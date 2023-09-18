9 of the best off white sofas – the couch color trend of the moment, if you're brave enough to buy one

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Off-white sofas seem to be having a moment as they frequently feature on the pages of our magazines, in our favorite designers' work, and on the most stylish Instagram accounts.

If you like to live life on the edge, then a white sofa is for you. There is no denying their luxury appeal that appears so modern and understated. Illogically we feel that off-white is the slightly safer choice, although obviously, this is probably not the best sofa for homes with young children, dogs, or red wine drinkers.

A sofa is a huge investment so it is important not to make any impulse purchases. Consider the sofa trends but also consider your space, you might realise a trend you love won't work in your home.

Take a look at our top 9 off-white sofas to inspire your search for the perfect match. You might even find the one.

Off-white boucle sofa

Klara Ivory wood boucle View at Article Dimensions: 30.5"H x 91"W x 33"D

Material: Boucle

Price: $1,019 Nothing says luxury quite like an ivory boucle and this stylish sofa from Article is an example of that. This sofa offers sensual 70s curves with modern upholstery to create an elevated classic piece. Make this sofa your statement furniture piece and you won't regret it. Dress is up with a dark wood coffee table and accent cushions to lean into the retro vibes. For a minimalist living room sofa this shade is perfect but it also allows you to take the piece in any direction so it can really evolve with your personal style. Alara sofa View at Wayfair Dimension: 26.7''H x 82.7''W x 32.3''D

Material: Boucle

Price: $678 Boucle sofas are some of our favorites, the material is comfy, inviting and durable, everything you could want in a sofa. This oatmeal boucle offering from Wayfair looks like a hug in a sofa. We want nothing more than to curl up and be comforted by this sofa. It also offers an unusually large seating area which we are certainly not complaining about. Perfect for sharing with friends and family or spreading out and enjoying all to yourself. 85.5" W, 36.75" D, 30" H View at Jonathan Adler Dimensions: 85.5"W x 36.75"D x 30"H

Material: Boucle

Price: $4,400 This boucle masterpiece is a step above the rest, the iconic design features really elevate this sofa and in turn your living room. The undulating brass frame features Jonathan Adler's signature arrow sabots that wrap around the beautifully clean upholstery. The contrast between the tough brass and neat tufting is another element that really makes this piece stand out.

Off-white curved sofa

Ether curved sofa in Oatmeal View at Jonathan Adler Dimensions: 94" W, 52" D, 32" H

Material: Boucle

Price: $4,725 This piece offers the classic American glamour that comes with all of Jonathan Adler's designs. The polished brass stiletto legs really complete this piece. If you are looking for something unusual then a curved sofa is the way to go. The shape is anything but traditional but the soft oatmeal shade grounds in into a timeless piece that will stand the test of time. Bjorn Boucle Cream Sofa View at Burke Decor Dimensions: 20.08"L x 43.7"W x 27.56"H

Material: Boucle

Price: $7,687.50 This one is expensive and we are sorry that you have fallen in love with it, but the sofa should be an investment and we can see this one lasting you a long long time. This Eichholtz sofa is the poster child for curved sofas. The organic shape and neutral shade match a myriad of interior styles and color palettes, from minimalist to maximalist and from bohemian to modern. Lupine Curved Loveseat View at Target Dimensions: 29.5"(H) x 67.3"(W) x 29.5"(D)

Material: Boucle

Price: $600 Curved sofas needn't be expensive, check out this option from Target for proof. It is one of the best love seats we have seen, and its affordable. We love this structural boucle piece for its unique shapes and perfect size. Its smaller size makes it far more versatile than the others, making it ideal for small apartments, bedrooms and reading nooks.

Off-white trendy sofas