This Genius 'Hideaway Cabinet' From Next Is Readymade to Conceal Your Living Room TV Behind Bifolding Doors — No Expensive Joinery Required

You don't need to spend a fortune on custom cabinetry to conceal your TV — this cabinet does all the hard work for you

Next Malvern paint effect hideaway cabinet in white with bifold doors
There's no greater vibe-killer than an ugly TV taking up precious wall space in a gorgeously designed living room. After all the effort in curating your perfect space, from the sofa to the color palette, all to make the black box on the wall the star of the show, seems a real shame. Now I'm not saying we should do without them entirely (I'm as big a fan of a night-in TV binge as the next person), but there's a lot to be said for their concealment, and Next's Malvern Hideaway Cabinet TV Unit is an incredibly stylish way to do this.

Not only is a hideaway cabinet one of the most stylish ways to hide your TV, but it also provides additional hidden storage space, which can only ever be a good thing, in my book. The only issue with hideaway cabinets is that they tend to be on the more costly side — often relying on custom-built cabinetry — but Next's Malvern Hideaway Cabinet proves that they don't all need to be.

Just like the built-ins that can run you up a couple of thousand, this cabinet hides your TV behind clever bifolding doors. So, when you're not watching, your living room can maintain its charming visual appeal, with no bulky television in sight. I've also found some alternative options to suit a variety of aesthetics.

Alternative Solutions to Conceal Your TV

