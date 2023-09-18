9 of the best off white sofas – the couch color trend of the moment, if you're brave enough to buy one
The best off white sofas you'll find for your living room, no matter what your budget is
Off-white sofas seem to be having a moment as they frequently feature on the pages of our magazines, in our favorite designers' work, and on the most stylish Instagram accounts.
If you like to live life on the edge, then a white sofa is for you. There is no denying their luxury appeal that appears so modern and understated. Illogically we feel that off-white is the slightly safer choice, although obviously, this is probably not the best sofa for homes with young children, dogs, or red wine drinkers.
A sofa is a huge investment so it is important not to make any impulse purchases. Consider the sofa trends but also consider your space, you might realise a trend you love won't work in your home.
Take a look at our top 9 off-white sofas to inspire your search for the perfect match. You might even find the one.
Off-white boucle sofa
Dimensions: 30.5"H x 91"W x 33"D
Material: Boucle
Price: $1,019
Nothing says luxury quite like an ivory boucle and this stylish sofa from Article is an example of that. This sofa offers sensual 70s curves with modern upholstery to create an elevated classic piece. Make this sofa your statement furniture piece and you won't regret it. Dress is up with a dark wood coffee table and accent cushions to lean into the retro vibes. For a minimalist living room sofa this shade is perfect but it also allows you to take the piece in any direction so it can really evolve with your personal style.
Dimension: 26.7''H x 82.7''W x 32.3''D
Material: Boucle
Price: $678
Boucle sofas are some of our favorites, the material is comfy, inviting and durable, everything you could want in a sofa. This oatmeal boucle offering from Wayfair looks like a hug in a sofa. We want nothing more than to curl up and be comforted by this sofa. It also offers an unusually large seating area which we are certainly not complaining about. Perfect for sharing with friends and family or spreading out and enjoying all to yourself.
Dimensions: 85.5"W x 36.75"D x 30"H
Material: Boucle
Price: $4,400
This boucle masterpiece is a step above the rest, the iconic design features really elevate this sofa and in turn your living room. The undulating brass frame features Jonathan Adler's signature arrow sabots that wrap around the beautifully clean upholstery. The contrast between the tough brass and neat tufting is another element that really makes this piece stand out.
Off-white curved sofa
Dimensions: 94" W, 52" D, 32" H
Material: Boucle
Price: $4,725
This piece offers the classic American glamour that comes with all of Jonathan Adler's designs. The polished brass stiletto legs really complete this piece. If you are looking for something unusual then a curved sofa is the way to go. The shape is anything but traditional but the soft oatmeal shade grounds in into a timeless piece that will stand the test of time.
Dimensions: 20.08"L x 43.7"W x 27.56"H
Material: Boucle
Price: $7,687.50
This one is expensive and we are sorry that you have fallen in love with it, but the sofa should be an investment and we can see this one lasting you a long long time. This Eichholtz sofa is the poster child for curved sofas. The organic shape and neutral shade match a myriad of interior styles and color palettes, from minimalist to maximalist and from bohemian to modern.
Dimensions: 29.5"(H) x 67.3"(W) x 29.5"(D)
Material: Boucle
Price: $600
Curved sofas needn't be expensive, check out this option from Target for proof. It is one of the best love seats we have seen, and its affordable. We love this structural boucle piece for its unique shapes and perfect size. Its smaller size makes it far more versatile than the others, making it ideal for small apartments, bedrooms and reading nooks.
Off-white trendy sofas
Dimensions: 25.6''H x95.7''W x41.7''D
Fabric: Chenille knitted fabric
Price: $1,539.99
Sofa's are the statement piece of furniture in our living room so finding one that really expresses your personal style is important. This unique curvilinear-shaped sofa from Wayfair is a striking piece that will do just that. The unusual shape combined with the industrial-looking brace is like anything we have seen before. If you are looking for a show-stopper couch, this is it.
Dimensions: 74.8"L x 33.46"W x 30"H
Material: Rubberwood, foam, and polyester
Price: $1,299
This sofa is the epitome of relaxation. We can just imagine stretching out reading a book on this gorgeous sofa and watching the hours slip away. The slightly unconventional style with no arms only adds to its charm in this case. The scalloped edging also adds a playful touch to the design. This off-white beauty would work in almost any space, bringing a modern twist to a traditional furniture item.
Dimension: 29"H x 100"W x 40"D
Material: Solid pine, foam and polyester
Price: $2,099
If you are keeping across sofa trends you will know the modular sofas and split sectionals are back. The style has been a feature of luxury homes for a while but now they are being utilized in your average home too. We love the level of customization this type of sofa affords you, unlike traditional sofas you are in complete control of the overall fit of your furniture. This is one of the best sectional sofas on offer. If you are really eager to embrace the trend pick two complimentary colors to make up your modular sofa.
