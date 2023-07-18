Small but so so perfectly formed - the best two-seater sofas will instantly elevate even the littlest living rooms
The 12 best two seater sofas show you can get comfort and charm even in the smallest of designs - perfect for apartments or tiny houses
Quick menu
Not every home, or living room, can take a large three, four or five seater sofa or sectional. There are times when a compact two-seater are called for. Whether it's for an apartment or a smaller room in a large home, such as an office or bedroom, there are plenty of attractive two-seaters to choose from.
Many of our favorite two-seaters are scaled down models of their larger counterparts. So they can be bought independently or teamed together for more sociable seating in roomier living arrangements.
For the best couches to seat two people –and sometimes more–see our selection from the best home decor stores.
1. Best chunky two-seater sofas
Price: $8,026
Available as a two or three-seater, with upholstery options which include bouclé, chenille, leather or this gorgeous navy corduroy, we love Jalis for its voluminous shape, soft curves and sink-into style.
Price: $1,899
Chunky, comfy and chic, the Meena two-seater has a modern minimalist edge yet still manages to exude warmth, thanks to its soft upholstery. One of the best grey sofas, at 83.5"L x 38.6"W x 32.3"H, two people could comfortably lounge.
Price: $3,200
This two-seater is detachable, so that it can easily be packed if you move–apparently designed for the convenience of single life. Upholstered in grey vegan 'leather', it's lightweight and sturdy - we're still counting it as one of the best leather sofas.
1. Best boxy two-seater sofas
Price: $2,499
Low, linear and boxy, Jordane is upholstered in beige velvet and sits atop a sturdy wooden base. It's an elegant yet unobtrusive piece that would suit a modern space and at 83" wide could comfortably host two people plus a pet.
Price: $1,999
Measuring 84"W x 43"D x 32"H, this two-seater could actually seat three. We love the rustic feel of the wooden platform frame, the plush cushions and taupe performance stain-resistant fabric, which means we don't have to be afraid of light colors.
3. Best statement two-seater sofas
Price: from $1,898
Choose ice-blue or warm ginger velvet upholstery on this stand-out piece. With its panel design and down-filled arm cushions the Gilmour exudes comfort and casual style. And at H32" × W80.5" × D35", there's ample room to snuggle à deux.
Price: $3,100
Give your home a touch of glamor with this Beaumont couch. Covered with varese lichen velvet or oatmeal bouclé and balanced on a polished brass base, it's a stylish perch to sip cocktails or entertain guests.
4. Best mid-century style two-seater sofas
Price: $1,099
Elegant and eye-catching, we love the clean lines, slender arms and tapered timber legs on the Burrard sofa. Not to mention its lush forest green fabric upholstery, which perfectly suits its simple mid-century style - one of the best green sofas, for sure.
Price: $499.99
Available in blue, black, green, orange, gray or white velvet, the Sennur sofa is a compact piece that will provide extra seating for two. At 62.5" wide and perched on slender legs, it would make a light and airy addition for small spaces.
What size is a two seater sofa?
This varies between manufacturers but a two-seater can be up to 72" (six feet), or even 84" wide. Although, some are as small as 55"-65" wide, so check the measurements before you buy. Many retailers market their two-seater sofas as love seats too.
'The term loveseat and two seater sofa are typically used interchangeably since both types of sofas have smaller dimensions and are meant to seat two people comfortably,' says Madison Adam, Interior Design Service Manager at Article. 'Both types are perfect for apartments or small spaces.'
Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
-
-
These 12 decor accents will make your home look expensive - even though they're under $25
If you love that feeling of finding an expensive-looking piece of homeware for less than you thought, then read on
By Valeza Bakolli • Published
-
'If you want to elevate your home, this is how.' The 12 best green patterned rugs are instantly elegant and luxe
From abstract prints to heritage designs our edit of the 12 best green patterned rugs is rich with elevated flair. An easy way to make your living room or bedroom look more smart
By Faaizah Shah • Published