I'd Thought Rowen & Wren Might Be a Bit Too 'Classic' for My Taste, but I've Just Added Its Entire Spring Collection to My Shopping Cart

It's heritage meets contemporary style, packaged up in pretty dinner plates and striped seat cushions

When it comes to design styles, I've always considered Rowen & Wren to be more traditional-leaning; elegant and refined, with more heritage sensibilities — at least for my contemporary taste, anyway. But why then, when its new Spring/Summer collection was brought to my attention, did I add almost everything straight to my shopping cart?

The brand is dedicated to handcrafted pieces. Ceramics are made by artisans from around the UK, dinner plates are crafted in southern Italy, and its new upholstery collection — where every piece is handcrafted in the UK by experienced makers — supports local skills and long-held furniture-making traditions. They're the sort of homewares that'll tap straight into the trend for homes filled with character and charm.

So, whether you need a unique piece to finish off your spring table decor or are sourcing a bigger ticket item (can I suggest a new marble bistro table?), safe to say Rowen & Wren may have to be added to my list of favorite home decor brands to shop from. Below, I've shared what I think would work in a more contemporary space.

