Light blue sofas are the surprising style hero of 2023 – these are 12 of the best to buy into this living room trend

Subtle, calming, and uplifting, light blue has quietly positive connotations that make the color a perfect choice for your new couch. It's also a shade that can work across a variety of fabrics. From velvet to linen, light blue upholstery really shines. As interior design trends come and go, light blue reins supreme as a timeless and classic shade.

A light blue sofa also holds the ability to slot into any interior design style. This design is from Colombe Studio and works for a playful, primary pop style, but a light blue sofa would look just as at home in a minimalist scheme, or a cozy, more traditional setting. I've scoured the web and found 12 light blue sofas that will look perfect among all types of living room furniture.

12 light blue sofas to buy now

$2099 (opens in new tab) Nordby lull blue sofa View at Article (opens in new tab) A beautiful, L-shaped sofa that is a perfect choice for all the family. With solid wood legs and a Scandi feel, the Nordby has a chaise that can be fixed to the left or the right side, plus hidden storage. $7,995 (opens in new tab) Reid sofa View at Design Within Reach (opens in new tab) The Reid sofa offers plush and comfy seating with down and feather-wrapped seat cushions. I like its boxy look that can slot into many living rooms with ease. There are also a range of other blue tones to pick from. $2,799 (opens in new tab) Amelia sofa in light blue View at Sixpenny (opens in new tab) I love the pale blue of this linen, the perfect upholstery for this simple sofa design. There is a gentle slope arm for those who love blurring the line between contemporary and classic. $3,895 (opens in new tab) Wilkes modular View at Design Within Reach (opens in new tab) I love the modern form of this sofa. With a contemporary silhouette, the contours give this sofa the appearance as if floating, bringing some playfulness to your living room. $3,849 (opens in new tab) Maeve sofa View at Arhaus (opens in new tab) For something a bit more traditional, go for this buttoned-up look with a modern edge from the Arhaus Maeve collection. Seat cushions are engineered with plush, foam, and down. $3,220 (opens in new tab) Three-seat sofa View at One Kings Lane (opens in new tab) This light blue piece looks super inviting with its five-cushion back. The neatly tailored upholstery is made of Crypton and is a high-performance fabric that repels stains - a great choice for the family.

Why are light blue couches a timeless classic?

If a sofa is to be an investment piece that withstands the test of time, you want to make sure that the color upholstery you pick will still work for your home in years to come. Light blue is a color that works for all interior design schemes, and can adapt to any other edits and changes you make around the room as trends come and go.

'Light blue is an excellent color for a sofa as it pairs with both neutral and highly decorative, colorful schemes,' says Brooke Aitken (opens in new tab) of New South Wales-based Brooke Aitken Design. 'It straddles a calm and effusive feeling, so if you are not willing to go with a wild color but want something more than a cream color, then a dusty light blue is a great choice.'