This New Bathroom Storage From Habitat Fits Around Your Existing Pedestal Sink, but Will Make It Look 100 Times More Expensive
Affordable, stylish, and practically no installation required, this clever bathroom cabinet is one of the easiest ways to upgrade your small bathroom
Renters, listen up, I've just found the purchase that's going to transform your bathroom setup, introducing the under-sink cabinet unit. This clever storage solution is installation-free and leaves absolutely zero damage, but delivers permanent-looking results that will make your bathroom look seriously luxe, all without breaking the bank.
It's a true rarity to find a property with multiple decently sized bathrooms; in fact, it's near impossible. If you're lucky enough to have more than one loo in your home, which is a success in itself, chances are there will be one whose size is closer to a shoe cupboard than a bathroom, meaning any small bathroom storage ideas will be your friend. The issue is, more often than not, substantial storage needs substantial space, which, in teeny-tiny bathrooms, is not always possible. Sure, a standing toiletry cabinet would look lovely, so long as you no longer want to be able to stand up in the room.
That is, of course, unless you invest in a stylish under-sink cabinet unit, and the Habitat Aliford Undersink Unit should be at the top of your list. It's chic, elegant, and simple, ideal for any bathroom design. Plus, for only £110, it's one of the easiest ways to level up your bathroom.
This simple, slatted design is everything you could want from an under-sink unit. It looks good, with its slightly rustic yet elegant finish, and it has enough storage space to store everything you could want.
It also neatly covers up the (potentially ugly) base of your freestanding basin, giving your bathroom a more high-end look, without the high-end price tag. Mimicking the look of permanent, built-in cabinetry, this storage simply slots around your sink to create the illusion of permanence. But it's not just about the looks; two deep shelves within provide ample storage for all your bathroom necessities, too.
Adding this to your space will not only make it look more expensive, but it also removes the excess clutter, preventing your room from reaching its full spa bathroom potential.
Or, Try These
Another slatted wood option, this one has a slightly more Scandi decor look to it. The handleless design brings a more minimal feel that would make it a sensible addition to a wide range of spaces. Plus, the interior shelves are completely adjustable, so you can alter them to perfectly fit your needs.
For a more traditional look, this white cabinet has a certain quaintness to it that makes it all the more appealing. It would look lovely in a modern farmhouse bathroom, where the soft rattan inserts would help enhance the rustic feel.
One of the most elegant, stylish options available, this one looks seriously expensive, despite the £119 price tag. It has the feel of some of my favorite mid-century modern furniture pieces, with its warm, dark wood and sandy colored rattan inserts. I would consider investing in some of their other matching pieces, too, to complete the set.
A modern take on the slatted wood designs, this one instead uses ribbed wood, similar to the oh-so-trendy fluted wood kitchen islands we've been seeing for the past few years. The result is a cool, contemporary design, rich in texture, but otherwise minimalist enough to feel timeless.
For a pop of color that still feels super elegant and grown up, I love this green cabinet unit from Next. The muted Kelly green shade toes the line between playful and serious in a well-balanced way that would look gorgeous in a modern bathroom. The fluted doors and gold handles give an extra boost of elegance to this design, making it feel even more luxe.
Wood and rattan are a winning combo, especially in these soft, sandy tones. However, if you're into something more out there, this design also comes in a pastel mint green, as well as a classic black and white choice. They also sell a matching narrow bathroom cabinet, and a wider one if you want to grow your collection.
Finds like these cabinets show just how easy it can be to make your small bathroom feel that bit more luxurious, and it's not just storage. One of my favorite ways to elevate my bathroom is by using some of the best scents to make my bathroom smell like a spa.
