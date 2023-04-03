Light blue sofas are the surprising style hero of 2023 – these are 12 of the best to buy into this living room trend
For all styles of living rooms, these are the 12 best light blue couches to snap up now
Subtle, calming, and uplifting, light blue has quietly positive connotations that make the color a perfect choice for your new couch. It's also a shade that can work across a variety of fabrics. From velvet to linen, light blue upholstery really shines. As interior design trends come and go, light blue reins supreme as a timeless and classic shade.
A light blue sofa also holds the ability to slot into any interior design style. This design is from Colombe Studio and works for a playful, primary pop style, but a light blue sofa would look just as at home in a minimalist scheme, or a cozy, more traditional setting. I've scoured the web and found 12 light blue sofas that will look perfect among all types of living room furniture.
12 light blue sofas to buy now
$2099
A beautiful, L-shaped sofa that is a perfect choice for all the family. With solid wood legs and a Scandi feel, the Nordby has a chaise that can be fixed to the left or the right side, plus hidden storage.
$7,995
The Reid sofa offers plush and comfy seating with down and feather-wrapped seat cushions. I like its boxy look that can slot into many living rooms with ease. There are also a range of other blue tones to pick from.
$2,799
I love the pale blue of this linen, the perfect upholstery for this simple sofa design. There is a gentle slope arm for those who love blurring the line between contemporary and classic.
$3,895
I love the modern form of this sofa. With a contemporary silhouette, the contours give this sofa the appearance as if floating, bringing some playfulness to your living room.
$3,849
For something a bit more traditional, go for this buttoned-up look with a modern edge from the Arhaus Maeve collection. Seat cushions are engineered with plush, foam, and down.
$3,220
This light blue piece looks super inviting with its five-cushion back. The neatly tailored upholstery is made of Crypton and is a high-performance fabric that repels stains - a great choice for the family.
$2,971
This elegant design has a serpentine back and tapered brass legs. It's a low-lying piece of furniture and would work in a formal setting or as conversational seating.
$839
For a bargain buy, this smaller loveseat commands a sleek visual presence with classic tailoring and piping. The perfect sofa for entertaining in intimate spaces.
$999
I love the relaxed look of this luxe velvet sofa, with tapered wood legs, a tufted, low-profile seat-back and three removable seat cushions, all for a bargain price.
$874
The Natalia sofa showcases a perfect mid-century design with plush velvet upholstery over a kiln-dried pine frame, and a swooping back that beckons guests to take a seat.
$1,250
Slotting into the curved sofa trend, this design makes for a stylish statement piece. Float the sofa off the wall so you can show off its arched back and be sure to act quick as this is on sale.
$2,499
For a light blue that has a touch of silvery grey in it, this loveseat make from Crate & Barrel has bags of mid-century charm, the color is complemented by beautifully crafted sleigh legs with subtle curves and a warm walnut finish.
Why are light blue couches a timeless classic?
If a sofa is to be an investment piece that withstands the test of time, you want to make sure that the color upholstery you pick will still work for your home in years to come. Light blue is a color that works for all interior design schemes, and can adapt to any other edits and changes you make around the room as trends come and go.
'Light blue is an excellent color for a sofa as it pairs with both neutral and highly decorative, colorful schemes,' says Brooke Aitken (opens in new tab) of New South Wales-based Brooke Aitken Design. 'It straddles a calm and effusive feeling, so if you are not willing to go with a wild color but want something more than a cream color, then a dusty light blue is a great choice.'
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
