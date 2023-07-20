The 12 best striped sofas to make your home at least 95% more cheerful

Get the Livingetc Newsletter Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Striped sofas may conjour up images of outdoor deckchair prints or nautical interiors, but there's so much more to them than that. Of course a blue and white striped sofa is as much a part of coastal style as shutters or a coir rug, but stripes are a versatile style.

From Kelly Wearstler's low linear Durant sofa, with its 70s style diagonal print upholstery to Fendi Casa's on-trend curved Welcome! sofa accentuated in a delicately lined ivory bouclé, stripes are loved by designers for different looks.

Striped sofas can create an eye-catching focal point in a design scheme. However, not all of the best couches with striped upholstery require deep pockets and designer names, there are affordable models at the best home decor stores too.

1. Best designer striped sofas

1. Durant 96" sofa View at Kelly Wearstler Price: $20,650 Designed by interiors legend Kelly Wearstler, this beauty is one for the wish list, or for those with deep pockets. One of the best three-seater sofas, we love its low linear profile and 70s styling. As well as the mortise and tenon joinery that goes into its craftsmanship. 2. Eames sofa compact View at DWR Price: $6,500 This classic sofa by Charles & Ray Eames, designed in 1954 for Herman Miller has been reissued in Alexander Girard's striped Jacobs Coat fabric in a recent collaboration with Hay. The colorful textile is a wool blend, made by Maharam. 3. Welcome! sofa View at Fendi Casa Price: POA We love stripes for their bold, graphic appearance, yet they can be subtle too. Fendi Casa's Welcome! couch has its soft, sinuous contours highlighted by an elegant textural striped boucle fabric, resulting in being one of the best curved sofas we know.

2. Best coastal striped sofas

1. Grand Park 86" sofa View at Wayfair Price: $3,180 This classic sofa is available in a variety of striped, plain or plaid fabrics in coastal colors, such as shades of blue, grey, white, cream, beige and more. Add pillows in contrasting colors to give it a modern feel. 2. Boro stripe Kori sofa View at Anthroplogie Price: from $1,598 The iris blue 'cotton rug' upholstery on the Kori sectional sofa gives it a laid-back coastal vibe. It's available with coordinating armless and corners chairs and an ottoman too, so you can create a relaxed and sociable seating arrangement. 3. Woven striped sofa View at Newnan Mercantile Price: $1,799 With its eye-catching upholstery, this charming (80.25"W x 33.75"D x 33.5"H) sofa won't hang around for long. The combination of sloped arms, wooden legs on castors and blue striped fabric, offer timeless appeal and coastal style.

3. Best classic striped sofas

1.Lexicon sofa View at Walmart Price: $641.96 Upholstered in grey and beige striped fabric, with an exposed nailhead trim, this simple, boxy shaped sofa has a traditional feel that would suit a modern coastal or country home. The pillow covers are removable too, for easy-cleaning. 2. Cecilia Willoughby sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $2,698 The traditional scrolled arms and elegant antique-style legs on this classic sofa are beautifully offset with the bold sunny yellow striped upholstery. Introduce this piece into your interior for a cheerful surprise each time you enter the room. 3. Eura 52" sofa View at Wayfair Price: $1,150 This compact and classic settee from Joss & Main is offered in a choice of six charming striped upholstery fabrics in cotton or cotton and linen blends. Choose indigo, charcoal, peppercorn, light grey, beige or blue tones.

4. Best modern striped sofas

1. Marija Kori sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $2,698 Bring boho vibes to your abode with the Kori sofa upholstered in this eye-catching multi-hued 'cotton rug' upholstery. At 27.5"H, 79"W, 41"D, with mortise & tenon joinery and webbed back and seat construction, it's sizeable and sturdy enough to lounge comfortably. 2. Anquette 88" sofa View at Wayfair Price: $1,689.99 This low, linear sofa (32'' H X 88'' W X 36'' D), has a relaxed style, thanks to its rustic striped upholstery. We love the contrasting prints on the cushions, which would bring a modern farmhouse feel to your living space. 3. Provence outdoor sofa View at Kathy Kuo Home Price: $2,300 Constructed with powder-coated wrought iron, this strong and sturdy outdoor sofa from Sunset West will last a lifetime. The striking black and white Cabana upholstery is made with weather, water and fade resistant Sunbrella fabric.