Am I Going Crazy, or Does Multicolored Flatware Actually Feel Super Stylish Right Now?
Bring some charm to your table this hosting season by swapping out your normal knives and forks for something colorful
With saturated color palettes, playful stripes, polka dots, and kitschy accessories still filling our favorite homeware stores, it’s clear that maximalism remains very much the interior design vibe for 2025 and beyond. But what about on our tables?
“Thanks to the resurgence of bold colors across interiors, even cutlery is no longer confined to classic silver or gold finishes,” explains tablescape and events expert, Lavina Stewart-Brown. “Instead, it’s becoming a statement piece in its own right — something joyful that can set the tone for the entire table."
In fact, it's one of the biggest table setting trends right now — with many ditching the coordinated crockery and placemats for considerably more colorful set-ups.
A limited-edition collection, this 16-piece colorful cutlery set will add some much-needed color to any tablescape — and is also great for mixing and matching. Boasting a clean and simple design, it is a set that's guaranteed to suit most aesthetics.
With its lively vibe, it’s not all that surprising that the newly released TÅNGMÄRLA 16-piece cutlery set from IKEA is already proving popular. And there are plenty more colorful sets, certainly worthy of a spot at your table this hosting season, too.
Here's what to shop.
Boasting a multicolored stripe in a mismatched red, teal, cream, pink, and aubergine palette, this resin cutlery set from the Zara Home x Collagerie collab feels spot-on for a mid-century modern-inspired space.
A classic cutlery design with a bold and modern color palette, this twelve-piece set includes four place settings, each comprising a knife, fork, and dessert spoon. This set is focused on reds, yellows, and pinks, but it’s also available in a blue version.
Crafted from high-quality materials, and hand-assembled in France, this designer colorful cutlery set has been designed with longevity in mind. It comes in two color palettes, but this bold one is a great option for lovers of primary colors.
FAQs
How to Style Colorful Cutlery on a Table Setting?
According to tablescape and events expert, Lavina Stewart-Brown, there are two main ways you can style colorful cutlery on your table.
"The first is to let your cutlery take center stage,” she explains. “Pair it with neutral linens or understated crockery so it stands out — then echo the color in florals or name place settings.”
The other option is to fully embrace maximalism and lean into the eclectic aesthetic with even more mixing and matching. “This works especially well for lively summer table settings, and allows you to create a table that explores lots of texture, color, and personality,” she adds.
Fancy pairing your cutlery set with some other pieces of bright and colorful tableware? Well, you’re in luck. The brand new, soon-to-be-released IKEA X Gustaf Westman collection is packed with playful candlesticks, centerpieces, and crockery — and the pre-sale goes live on September 19th.
Georgia is a freelance writer, based in South London. She started out in the homes and interiors space, writing for the likes of Good Homes Magazine and Grand Designs, before joining the HuffPost UK team as a Shopping Writer. Since going freelance in June 2023, she can primarily be found writing for the likes of GLAMOUR UK, British GQ, and ES Best (and Livingetc) — covering off everything from the top current interior design trends, to edits of the current must-have home products.