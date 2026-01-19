A Tealight 'Radiator'? I Just Found This Unique, Surprisingly Chic Way to Warm Up Your Home Without Turning on Your Heating

Just in case you haven't already noticed, it's very cold at the moment. So cold, but also so sick of the astronomical expenses of having the heating on full blast, that I am consistently looking for new ways to make my cold rooms warmer without turning up the heating.

Many electric heaters are an eyesore, so I made it my mission to find something that was both stylish and a bit different — something that doesn't detract from my home's decor, but actually adds to it. Better yet, something that would be light enough to move from room to room. And I think I've found it.

Introducing the Tealight Oven Ceramic Radiator available at Amazon. It's lightweight, stylish, and doesn't cost a penny to run. What's more, it costs less than £20. It's the perfect way to add some much-needed coziness and warmth to your living room or work-from-home setup, without impacting your style — here's how it works.

