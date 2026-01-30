This Genius 'Hideaway Cabinet' From Next Is Readymade to Conceal Your Living Room TV Behind Bifolding Doors — No Expensive Joinery Required
You don't need to spend a fortune on custom cabinetry to conceal your TV — this cabinet does all the hard work for you
There's no greater vibe-killer than an ugly TV taking up precious wall space in a gorgeously designed living room. After all the effort in curating your perfect space, from the sofa to the color palette, all to make the black box on the wall the star of the show, seems a real shame. Now I'm not saying we should do without them entirely (I'm as big a fan of a night-in TV binge as the next person), but there's a lot to be said for their concealment, and Next's Malvern Hideaway Cabinet TV Unit is an incredibly stylish way to do this.
Not only is a hideaway cabinet one of the most stylish ways to hide your TV, but it also provides additional hidden storage space, which can only ever be a good thing, in my book. The only issue with hideaway cabinets is that they tend to be on the more costly side — often relying on custom-built cabinetry — but Next's Malvern Hideaway Cabinet proves that they don't all need to be.
Just like the built-ins that can run you up a couple of thousand, this cabinet hides your TV behind clever bifolding doors. So, when you're not watching, your living room can maintain its charming visual appeal, with no bulky television in sight. I've also found some alternative options to suit a variety of aesthetics.
If you're a fan of the cozy, rustic farmhouse living room style, this clever cabinet will be right up your street. Whether you choose the light, cream shade, or the soft gray option, the effect is that of a heritage piece of furniture, thoroughly timeless in its finish.
With space for a 65" TV and integrated cable access, this cabinet perfectly blends traditional design with modern functionality. Below the TV, you'll find two deep cabinets, with plenty of space to store away the rest of your living room essentials.
It would also be a fantastic addition to a bedroom, where a TV can seriously throw off the relaxing atmosphere you've tried to create.
Alternative Solutions to Conceal Your TV
If you're searching for a similar design, also suitable for small living rooms, this lovely wooden cabinet from OKA is a brilliant option. The gorgeous chinoiserie design wraps around the cabinet, and into the interior, so that even while you're watching TV, you can appreciate its beautiful design.
With a similar countryside, Cotswolds cottage-style charm to the Next design, this cabinet from The Cotswolds Co. also incorporates bifolding doors to hide away your television when not in use. Plus, with two deep drawers and a further two cabinet storage spaces, you'll be spoiled for storage with this design.
With a huge array of colors to choose from, for both the interior and exterior finish, this is a highly customizable option, with a luxury finish that rivals any custom-built-in design. Bi-fold doors effortlessly conceal your TV, while a healthy amount of storage ensures maximum functionality.
This genius motorized lift mechanism means you can hide your TV in any appropriately sized cabinet — so that even your favorite piece of mid-century modern furniture can be a home to your television. Just make sure there's space for your TV to hide within, and an opening for it to lift up through.
If you don't have the space for one of these smart TV-hiding cabinets, why not get the next best thing — a TV that hides itself. Samsung's Frame TV is beloved for its ability to mimic the look of a painting, down to the matte finish, so you'll never have to worry about your TV ruining your room.
If you really want to take the illusion to the next level, though, try stand-mounting your Frame TV on a smart easel-look TV stand, like this. It's an elegant way to make your television part of your living room design, rather than an ugly but necessary addition.
If you fancy taking it to the custom-level, we love this designer's clever storage solution to hide a TV — it's the ultimate living room flex.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.