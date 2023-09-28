The 9 best white sofas - proof that this design trend continues into 2024

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Nothing says effortless chic quite like a white sofa. That being said, it also says stain magnet. If you are brave enough the white sofa is a powerful tool in your living room and makes up some of the best sofas and couches.

White sofa designs can seem to get a bit repetitive. we see the same simple silhouettes in the same bland fabrics over and over, the monotony can feel overwhelming. That's why we have taken on the task of compiling our top 9 favorites that could never be called dull.

Take a look at our picks to help you find your perfect white sofa. Perhaps you will discover the anxiety of owning a white sofa is worth it and decide to live life on the edge.

White love seat sofas

Lupine Curved Loveseat View at Target Dimensions: 29.5"(H) x 67.3"(W) x 29.5"(D)

Material: Boucle

Price: $600 Curved sofas needn't be a big statement, check out this option from Target for proof. This one's curves are more subtle than many we've seen, which is ideal for busy rooms where you aren't looking to make a statement with your sofa. It is one of the best love seats we have seen, and it's affordable. We love this structural boucle piece for its unique shapes and perfect size. Its smaller size makes it far more versatile than the others, making it ideal for small living rooms, bedrooms, and reading nooks. Graelynn loveseat View at Wayfair Dimension: 26.7716'' (H) X 70.87'' (W) X 35.433'' (D) Material: Velvet Price: $1069.99 Due to the smaller size of a loveseat designs often feel repetitive and dull. But not this velvet sofa from Wayfair. This piece offers a refreshing take on the loveseat, providing a unique silhouette and structure. The modular design enables a range of configurations that you can personalize for your needs. We love how effortlessly cool this sofa is. The perfect choice for the centerpiece of a modern living room. Cigar Ankara loveseat View at Article Dimension: 27" (H) x 56" (W) x 38" (D) Material: Linen blend Price: $999 This loveseat is the epitome of chic. From the super soft curves to the linen blend fabric, this piece is luxury in a sofa. The armless design won't be for everyone, but in the right space can work wonderfully. Picture it as part of a stylish home office, for both practical and design purposes. This piece is foam-padded and feather-filled for extra comfort, no sagging pillows here. It's low profile is an invitation to longue and we can't imagine a more stylish way to do it.

White affordable sofas

Emma Loveseat by Naomi Home View at Walmart Dimension: 28.50" (L) x 49.00" (W) x 29.50" (H) Material: Faux leather and wood Price: $259.99 Finding a sofa on a budget is hard, especially one that doesn't look cheap. This find from Walmart presents simple glamour at a fraction of the price of other sofas. The neat tufting on this affordable sofa looks far more expensive than it is, whilst the design is simple enough to blend into the background. This piece would make the ideal secondary sofa where you don't want any more statement furniture. Tillie loveseat View at Wayfair Dimension: 30'' (H) X 50'' (W) X 28'' (D) Material: Boucle Price: $369.99 Boucle is the symbol of luxury and a central pillar of our much-loved minimaluxe trend. This sofa fits perfectly with this trend and looks desirably expensive, despite its affordable price tag. The contemporary design of this white boucle sofa combines some elements of mid-century design with modern touches, such as these brass legs. The beautiful design would work perfectly in a minimalist space or in a more eclectic style living room, the possibilities are endless.

Modern Velvet sectional View at Bed Bath & Beyond Dimension: 40.15" (D) x 80.3" (W) x 23.23 (H) Material: Velvet Price: $781.99 White sofas are the go-to for when you want something simple, elegant, and modern. Opting for a paired back design further emphasizes this, and compliments the overall aesthetic. If that is what you are looking for, this piece is perfect. Utilize the blank canvas and dress up your sofa with pillows and throw blankets for extra design points. Not only does this piece play the part of a contemporary sofa, it also looks oh-so-comfy.

white boucle sofas