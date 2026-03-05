I'd Thought Rowen & Wren Might Be a Bit Too 'Classic' for My Taste, but I've Just Added Its Entire Spring Collection to My Shopping Cart
It's heritage meets contemporary style, packaged up in pretty dinner plates and striped seat cushions
When it comes to design styles, I've always considered Rowen & Wren to be more traditional-leaning; elegant and refined, with more heritage sensibilities — at least for my contemporary taste, anyway. But why then, when its new Spring/Summer collection was brought to my attention, did I add almost everything straight to my shopping cart?
The brand is dedicated to handcrafted pieces. Ceramics are made by artisans from around the UK, dinner plates are crafted in southern Italy, and its new upholstery collection — where every piece is handcrafted in the UK by experienced makers — supports local skills and long-held furniture-making traditions. They're the sort of homewares that'll tap straight into the trend for homes filled with character and charm.
So, whether you need a unique piece to finish off your spring table decor or are sourcing a bigger ticket item (can I suggest a new marble bistro table?), safe to say Rowen & Wren may have to be added to my list of favorite home decor brands to shop from. Below, I've shared what I think would work in a more contemporary space.
It's officially March, which means it's time for a garden furniture refresh. These bistro chairs adopt that whimsical curved outdoor furniture style that is already slated to be a sell-out this season, while the stainless steel material (handmade and weatherproof) provides strength and longevity. What more could you ask for?
I've got my eye on this blush hand-painted oval platter. Once again, this collection is handmade by artisans in Italy, which gives it that unique and personal flair. The coral color pairs well with all the warm-weather fruits and vegetables, or this platter would look just as good styled as decor in your kitchen.
I definitely don't have a green thumb, but I still love a decorative pot styled here and there. This Etta terracotta pot makes even the most classic of clay pot designs feel made anew — it's traditional, yet contemporary. Style these out in your garden or even bring them indoors for a little more life in your living room this spring.
Having good serveware is one of the most important parts of hosting a dinner party, in my opinion. A piece like this Edie inlay tray makes even the act of bringing out the appetizers feel more thoughtful. Plus, you can use this tray to style your coffee table or even on a makeup vanity idea.
Need a quick way to liven up your home for spring? A throw pillow in a chic spring color palette is the perfect, low-cost, low-effort way to make your space feel more curated. This velvet, butter-yellow cushion is a favorite of mine from the Rowen & Wren collection, and it comes in a rectangular size.
Classic, yet modern seat cushions can be hard to find, but I think these just cracked the case. The brand's spring collection has a few different colorways that are a true blend of playful and polished. This natural cushion with blue-and-white striped piping is my favorite, but it's a close second place for the fine red awning strip print.
Every kitchen needs a charming storage jar to adorn the counter. This piece from the spring collection is hand-thrown in ceramicist Nathalie Hammond’s Norfolk studio and glazed with an oatmeal tone. It's minimal, but with a stylish flair — and also comes in a large size in mocha brown.
Slipcovers and sofa jackets have been on my mind recently, and it turns out Rowen & Wren is a fabulous place to source a seating piece with a quality slipcover. This two-seater sofa has a foam-core filling with a feather jacket for optimal comfort. And if you like the ticking stripe cover, this style comes as a sofa bed or chaise sofa as well.
Not only does this blush, striped dinner plate have a charming cafe aesthetic, but it's made by artisans in southern Italy from terracotta clay — obsessed. Each brushstroke is unique, giving every piece its own character, and to me, red goes with everything! Plus, this piece is designed to be mixed and matched with other pieces from the Blush Hand Painted collection.
This linen-covered sofa has a more relaxed style that still feels refined. "Glued, screwed, and doweled", Rowen & Wren says that the Beech or Birch wood frame in this sofa design is made using traditional methods of craftsmanship. As for the cover itself, it's a removable, natural-toned design made from Belgian-grown, spun, and woven linen.
And as for where to style said butter yellow throw pillow, what about on this stylish Clandon armchair? The shape is a blend of heritage and contemporary, making it an easy piece to blend into any interior style. Plus, it's upholstered by hand in a beautifully soft yellow-toned stripe that reads almost as a solid neutral from far away.
Hosting a spring dinner party? You're going to need some stylish glassware to up your cocktail and mocktail game. This fluted coupe set feels as timeless as it does fashionable. It goes with anything, but also provides an interesting texture. Your drink is only as good as the glass it comes in! Another favorite? Rowen & Wren's Clara flared set.
