colour, tying in with the dark scheme, while herringbone parquet floors and a marble sink area dial up the luxe factor. His and hers double basins feel both practical and indulgent, while the floating vanity creates the illusion of more floor space.
16. Incorporate a vanity area with built-in storage
A fitted vanity area makes the most of an unused corner in this master bathroom, and provides plenty of storage for make-up, face masks, moisturisers and nail varnishes.
17. Extra tall
This extra tall bathtub is deep enough to submerge you right to the shoulders. Brass accents warm up the cool marble.
18. Introduce soft texture
Soft accents like the sheepskin rug, pretty roll down blinds and a side table with a vase make this bathroom feel more spa-like.
19. Use a bay window
This bathtub makes the most of the bay window, so the owners can enjoy the view every time they get in the tub.
Lotte is the Digital Editor for Livingetc, and has been with the website since its launch. She has a background in online journalism and writing for SEO, with previous editor roles at Good Living, Good Housekeeping, Country & Townhouse, and BBC Good Food among others, as well as her own successful interiors blog. When she's not busy writing or tracking analytics, she's doing up houses, two of which have features in interior design magazines. She's just finished doing up her house in Wimbledon, and is eyeing up Bath for her next project.
