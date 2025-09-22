Am I Going Crazy, or Does Multicolored Flatware Actually Feel Super Stylish Right Now?

With saturated color palettes, playful stripes, polka dots, and kitschy accessories still filling our favorite homeware stores, it’s clear that maximalism remains very much the interior design vibe for 2025 and beyond. But what about on our tables?

“Thanks to the resurgence of bold colors across interiors, even cutlery is no longer confined to classic silver or gold finishes,” explains tablescape and events expert, Lavina Stewart-Brown. “Instead, it’s becoming a statement piece in its own right — something joyful that can set the tone for the entire table."

In fact, it's one of the biggest table setting trends right now — with many ditching the coordinated crockery and placemats for considerably more colorful set-ups.

IKEA TÅNGMÄRLA 16-Piece Cutlery Set in Multicolor £10 at IKEA A limited-edition collection, this 16-piece colorful cutlery set will add some much-needed color to any tablescape — and is also great for mixing and matching. Boasting a clean and simple design, it is a set that's guaranteed to suit most aesthetics.



With its lively vibe, it’s not all that surprising that the newly released TÅNGMÄRLA 16-piece cutlery set from IKEA is already proving popular. And there are plenty more colorful sets, certainly worthy of a spot at your table this hosting season, too.

Here's what to shop.

FAQs

How to Style Colorful Cutlery on a Table Setting?

According to tablescape and events expert, Lavina Stewart-Brown, there are two main ways you can style colorful cutlery on your table.

"The first is to let your cutlery take center stage,” she explains. “Pair it with neutral linens or understated crockery so it stands out — then echo the color in florals or name place settings.”

The other option is to fully embrace maximalism and lean into the eclectic aesthetic with even more mixing and matching. “This works especially well for lively summer table settings, and allows you to create a table that explores lots of texture, color, and personality,” she adds.



Fancy pairing your cutlery set with some other pieces of bright and colorful tableware? Well, you’re in luck. The brand new, soon-to-be-released IKEA X Gustaf Westman collection is packed with playful candlesticks, centerpieces, and crockery — and the pre-sale goes live on September 19th.