This New Habitat Trundle Bed Is Possibly the Chicest One I've Seen — And It's Probably More Comfortable Than 99% of Actual Sofa Beds

All good hosts know the power of a comfortable spare bed, and this stylish trundle bed from Habitat will have your guests in the lap of luxury

habitat trundle bed
As much as we are big fans of a sofa bed here at Livingetc, it goes without saying that no matter how good they are, they're never going to compare to the comfort of a real mattress. And if you're looking for a more long-term extra bed solution, prioritizing a real mattress, where possible, will always be the preferred option.

But if you don't want a sofa bed and don't have space for an actual bed, then what is the best option? Well, I've found it: Habitat's Chadwell Single Pull-Out Trundle Bed. The chic design feels far more modern than the typical trundle, and offers all the joys of a daybed with the option of an extra bed hidden underneath, too.

It's a triple-threat wonder of two beds and a sofa, all rolled into one neat, space-saving package that looks as stylish as it is practical. And for £280, I'd call that a complete and utter steal.

Being a good host is all about making sure your guest is as comfortable as possible, and a good bed is key to achieving that. But so is a well-stocked guest room — and we've got plenty of tips on how to stock a nightstand drawer in your guest room.

