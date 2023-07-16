The 12 best three seater sofas to lie across in style
The 12 best three seater sofas have just enough room for you to lie across and watch TV, or to make space for others when guests come round
Whether you're a one, two or multi-person household, a three-seater sofa is a standard choice for many modern homes, as it generally provides proportion in a room.
When more seating space is required for larger families, two three-seaters facing each other, or positioned in an L-shape with a side table in the corner is a great option.
There are many sofa styles and shapes to choose from. So work out the size you need first. Then decide what would suit your space. Linear sofas with legs tend to have an airier feel, so can make a room feel larger, while models with detailing, such as tufting will add interest.
We've selected our pick of the best couches from the hundreds on offer across the best home decor stores in the U.S.
1. Best diamond-tufted three-seater sofas
Price: $480
From Noble House, this classic Chesterfield-style sofa offers luxury looks with its deep button tufting, rolled arms, and nailhead accents, without the high price tag. At W74" it's smaller than some three-seaters but well worth considering.
Price: $5,999
Combining traditional techniques with casual style, we love the diamond-tufted denim-effect fabric upholstery on this classic Chesterfield-style sofa. It's a generous 98" W x 39" D x 32" H too, so can comfortably seat three people and could work in a large room.
Price: $720.99
Scrolled arms, deep button-tufting and nailhead accents, this sofa from Christopher Knight Home has the classic features of a Chesterfield at a canny cost. It's at the smaller end of the three-seater scale (29.5"H x 72.5"W x 30"D), so would suit a bijou urban space - one of the best grey sofas.
2. Best channel-tufted three-seater sofas
Price: $5,370
There's plenty of space for three people to sit or for two to sprawl on this cool yet comfy couch. Upholstered in either yellow or orange soft, stain-resistant air leather, it's a durable choice for families with pets or little ones. One of the best leather sofas for sure.
Price: $3,350
The channel-tufted cushions and back ensure the Brigitte sofa looks good at every angle, so it can be used to divide a room, rather than pushed against a wall. Choose plush celadon or champagne cotton velvet or cozy oatmeal bouclé upholstery.
3. Best linear three-seater sofas
Price: from $5,195
Available in a host of upholstery options from wool, tweed or bouclé to leather and cotton-poly mixes, the Lispenard sofa has a low linear profile and smart, tailored style that would quietly anchor most modern living spaces.
Price: $2,699
Balanced within a sleek black iron, timber and leather frame, the 91" W Stella sofa offers an airy look, while its deep cushions provide comfort, support and style. Upholstered in beige performance fabric, it's durable too.
4. Best boxy three-seater sofas
Price: $4,499
Made-to-order and crafted in the USA, the Milo sofa has a solid, clean-lined form that would suit a variety of modern spaces. It's traditionally built with kiln dried hardwood and recycled materials for padding, so ticks the eco and ethical boxes.
Price: from $3,595
The boxy base of the Sullivan sofa is softened by the rounded corners on the back. Set on wide wood sled legs, this three-seater provides a strong silhouette and comfortable contours. It's available in 85" or 95" widths and seven upholstery options.
Which sofas last longest?
A good sofa should ideally last twenty years–or more. It's generally more cost-effective in the long term to pay a little extra for quality at the outset.
'Sofas that are well constructed with high quality materials will stand up to wear and tear over time,' says Madison Adam, Interior Design Service Manager at Article.
'In terms of construction, look for corner blocked sofas. Corner blocked sofas have extra wooden support added to the inside corners of the sofa which make it more durable.
'Another marker of quality to look for are sofas constructed with rubber webbing, also known as Pirelli webbing. Rubber webbing is a sofa’s suspension that’s stretched across the frame and nailed into place to support the seat. This acts as the sofa’s ‘muscle’ whereas the frame is like the sofa’s ‘skeleton’.
'Look for sofas built with kiln dried, solid wood. Kiln dried, solid wood sofa frames are less likely to warp or crack over time due to humidity or temperature changes.
'Another market of quality is upholstered fabrics with a high Martindale Rating. A Martindale Rating is an abrasion test for fabric durability, so choose a sofa with a rating of at least 25,000 to last for many years.'
