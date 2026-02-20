As much as we are big fans of a sofa bed here at Livingetc, it goes without saying that no matter how good they are, they're never going to compare to the comfort of a real mattress. And if you're looking for a more long-term extra bed solution, prioritizing a real mattress, where possible, will always be the preferred option.

But if you don't want a sofa bed and don't have space for an actual bed, then what is the best option? Well, I've found it: Habitat's Chadwell Single Pull-Out Trundle Bed. The chic design feels far more modern than the typical trundle, and offers all the joys of a daybed with the option of an extra bed hidden underneath, too.

It's a triple-threat wonder of two beds and a sofa, all rolled into one neat, space-saving package that looks as stylish as it is practical. And for £280, I'd call that a complete and utter steal.

Habitat Habitat Chadwell Single Pull Out Trundle Bed £280 at Habitat UK Size: W101.5, L205, H90cm While most trundle beds have a slightly outdated, almost cot-like appearance, this design is one I'd actually feel proud to have on display in my guest room. The padded frame makes it super comfy to sleep on, and also makes it look more like a sofa when not in use. With a full mattress on top and another hidden below, this space-saving design quickly transforms to sleep not one but two guests, perfect for the busy holiday season.

Being a good host is all about making sure your guest is as comfortable as possible, and a good bed is key to achieving that. But so is a well-stocked guest room — and we've got plenty of tips on how to stock a nightstand drawer in your guest room.

