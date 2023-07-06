'So soothing!" The 12 best green sofas make for instantly relaxed - yet elegant- living room decor
The 12 best green sofas are a mix of styles and shapes but they all have a timeless appeal that feels both contemporary and classic
A beautiful green sofa can create an eye-catching feature in a living room. It's the color we most associate with nature, so green tones are soothing across the spectrum.
Whether deep forest green, rich emerald or muted olive, these lush tones tend to blend well with natural materials, neutrals and other colors. This makes green a good bet if you want a colorful sofa, as it's less likely to date than some other color choices.
The best couches with green upholstery that we've seen cover a range of different styles. From classic tufting and vintage influences to chunky over-sized shapes and sleek linear profiles, these are our favorite green sofas from the best home decor stores.
Best tufted green sofas
Price: $2,398
Material: wood frame, cotton velvet, wool or linen upholstery
We love Lyre's elegance and adaptability. It's available as 82", 90" or 100" width with velvet, wool, linen and other upholstery choices. Although, we're rather smitten with the Emerald green velvet option, which would add a touch of luxe to any living space.
Price: $1,999
Material: wood frame, velvet mix upholstery
This low-slung sofa combines classic blind tufted upholstery with a smart linear shape. Made with a solid parawood frame, its sleek appearance belies its sturdy construction, while the green velvet fabric and S spring seats add sink-into softness.
Price: $650
Material: wood frame, polyester velvet upholstery
The affordable price of this Threshold Cologne sofa makes style accessible to most budgets. We love its neat boxy profile, classic tufted detailing and eye-catching emerald tone. The brass finished metal legs add a final flourish of glamour.
Best linear green sofas
Price: $3,298
Material: wood frame, cotton velvet upholstery
To complement its linear profile, this Belmont sofa by interior designer Ginny MacDonald has a curved back and plush over-sized cushions for guaranteed comfort. It's made to order in Los Angeles with 100% cotton velvet upholstery, such as this Jade option.
Price: from $8,245
Material: fabric or leather upholstery
If you like a low linear look, but prefer a higher seat, this Pastille sofa is for you. With an 18.5" seat height, it's effortless to get in and out of, yet still has a lounge-like appearance. High-density foam enables it to keep its shape so it always looks elegant and inviting, a perfect couch for a minimalist living room.
Price: $3,857.00
Material: wood frame, polyester velvet upholstery
At 86" wide, this sleek Leah sofa would suit a variety of homes. Its linear profile offers an unfussy appearance, while its cloud cushions provide sink-into softness. The olive toned upholstery would work well with timber and other natural materials.
Best chunky green sofas
Price: from $1,898.00
Material: crosshatch woven polyester upholstery
Available in 70", 80" or 90" widths (H32" x D39"), the squishy Denver sofa is flexible enough for sun rooms or living rooms of various sizes. The cushions are a mix of high-resiliency foam and a blend of down and feathers resulting in casual style and comfort.
Price: from $3,395
Material: wood frame, velvet or boucle upholstery
The bold sculptural form of the Muse sofa makes for statement seating and the upholstery (velvet or boucle) brings textural warmth. The two seater is one of the best couches for a small space, measuring 28.94" H 81.5" W 40.75" D and the three-seater is 110.24" W, so would suit larger rooms.
Price: from $2,748
Material: wood frame, polyester upholstery
Although it has a traditional shape, the over-sized cushions give this Saxon sofa a chunky modern edge. We love its beautiful turned wooden legs, which perfectly offset the plump green upholstery. The cushions are zippered for easy cleaning too.
Best vintage style green sofas
Price: $3,995
Material: velvet upholstery
This cute curvy sofa evokes Art Deco elegance, and at 76" W, 42.5" D, 28" H, is suitable for small spaces. With gleaming brass orbs for feet and eye-catching Jade upholstery, it's a diminutive piece that packs a dramatic style statement.
Price: $1,299
Material: wood frame, polyester upholstery
Simple, stylish and comfortable, this Burrard sofa ticks plenty of boxes. Its angular mid-century style and slim timber legs give it an airy appearance, while its deep seats and forest green upholstery signal calm relaxation.
Is green a good sofa color?
Choosing colored upholstery for a sofa will ensure it stands out. So you need to be sure it's a hue that you love. Green tends to have more longevity than other shades, as although it can be bold, it's soothing and calm, echoing nature itself.
'Fresh, natural and soothing, green is a perfect option when selecting a fabric color for a sofa,' says Scott Richler, founder of international design firm Gabriel Scott.
'Our go-to color options include forest green, emerald or any darker shade of green that complements warm metal finishes such as brass, bronze or even black steel. Green is such a versatile color and immediately makes any space calming and welcoming.'
