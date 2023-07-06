'So soothing!" The 12 best green sofas make for instantly relaxed - yet elegant- living room decor

A beautiful green sofa can create an eye-catching feature in a living room. It's the color we most associate with nature, so green tones are soothing across the spectrum.

Whether deep forest green, rich emerald or muted olive, these lush tones tend to blend well with natural materials, neutrals and other colors. This makes green a good bet if you want a colorful sofa, as it's less likely to date than some other color choices.

The best couches with green upholstery that we've seen cover a range of different styles. From classic tufting and vintage influences to chunky over-sized shapes and sleek linear profiles, these are our favorite green sofas from the best home decor stores.

Best tufted green sofas

1. Lyre Chesterfield sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $2,398 Material: wood frame, cotton velvet, wool or linen upholstery We love Lyre's elegance and adaptability. It's available as 82", 90" or 100" width with velvet, wool, linen and other upholstery choices. Although, we're rather smitten with the Emerald green velvet option, which would add a touch of luxe to any living space. 2. Allen wood-frame sofa View at Kathy Kuo Home Price: $1,999 Material: wood frame, velvet mix upholstery This low-slung sofa combines classic blind tufted upholstery with a smart linear shape. Made with a solid parawood frame, its sleek appearance belies its sturdy construction, while the green velvet fabric and S spring seats add sink-into softness. 3. Cologne sofa View at Target Price: $650 Material: wood frame, polyester velvet upholstery The affordable price of this Threshold Cologne sofa makes style accessible to most budgets. We love its neat boxy profile, classic tufted detailing and eye-catching emerald tone. The brass finished metal legs add a final flourish of glamour.

Best linear green sofas

1. Belmont sofa View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $3,298 Material: wood frame, cotton velvet upholstery To complement its linear profile, this Belmont sofa by interior designer Ginny MacDonald has a curved back and plush over-sized cushions for guaranteed comfort. It's made to order in Los Angeles with 100% cotton velvet upholstery, such as this Jade option. 2. Pastille sofa View at DWR Price: from $8,245 Material: fabric or leather upholstery If you like a low linear look, but prefer a higher seat, this Pastille sofa is for you. With an 18.5" seat height, it's effortless to get in and out of, yet still has a lounge-like appearance. High-density foam enables it to keep its shape so it always looks elegant and inviting, a perfect couch for a minimalist living room. 3. Leah wood sofa View at Kathy Kuo Home Price: $3,857.00 Material: wood frame, polyester velvet upholstery At 86" wide, this sleek Leah sofa would suit a variety of homes. Its linear profile offers an unfussy appearance, while its cloud cushions provide sink-into softness. The olive toned upholstery would work well with timber and other natural materials.

Best chunky green sofas

1. Denver sofa View at Anthropologie Price: from $1,898.00 Material: crosshatch woven polyester upholstery Available in 70", 80" or 90" widths (H32" x D39"), the squishy Denver sofa is flexible enough for sun rooms or living rooms of various sizes. The cushions are a mix of high-resiliency foam and a blend of down and feathers resulting in casual style and comfort. 2. Muse sofa View at DWR Price: from $3,395 Material: wood frame, velvet or boucle upholstery The bold sculptural form of the Muse sofa makes for statement seating and the upholstery (velvet or boucle) brings textural warmth. The two seater is one of the best couches for a small space, measuring 28.94" H 81.5" W 40.75" D and the three-seater is 110.24" W, so would suit larger rooms. 3. Saxon sofa View at Apt2B Price: from $2,748 Material: wood frame, polyester upholstery Although it has a traditional shape, the over-sized cushions give this Saxon sofa a chunky modern edge. We love its beautiful turned wooden legs, which perfectly offset the plump green upholstery. The cushions are zippered for easy cleaning too.

Best vintage style green sofas

1. Parker curved sofa View at Jonathan Adler Price: $3,995 Material: velvet upholstery This cute curvy sofa evokes Art Deco elegance, and at 76" W, 42.5" D, 28" H, is suitable for small spaces. With gleaming brass orbs for feet and eye-catching Jade upholstery, it's a diminutive piece that packs a dramatic style statement. 2. Burrard sofa View at Article Price: $1,299 Material: wood frame, polyester upholstery Simple, stylish and comfortable, this Burrard sofa ticks plenty of boxes. Its angular mid-century style and slim timber legs give it an airy appearance, while its deep seats and forest green upholstery signal calm relaxation. 3. Herald sofa View at Wayfair Price: $639.99 Material: wood frame, velvet upholstery With its clean lines and tapered legs, the 80" Herald upholstered sofa has plenty of mid-century charm. The striking green upholstery brings a modern edge to its vintage style and would blend well in a contemporary space.