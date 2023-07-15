We've found the 12 best comfy sofas so you can just lie back and relax in style
The 12 best comfy sofas are all super padded, super soft and super wonderful to lie around on. Ranging in style and price they all have maximum style
As much as we love the look of a low, linear Italian-style sofa; sharp angles and clean lines are not always the most comfortable to relax or lounge on. These styles are great in a living room, but sometimes – in a den or TV room for example – it's good to chill out on a big, squishy sofa with soft contours and support.
Step forward our round-up of comfy sofas. These couches were built with lounging in mind: movie nights, soccer games or 'box set' binges - basically anything that means sitting or sprawling for hours.
The best couches in this category are upholstered in easy clean, performance fabrics, with deep cushions and good suspension. We've scoured the best home decor stores to find our favorites and those we think you'll love too.
1. Best boxy comfy sofas
Price: $3,370
One of the best leather sofas, Salo is highly durable as well as comfy. Its treated surface makes it scratch and water resistant, so you can sit back and relax without fearing spills. Foam padding and a feather backrest provide support that's soft enough to sink into.
Price: $2,799
Available in 92" or 104" widths, Lenyx is built for chilling. Designed by Mermelada Estudio, top grain saddle brown buffalo leather covers the overstuffed pillows and sinuous wire suspension for comfy yet cool late-night lounging.
Price: from $8,695
Choose 86", 95" – or the 115" size for the ultimate in indulgence. Kelston features individually articulating headrests so you can set just the right angle and height for reading or watching TV from your grey sofa – or fold them out of the way for a streamlined look.
2. Best rounded comfy sofas
Price: $8,484
A high back, deep seats, quilted upholstery and rounded edges offer support, comfort and style on this Nicholas Anthony Regency sofa. The five accent pillows are included – and at 36" H x 100" W x 40" D, it's spacious enough for the whole family.
Price: $2,498
Sinuous spring seat construction and rounded cushions filled with foam, fiber and down feather, bring support and comfort to Bodine's (29"H, 90.5"W, 40.5"D) simple modern silhouette. The neutral hued upholstery is a mix of linen and recycled PET polyester.
Price: $1,239.99
One of the best boucle sofas, Arnya's big seat cushions are built up with inner pocket springs surrounded with high-density foam for added comfort. The upholstery (available in nutbrown, rust or white) provides extra tactility for sinking into or sprawling out on.
3. Best deep comfy sofas
Price: $1,189.99
Wrapped in sumptuous corduroy, this sofa's super deep seats (41") and clever back support make curling up or reclining the natural thing to do. Available with from ginger, beige, dark grey or light grey upholstery, it would suit a modern den or TV room.
Price: $2,498
Layered double seat pillows and relaxed loose back pillows filled with a foam, fiber and feather blend ensure max comfort on this H 37" × W 96" × D 48" Meriwether sofa. It's made to order in a choice of regular and performance fabrics.
4. Best comfy sofas with removable covers
Price: $2,890
Relaxation is about comfort – and ease. The zipper design on Aalto's cushions means spills and sticky finger marks can be easily remedied by popping the covers in the washing machine. So fizzy drinks and picky snacks can be enjoyed with abandon.
Price: $899.99
Dense foam padding and a no-sag spring support system ensure plenty of bounce from Avalon, while seven loose throw pillows allow you to snuggle in. Removable slip covers mean any accidental spills and stains can be washed away with ease.
What is a comfortable couch fabric?
There are different ways to define comfort. Soft to touch fabrics such as bouclé, velvet or wool will be comfy to some. While low-maintenance upholstery, like treated leather or performance polyester, will mean comfort to others. The latter allow you to relax without worrying if you splash red wine or if little ones clamber up with sticky fingers.
'One of my favorite couch fabrics is bouclé because it feels like sitting on a cloud, says Madison Adam, Interior Design Service Manager at Article. 'Bouclé is made from looped fibers so it not only feels like a cloud, it looks like one too. Its looped construction also makes it look new for a long time. A quick vacuum with the upholstery attachment will fluff the loops back up to its typical height.
'Velvet is a low pile, shimmery soft fabric I also recommend. It’s super comfortable and is an easy way to add a jewel tone to a room. Similar to bouclé, you can refresh velvet by using the upholstery attachment of your vacuum and brush in the opposite direction of the pile.'
'While comfort is subjective I would say that a softer fabric like velvet or chenille would be more comfortable than say linen,' says international interior designer Staffan Tollgard at Tollgard Studio. 'A soft, nubuck leather is also very comfortable.'
'I think it's possible to have comfort and practicality,' adds Monique Tollgard. 'I’m increasingly thinking about the durability and washability of fabrics, as much as the look and feel.
'I have been very impressed by new indoor/ outdoor fabrics that are stain repellent, fade resistant and still feel like indoor fabrics. Fabrics with a strong weave and a high natural fibre content are ones we are drawn towards.'
