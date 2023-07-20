The 12 best striped sofas to make your home at least 95% more cheerful

The best striped sofas are playful and fun, evoking the vacation vibes of a deckchair or the joy of a circus tent. A little hit of euphoria in your decor

yellow striped sofa and black striped sofa
(Image credit: Anthropologie, Kathy Kuo Home)
Jump to category:
By Jacky Parker
published
Quick menu

1. Best designer striped sofas

2. Best coastal striped sofas

3. Best classic striped sofas

4. Best modern striped sofas 

Striped sofas may conjour up images of outdoor deckchair prints or nautical interiors, but there's so much more to them than that. Of course a blue and white striped sofa is as much a part of coastal style as shutters or a coir rug, but stripes are a versatile style.

From Kelly Wearstler's low linear Durant sofa, with its 70s style diagonal print upholstery to Fendi Casa's on-trend curved Welcome! sofa accentuated in a delicately lined ivory bouclé, stripes are loved by designers for different looks. 

Striped sofas can create an eye-catching focal point in a design scheme. However, not all of the best couches with striped upholstery require deep pockets and designer names, there are affordable models at the best home decor stores too. 

1. Best designer striped sofas

Durant 96" sofa
1. Durant 96" sofa

Price: $20,650

Designed by interiors legend Kelly Wearstler, this beauty is one for the wish list, or for those with deep pockets. One of the best three-seater sofas, we love its low linear profile and 70s styling. As well as the mortise and tenon joinery that goes into its craftsmanship.  

Eames sofa compact Herman Miller X Hay
2. Eames sofa compact

Price: $6,500

This classic sofa by Charles & Ray Eames, designed in 1954 for Herman Miller has been reissued in Alexander Girard's striped Jacobs Coat fabric in a recent collaboration with Hay. The colorful textile is a wool blend, made by Maharam.

Welcome! sofa
3. Welcome! sofa

Price: POA

We love stripes for their bold, graphic appearance, yet they can be subtle too. Fendi Casa's Welcome! couch has its soft, sinuous contours highlighted by an elegant textural striped boucle fabric, resulting in being one of the best curved sofas we know.    

2. Best coastal striped sofas

Grand Park 86" sofa
1. Grand Park 86" sofa

Price: $3,180

This classic sofa is available in a variety of striped, plain or plaid fabrics in coastal colors, such as shades of blue, grey, white, cream, beige and more. Add pillows in contrasting colors to give it a modern feel.

Boro stripe Kori modular sofa
2. Boro stripe Kori sofa

Price: from $1,598

The iris blue 'cotton rug' upholstery on the Kori sectional sofa gives it a laid-back coastal vibe. It's available with coordinating armless and corners chairs and an ottoman too, so you can create a relaxed and sociable seating arrangement. 

woven fabric upholstered striped sofa

3. Woven striped sofa

Price: $1,799

With its eye-catching upholstery, this charming (80.25"W x 33.75"D x 33.5"H) sofa won't hang around for long. The combination of sloped arms, wooden legs on castors and blue striped fabric, offer timeless appeal and coastal style. 

3. Best classic striped sofas

Lexicon sofa
1.Lexicon sofa

Price: $641.96

Upholstered in grey and beige striped fabric, with an exposed nailhead trim, this simple, boxy shaped sofa has a traditional feel that would suit a modern coastal or country home. The pillow covers are removable too, for easy-cleaning.

Cecilia Willoughby two cushion sofa
2. Cecilia Willoughby sofa

Price: $2,698

The traditional scrolled arms and elegant antique-style legs on this classic sofa are beautifully offset with the bold sunny yellow striped upholstery. Introduce this piece into your interior for a cheerful surprise each time you enter the room.

Eura 52" sofa
3. Eura 52" sofa

Price: $1,150

This compact and classic settee from Joss & Main is offered in a choice of six charming striped upholstery fabrics in cotton or cotton and linen blends. Choose indigo, charcoal, peppercorn, light grey, beige or blue tones.  

4. Best modern striped sofas

Woven Marija Kori sofa
1. Marija Kori sofa

Price: $2,698

Bring boho vibes to your abode with the Kori sofa upholstered in this eye-catching multi-hued 'cotton rug' upholstery. At 27.5"H, 79"W, 41"D, with mortise & tenon joinery and webbed back and seat construction, it's sizeable and sturdy enough to lounge comfortably. 

Anquette 88" sofa
2. Anquette 88" sofa

Price: $1,689.99

This low, linear sofa (32'' H X 88'' W X 36'' D), has a relaxed style, thanks to its rustic striped upholstery. We love the contrasting prints on the cushions, which would bring a modern farmhouse feel to your living space.   

Sunset West Provence outdoor sofa
3. Provence outdoor sofa

Price: $2,300 

Constructed with powder-coated wrought iron, this strong and sturdy outdoor sofa from Sunset West will last a lifetime. The striking black and white Cabana upholstery is made with weather, water and fade resistant Sunbrella fabric. 

How much do striped sofas cost?

As with any sofa, it depends where you shop. However you are likely to have to pay more for a striped sofa, as it will either be made-to-order, or produced in smaller volumes than those with plain fabric upholstery. 

Designer striped sofas can run into thousands of dollars. However, there are some good models online between $1,000-$3,000 - and at lower prices on occasion. 

Jacky Parker

Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites


A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written  for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration. 

Latest