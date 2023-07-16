The 12 best three seater sofas to lie across in style

Whether you're a one, two or multi-person household, a three-seater sofa is a standard choice for many modern homes, as it generally provides proportion in a room.

When more seating space is required for larger families, two three-seaters facing each other, or positioned in an L-shape with a side table in the corner is a great option.

There are many sofa styles and shapes to choose from. So work out the size you need first. Then decide what would suit your space. Linear sofas with legs tend to have an airier feel, so can make a room feel larger, while models with detailing, such as tufting will add interest.

We've selected our pick of the best couches from the hundreds on offer across the best home decor stores in the U.S.

1. Best diamond-tufted three-seater sofas

1. Taaliah sofa View at Walmart Price: $480 From Noble House, this classic Chesterfield-style sofa offers luxury looks with its deep button tufting, rolled arms, and nailhead accents, without the high price tag. At W74" it's smaller than some three-seaters but well worth considering. 2. Vangogh sofa View at Arhaus Price: $5,999 Combining traditional techniques with casual style, we love the diamond-tufted denim-effect fabric upholstery on this classic Chesterfield-style sofa. It's a generous 98" W x 39" D x 32" H too, so can comfortably seat three people and could work in a large room. 3. Barneyville sofa View at Target Price: $720.99 Scrolled arms, deep button-tufting and nailhead accents, this sofa from Christopher Knight Home has the classic features of a Chesterfield at a canny cost. It's at the smaller end of the three-seater scale (29.5"H x 72.5"W x 30"D), so would suit a bijou urban space - one of the best grey sofas.

2. Best channel-tufted three-seater sofas

1. Gullichsen smile sofa View at 25 Home Price: $5,370 There's plenty of space for three people to sit or for two to sprawl on this cool yet comfy couch. Upholstered in either yellow or orange soft, stain-resistant air leather, it's a durable choice for families with pets or little ones. One of the best leather sofas for sure. 2. Brigitte sofa View at Wayfair Price: $3,350 The channel-tufted cushions and back ensure the Brigitte sofa looks good at every angle, so it can be used to divide a room, rather than pushed against a wall. Choose plush celadon or champagne cotton velvet or cozy oatmeal bouclé upholstery. 3. Tiana sofa View at Wayfair Price: $1,859.99 Currently available in green, grey, black or cream bouclé, this channel-tufted sofa has curves in all the right places for an on-trend yet comfy seat for three. The two toss pillows are included and it arrives at your door fully assembled.

3. Best linear three-seater sofas

1. Lispenard sofa View at DWR Price: from $5,195 Available in a host of upholstery options from wool, tweed or bouclé to leather and cotton-poly mixes, the Lispenard sofa has a low linear profile and smart, tailored style that would quietly anchor most modern living spaces. 2. Stella sofa View at Kathy Kuo Home Price: $2,699 Balanced within a sleek black iron, timber and leather frame, the 91" W Stella sofa offers an airy look, while its deep cushions provide comfort, support and style. Upholstered in beige performance fabric, it's durable too. 3. Camden sofa View at CB2 Price: $2,499 Of the 26 upholstery options available on the sleek Camden sofa, this luxe ink blue velvet is our favourite. Designed by Mermelada Estudio, the three-seater has an FSC certified wood frame, stylish wraparound arms and louche 70s vibes.

4. Best boxy three-seater sofas

1. Milo sofa View at Schoolhouse Price: $4,499 Made-to-order and crafted in the USA, the Milo sofa has a solid, clean-lined form that would suit a variety of modern spaces. It's traditionally built with kiln dried hardwood and recycled materials for padding, so ticks the eco and ethical boxes. 2. Sullivan sofa View at MGBW Home Price: from $3,595 The boxy base of the Sullivan sofa is softened by the rounded corners on the back. Set on wide wood sled legs, this three-seater provides a strong silhouette and comfortable contours. It's available in 85" or 95" widths and seven upholstery options. 3. Phoenix sofa View at Apt2B Price: $2,058 Boxy yet sleek, Phoenix (94"w x 35"d x 28"h) has a neat modern style and is part of a modular collection, so can expand as your family grows. There are just two upholstery options, cobalt velvet or a grey weave, but both look smart and stylish.