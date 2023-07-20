The 12 best striped sofas to make your home at least 95% more cheerful
The best striped sofas are playful and fun, evoking the vacation vibes of a deckchair or the joy of a circus tent. A little hit of euphoria in your decor
Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Quick menu
Striped sofas may conjour up images of outdoor deckchair prints or nautical interiors, but there's so much more to them than that. Of course a blue and white striped sofa is as much a part of coastal style as shutters or a coir rug, but stripes are a versatile style.
From Kelly Wearstler's low linear Durant sofa, with its 70s style diagonal print upholstery to Fendi Casa's on-trend curved Welcome! sofa accentuated in a delicately lined ivory bouclé, stripes are loved by designers for different looks.
Striped sofas can create an eye-catching focal point in a design scheme. However, not all of the best couches with striped upholstery require deep pockets and designer names, there are affordable models at the best home decor stores too.
1. Best designer striped sofas
Price: $20,650
Designed by interiors legend Kelly Wearstler, this beauty is one for the wish list, or for those with deep pockets. One of the best three-seater sofas, we love its low linear profile and 70s styling. As well as the mortise and tenon joinery that goes into its craftsmanship.
Price: $6,500
This classic sofa by Charles & Ray Eames, designed in 1954 for Herman Miller has been reissued in Alexander Girard's striped Jacobs Coat fabric in a recent collaboration with Hay. The colorful textile is a wool blend, made by Maharam.
Price: POA
We love stripes for their bold, graphic appearance, yet they can be subtle too. Fendi Casa's Welcome! couch has its soft, sinuous contours highlighted by an elegant textural striped boucle fabric, resulting in being one of the best curved sofas we know.
2. Best coastal striped sofas
Price: $3,180
This classic sofa is available in a variety of striped, plain or plaid fabrics in coastal colors, such as shades of blue, grey, white, cream, beige and more. Add pillows in contrasting colors to give it a modern feel.
Price: from $1,598
The iris blue 'cotton rug' upholstery on the Kori sectional sofa gives it a laid-back coastal vibe. It's available with coordinating armless and corners chairs and an ottoman too, so you can create a relaxed and sociable seating arrangement.
3. Best classic striped sofas
Price: $641.96
Upholstered in grey and beige striped fabric, with an exposed nailhead trim, this simple, boxy shaped sofa has a traditional feel that would suit a modern coastal or country home. The pillow covers are removable too, for easy-cleaning.
Price: $2,698
The traditional scrolled arms and elegant antique-style legs on this classic sofa are beautifully offset with the bold sunny yellow striped upholstery. Introduce this piece into your interior for a cheerful surprise each time you enter the room.
4. Best modern striped sofas
Price: $2,698
Bring boho vibes to your abode with the Kori sofa upholstered in this eye-catching multi-hued 'cotton rug' upholstery. At 27.5"H, 79"W, 41"D, with mortise & tenon joinery and webbed back and seat construction, it's sizeable and sturdy enough to lounge comfortably.
Price: $1,689.99
This low, linear sofa (32'' H X 88'' W X 36'' D), has a relaxed style, thanks to its rustic striped upholstery. We love the contrasting prints on the cushions, which would bring a modern farmhouse feel to your living space.
Price: $2,300
Constructed with powder-coated wrought iron, this strong and sturdy outdoor sofa from Sunset West will last a lifetime. The striking black and white Cabana upholstery is made with weather, water and fade resistant Sunbrella fabric.
How much do striped sofas cost?
As with any sofa, it depends where you shop. However you are likely to have to pay more for a striped sofa, as it will either be made-to-order, or produced in smaller volumes than those with plain fabric upholstery.
Designer striped sofas can run into thousands of dollars. However, there are some good models online between $1,000-$3,000 - and at lower prices on occasion.
Get the Livingetc Newsletter
Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas.
Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
-
-
12 gold home decor accessories for if you’re as obsessed as me with how they make a room look more expensive
It’s everyone’s favorite luxe-looking accent, so I’ve rounded up the best in gold-toned decor for you to peruse
By Valeza Bakolli • Published
-
If you have raised beds you need to know this expert secret which perfects them and assures you better crops
These versatile planters need nutrient-rich soil, so make sure you choose the right type
By Lilith Hudson • Published