'So soft to lie back on!' The 12 best linen sofas feel as good as they look

Made from flax, linen is a natural fiber that softens over time, the more it is used and washed. On upholstery, linen offers a relaxed style, so linen sofas are loved for the casual look the fabric gives them.

Some linen sofas have slip covers that can be removed and washed, so they are popular with families with young children and pets.

Those who prefer a smarter look on their seating may prefer 'linen weave' or 'performance linen'. These are synthetic fabrics– usually polyester, sometimes with a small percentage of linen, woven to look like linen but without the slightly crumpled effect that natural 100% linen has. They are often treated to resists spills and stains too.

We've rounded up the best couches with both 100% linen and 'linen weave' upholstery for a mix of casual, classic and contemporary styles, from across the best home decor stores. So it's easy to find a look that suits your space.

1. Best linear linen sofas

1. Bowen sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $2,398 This made-to-order sofa is available with Belgian linen upholstery from organically-grown flax in 14 shades, as well as 'performance linens' which are essentially polyester with a small percentage of linen. These don't soften the way natural linen does but the fabric tends to keep its shape - one of the best two seater sofas. 2. Como sofa View at DWR Price: $8,345 The sleek Italian style of this, one of the best grey sofas with its sturdy steel frame and elegant tailoring, is softened by the dark grey linen weave upholstery. The fabric is a cotton, linen and viscose mix, which has a smarter look than natural linen. It's available in other fibers too. 3. Corroy linen sofa View at CB2 Price: $1,999 Available in 'maeve putty' linen weave upholstery, (a mix of 50% linen and 50% cotton), this linear sofa has a soft, 'smart casual' feel that is both elegant and inviting. It's available in other tones in synthetic easy-to-clean linen-style options too.

2. Best traditional-style linen sofas

1. Rivington sofa View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $3,998 Designed by Ginny Macdonald and made in Los Angeles, the classic, easy style of this sofa is complemented by its natural linen upholstery. Choose from six beautiful shades of 100% linen fabrics including natural, apricot, camel and terracotta. 2. Willoughby sofa View at Anthropologie Price: from $2,298 Available in three sizes: 69", 79" , 89", the Willoughby sofa has a classic modern look that would suit most homes. It's offered in a choice of 14 shades of Belgian linen, as well as synthetic performance linen weave options. 3.Maxwell sofa View at Interior Define Price: from $1,845 Offered in a choice of seven beautiful 'linen weave' color options including olive, amber and rose. The polyester fabric upholstery on this sofa is woven to look like linen, plus it's pet friendly and treated to resist spills and stains. Easily one of the best green sofas on the market.

3. Best slip cover linen sofas

1. Seton sofa View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $4,298 Effortlessly chic is how we'd describe this sofa. Its removable slip cover gives it the casual style linen sofas are loved for, knowing it can be popped in the wash and freshened at any time. Choose sage green or light blue 100% linen upholstery. 2. Jennifer sofa View at Kathy Kuo Home Price: $3,968 This grey linen sofa comes with four matching pillows and evokes relaxed living. The slip cover and cushion covers can be removed and washed, so any spills or marks are easily dealt with, without any fuss. 3. Victor 98" sofa View at Ruby Living Price: $8,025 This sofa has a hardwood frame and is available with a slip cover or upholstered option. We love the slip cover version for its breezy coastal style and easy care. At 98”w x 38”d x 36”h it's roomy enough for the whole family too.

4. Best statement linen sofas

1. Claridge sofa View at Jonathan Adler Price: $3,900 One of the best three-seater sofas, the classic Chesterfield gets a glamorous upgrade at Jonathan Adler. The stone linen mix upholstery contrasts beautifully with the boxy shape and brass orbs for feet, resulting in casual, contemporary style. 2. Gullichsen cotton-linen sofa View at 25 Home Price: $3,370 Available as a three, four or five seater, and upholstered in a grey cotton-linen mix, this cozy couch is built for lounging. It's available as a sectional and modular sofa too, if you need more seating or flexibility. 3. Lecco sofa View at DWR Price: $10,695 The dark grey linen weave upholstery perfectly offsets the designer looks on this spectacular Lecco sofa, adding a relaxed feel to its sophisticated style. It's available in other fabric options, with more colors too.