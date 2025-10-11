This New Bathroom Storage From Habitat Fits Around Your Existing Pedestal Sink, but Will Make It Look 100 Times More Expensive

Renters, listen up, I've just found the purchase that's going to transform your bathroom setup, introducing the under-sink cabinet unit. This clever storage solution is installation-free and leaves absolutely zero damage, but delivers permanent-looking results that will make your bathroom look seriously luxe, all without breaking the bank.

It's a true rarity to find a property with multiple decently sized bathrooms; in fact, it's near impossible. If you're lucky enough to have more than one loo in your home, which is a success in itself, chances are there will be one whose size is closer to a shoe cupboard than a bathroom, meaning any small bathroom storage ideas will be your friend. The issue is, more often than not, substantial storage needs substantial space, which, in teeny-tiny bathrooms, is not always possible. Sure, a standing toiletry cabinet would look lovely, so long as you no longer want to be able to stand up in the room.

That is, of course, unless you invest in a stylish under-sink cabinet unit, and the Habitat Aliford Undersink Unit should be at the top of your list. It's chic, elegant, and simple, ideal for any bathroom design. Plus, for only £110, it's one of the easiest ways to level up your bathroom.

Habitat Habitat Aliford Undersink Unit £110 at Habitat UK This simple, slatted design is everything you could want from an under-sink unit. It looks good, with its slightly rustic yet elegant finish, and it has enough storage space to store everything you could want. It also neatly covers up the (potentially ugly) base of your freestanding basin, giving your bathroom a more high-end look, without the high-end price tag. Mimicking the look of permanent, built-in cabinetry, this storage simply slots around your sink to create the illusion of permanence. But it's not just about the looks; two deep shelves within provide ample storage for all your bathroom necessities, too. Adding this to your space will not only make it look more expensive, but it also removes the excess clutter, preventing your room from reaching its full spa bathroom potential.

Or, Try These

Finds like these cabinets show just how easy it can be to make your small bathroom feel that bit more luxurious, and it's not just storage. One of my favorite ways to elevate my bathroom is by using some of the best scents to make my bathroom smell like a spa.