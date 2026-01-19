A Tealight 'Radiator'? I Just Found This Unique, Surprisingly Chic Way to Warm Up Your Home Without Turning on Your Heating
This alternative tabletop heater is petite, stylish, and won't add a penny to your energy bills
Just in case you haven't already noticed, it's very cold at the moment. So cold, but also so sick of the astronomical expenses of having the heating on full blast, that I am consistently looking for new ways to make my cold rooms warmer without turning up the heating.
Many electric heaters are an eyesore, so I made it my mission to find something that was both stylish and a bit different — something that doesn't detract from my home's decor, but actually adds to it. Better yet, something that would be light enough to move from room to room. And I think I've found it.
Introducing the Tealight Oven Ceramic Radiator available at Amazon. It's lightweight, stylish, and doesn't cost a penny to run. What's more, it costs less than £20. It's the perfect way to add some much-needed coziness and warmth to your living room or work-from-home setup, without impacting your style — here's how it works.
Designed to mimic the appearance of a lamp shade, this ceramic heater is small enough to comfortably sit on your home office desk or work as a centerpiece for a winter's dinner party.
All you have to do is light 4-6 tea lights on the base of your radiator, and sit back and enjoy the warmth. (Something like this pack of 18 Bolsius Scented Tealights at Amazon, which uses 'candlescent technology' for clean fragrance release, would be a great option.)
If you're suffering from a dry, uncomfortable atmosphere, add a few drops of water to the base along with the candles and turn your tea light oven ceramic radiator into a humidifier.
It also comes with a heat-resistant cover, so you won't have to worry about accidentally burning yourself on your new purchase. And in the summer months, it would be perfect for outdoor dining, providing some light and warmth once the evening chill sets in.
If the retro look of the orange ceramic finish doesn't appeal, it's also available in a more minimalist black finish, too.
Alternative Tealight Heaters
For a sleek, minimalist take on this design, this simple tea light heater ticks all the boxes. Despite its small size, reviewers say it can heat a medium-sized room with ease — an impressive feat for such an affordable heater.
Still not over the chrome decor trend? Don't worry, nor am I. Which is exactly why I'm so into this tealight heater design. The double-layer feature means it won't be too hot to touch, and the base is large enough to hold 10 tealights at a time.
This lovely iron model is wide enough to hold 4-8 tealights, and has a double-wall insulation system to ensure stable, even heat. Plus, its domed, egg-like design would make for a striking table centerpiece or home accessory.
There's something particularly charming about the plant-pot look of this tea light heater. Its design mimics the silhouette of a table lamp, making it the perfect addition to your work from home setup.
This double-walled tea light oven will warm up quickly, providing a cozy, even warmth for the whole family — it's ideal for outdoor hosting or camping trips.
For more cozy vibes involving heating candles, check out our candle warmer lamps' edit for more stylish decor to add to your space.
