This New Habitat Trundle Bed Is Possibly the Chicest One I've Seen — And It's Probably More Comfortable Than 99% of Actual Sofa Beds
All good hosts know the power of a comfortable spare bed, and this stylish trundle bed from Habitat will have your guests in the lap of luxury
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
As much as we are big fans of a sofa bed here at Livingetc, it goes without saying that no matter how good they are, they're never going to compare to the comfort of a real mattress. And if you're looking for a more long-term extra bed solution, prioritizing a real mattress, where possible, will always be the preferred option.
But if you don't want a sofa bed and don't have space for an actual bed, then what is the best option? Well, I've found it: Habitat's Chadwell Single Pull-Out Trundle Bed. The chic design feels far more modern than the typical trundle, and offers all the joys of a daybed with the option of an extra bed hidden underneath, too.
It's a triple-threat wonder of two beds and a sofa, all rolled into one neat, space-saving package that looks as stylish as it is practical. And for £280, I'd call that a complete and utter steal.
Size: W101.5, L205, H90cm
While most trundle beds have a slightly outdated, almost cot-like appearance, this design is one I'd actually feel proud to have on display in my guest room. The padded frame makes it super comfy to sleep on, and also makes it look more like a sofa when not in use. With a full mattress on top and another hidden below, this space-saving design quickly transforms to sleep not one but two guests, perfect for the busy holiday season.
Stylish Alternatives
Another winner from Habitat, this wooden frame takes inspiration from Japanese futon beds, making for a particularly sleek and minimalist design. It's great if you're tight on space and don't want anything bulky, as the hidden mattress on this one is especially discreet.
With a scalloped hem and gingham print cover, this trundle is fulfilling all of our playfulism fantasies. The charming heritage finish would look as good in a playroom as it would in the living room, and it's just as comfortable as a regular bed.
This Scandi decor-inspired design brings a touch of warm minimalism to your home, and would look perfect in a Japandi-style house, too. The simple, wooden two-seater can be used as a single bed, or, if you need some more space, it can be extended into a double bed, too.
For a more elegant and classic finish, I love this vintage-inspired daybed. The curved, white aluminum railings feel charmingly nostalgic, and they would look particularly beautiful in a room with architectural molding and features.
Sometimes, simple is best, and this solid wood trundle bed is certainly an example of that. The elegant design is classic and timeless, blending seamlessly into any living room design. Plus, it has pull-out storage and is rated 4.5/5 stars by customers.
The perfect bed for any mini social butterfly, a sleepover is never a hassle thanks to the spare mattress tucked beneath this sweet curved headboard bed. Plus, the bouclé finish makes it feel a tad more chic than what you'd find in most children's bedrooms.
Being a good host is all about making sure your guest is as comfortable as possible, and a good bed is key to achieving that. But so is a well-stocked guest room — and we've got plenty of tips on how to stock a nightstand drawer in your guest room.
Psst, if you don't want to miss the latest products we're lusting after, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter, and you'll always be the first to know.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.