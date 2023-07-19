'So soft to lie back on!' The 12 best linen sofas feel as good as they look
We've found the 12 best linen sofas that wear well and feel even better, the couches that are just made for relaxed and elegant spaces
Quick menu
Made from flax, linen is a natural fiber that softens over time, the more it is used and washed. On upholstery, linen offers a relaxed style, so linen sofas are loved for the casual look the fabric gives them.
Some linen sofas have slip covers that can be removed and washed, so they are popular with families with young children and pets.
Those who prefer a smarter look on their seating may prefer 'linen weave' or 'performance linen'. These are synthetic fabrics– usually polyester, sometimes with a small percentage of linen, woven to look like linen but without the slightly crumpled effect that natural 100% linen has. They are often treated to resists spills and stains too.
We've rounded up the best couches with both 100% linen and 'linen weave' upholstery for a mix of casual, classic and contemporary styles, from across the best home decor stores. So it's easy to find a look that suits your space.
1. Best linear linen sofas
Price: $2,398
This made-to-order sofa is available with Belgian linen upholstery from organically-grown flax in 14 shades, as well as 'performance linens' which are essentially polyester with a small percentage of linen. These don't soften the way natural linen does but the fabric tends to keep its shape - one of the best two seater sofas.
Price: $8,345
The sleek Italian style of this, one of the best grey sofas with its sturdy steel frame and elegant tailoring, is softened by the dark grey linen weave upholstery. The fabric is a cotton, linen and viscose mix, which has a smarter look than natural linen. It's available in other fibers too.
2. Best traditional-style linen sofas
Price: $3,998
Designed by Ginny Macdonald and made in Los Angeles, the classic, easy style of this sofa is complemented by its natural linen upholstery. Choose from six beautiful shades of 100% linen fabrics including natural, apricot, camel and terracotta.
Price: from $2,298
Available in three sizes: 69", 79" , 89", the Willoughby sofa has a classic modern look that would suit most homes. It's offered in a choice of 14 shades of Belgian linen, as well as synthetic performance linen weave options.
Price: from $1,845
Offered in a choice of seven beautiful 'linen weave' color options including olive, amber and rose. The polyester fabric upholstery on this sofa is woven to look like linen, plus it's pet friendly and treated to resist spills and stains. Easily one of the best green sofas on the market.
3. Best slip cover linen sofas
Price: $4,298
Effortlessly chic is how we'd describe this sofa. Its removable slip cover gives it the casual style linen sofas are loved for, knowing it can be popped in the wash and freshened at any time. Choose sage green or light blue 100% linen upholstery.
Price: $3,968
This grey linen sofa comes with four matching pillows and evokes relaxed living. The slip cover and cushion covers can be removed and washed, so any spills or marks are easily dealt with, without any fuss.
4. Best statement linen sofas
Price: $3,900
One of the best three-seater sofas, the classic Chesterfield gets a glamorous upgrade at Jonathan Adler. The stone linen mix upholstery contrasts beautifully with the boxy shape and brass orbs for feet, resulting in casual, contemporary style.
Price: $3,370
Available as a three, four or five seater, and upholstered in a grey cotton-linen mix, this cozy couch is built for lounging. It's available as a sectional and modular sofa too, if you need more seating or flexibility.
Is linen good on a sofa?
Linen is a great fabric for a sofa, as it has a soft, supple texture; it's robust and improves with age. Linen slip covers can also be removed and washed.
Performance linen or linen weave fabrics are synthetic, made to look like linen. They tend not to crumple in the way natural linen does, so have a smarter appearance.
'As a sofa upholstery, linen is typically woven with another fabric, like polyester or viscose,' says Madison Adam, Interior Design Service Manager at Article.
'You’ll find it is breathable and cool which is a plus if you live in a warmer climate. Linen blend upholstered sofas are also a great choice if coastal design appeals to you. Coastal design typically focuses on colors you’d find at the beach — creams, white, ivory, and blues. Though, linen blend upholstered sofas do come in a variety of others colors too.'
Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
-
-
The bedroom design mistake you are probably making which stops you feeling calm, and how Feng Shui experts fix it
Feng Shui experts reveal how to harmonize your bedroom by changing the placement of this one item
By Amy McArdle • Published
-
Feng Shui experts warn you to avoid this mistake so that you sleep better, and to choose this bedroom layout instead
This one specific type of bed placement could be the reason for your disrupted sleep, say experts
By Lilith Hudson • Published