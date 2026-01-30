There's no greater vibe-killer than an ugly TV taking up precious wall space in a gorgeously designed living room. After all the effort in curating your perfect space, from the sofa to the color palette, all to make the black box on the wall the star of the show, seems a real shame. Now I'm not saying we should do without them entirely (I'm as big a fan of a night-in TV binge as the next person), but there's a lot to be said for their concealment, and Next's Malvern Hideaway Cabinet TV Unit is an incredibly stylish way to do this.

Not only is a hideaway cabinet one of the most stylish ways to hide your TV, but it also provides additional hidden storage space, which can only ever be a good thing, in my book. The only issue with hideaway cabinets is that they tend to be on the more costly side — often relying on custom-built cabinetry — but Next's Malvern Hideaway Cabinet proves that they don't all need to be.

Just like the built-ins that can run you up a couple of thousand, this cabinet hides your TV behind clever bifolding doors. So, when you're not watching, your living room can maintain its charming visual appeal, with no bulky television in sight. I've also found some alternative options to suit a variety of aesthetics.

Next Cream Malvern Paint Effect Hideaway Cabinet TV Unit £850 at Next UK If you're a fan of the cozy, rustic farmhouse living room style, this clever cabinet will be right up your street. Whether you choose the light, cream shade, or the soft gray option, the effect is that of a heritage piece of furniture, thoroughly timeless in its finish. With space for a 65" TV and integrated cable access, this cabinet perfectly blends traditional design with modern functionality. Below the TV, you'll find two deep cabinets, with plenty of space to store away the rest of your living room essentials. It would also be a fantastic addition to a bedroom, where a TV can seriously throw off the relaxing atmosphere you've tried to create.

Alternative Solutions to Conceal Your TV

If you fancy taking it to the custom-level, we love this designer's clever storage solution to hide a TV — it's the ultimate living room flex.