Just in case you haven't already noticed, it's very cold at the moment. So cold, but also so sick of the astronomical expenses of having the heating on full blast, that I am consistently looking for new ways to make my cold rooms warmer without turning up the heating.

Many electric heaters are an eyesore, so I made it my mission to find something that was both stylish and a bit different — something that doesn't detract from my home's decor, but actually adds to it. Better yet, something that would be light enough to move from room to room. And I think I've found it.

Introducing the Tealight Oven Ceramic Radiator available at Amazon. It's lightweight, stylish, and doesn't cost a penny to run. What's more, it costs less than £20. It's the perfect way to add some much-needed coziness and warmth to your living room or work-from-home setup, without impacting your style — here's how it works.

jopiuieo Tealight Oven Ceramic Radiator £19.19 at Amazon UK Designed to mimic the appearance of a lamp shade, this ceramic heater is small enough to comfortably sit on your home office desk or work as a centerpiece for a winter's dinner party. All you have to do is light 4-6 tea lights on the base of your radiator, and sit back and enjoy the warmth. (Something like this pack of 18 Bolsius Scented Tealights at Amazon, which uses 'candlescent technology' for clean fragrance release, would be a great option.) If you're suffering from a dry, uncomfortable atmosphere, add a few drops of water to the base along with the candles and turn your tea light oven ceramic radiator into a humidifier. It also comes with a heat-resistant cover, so you won't have to worry about accidentally burning yourself on your new purchase. And in the summer months, it would be perfect for outdoor dining, providing some light and warmth once the evening chill sets in. If the retro look of the orange ceramic finish doesn't appeal, it's also available in a more minimalist black finish, too.

Alternative Tealight Heaters

For more cozy vibes involving heating candles, check out our candle warmer lamps' edit for more stylish decor to add to your space.