'So soothing!" The 12 best green sofas make for instantly relaxed - yet elegant- living room decor

The 12 best green sofas are a mix of styles and shapes but they all have a timeless appeal that feels both contemporary and classic

green sofas
(Image credit: DWR/Jonathan Adler)
Jump to category:
By Jacky Parker
published
Quick Menu

1. Best tufted green sofas

2. Best linear green sofas

3. Best chunky green sofas

4. Best vintage style green sofas

A beautiful green sofa can create an eye-catching feature in a living room. It's the color we most associate with nature, so green tones are soothing across the spectrum.    

Whether deep forest green, rich emerald or muted olive, these lush tones tend to blend well with natural materials, neutrals and other colors. This makes green a good bet if you want a colorful sofa, as it's less likely to date than some other color choices.

The best couches with green upholstery that we've seen cover a range of different styles. From classic tufting and vintage influences to chunky over-sized shapes and sleek linear profiles, these are our favorite green sofas from the best home decor stores.

Best tufted green sofas

Lyre chesterfield sofa at Anthropologie
1. Lyre Chesterfield sofa

Price: $2,398

Material: wood frame, cotton velvet, wool or linen upholstery

We love Lyre's elegance and adaptability. It's available as 82", 90" or 100" width with velvet, wool, linen and other upholstery choices. Although, we're rather smitten with the Emerald green velvet option, which would add a touch of luxe to any living space.   

Allen wood framed tufted sofa
2. Allen wood-frame sofa

Price: $1,999

Material: wood frame, velvet mix upholstery

This low-slung sofa combines classic blind tufted upholstery with a smart linear shape. Made with a solid parawood frame, its sleek appearance belies its sturdy construction, while the green velvet fabric and S spring seats add sink-into softness. 

Threshold Cologne sofa
3. Cologne sofa

Price: $650

Material: wood frame, polyester velvet upholstery

The affordable price of this Threshold Cologne sofa makes style accessible to most budgets. We love its neat boxy profile, classic tufted detailing and eye-catching emerald tone. The brass finished metal legs add a final flourish of glamour.

Best linear green sofas

Belmont sofa by Ginny MacDonald
1. Belmont sofa

Price: $3,298

Material: wood frame, cotton velvet upholstery

To complement its linear profile, this Belmont sofa by interior designer Ginny MacDonald has a curved back and plush over-sized cushions for guaranteed comfort. It's made to order in Los Angeles with 100% cotton velvet upholstery, such as this Jade option.  

green sofa
2. Pastille sofa

Price: from $8,245

Material: fabric or leather upholstery

If you like a low linear look, but prefer a higher seat, this Pastille sofa is for you. With an 18.5" seat height, it's effortless to get in and out of, yet still has a lounge-like appearance. High-density foam enables it to keep its shape so it always looks elegant and inviting, a perfect couch for a minimalist living room.

Leah wood sofa
3. Leah wood sofa

Price: $3,857.00

Material: wood frame, polyester velvet upholstery

At 86" wide, this sleek Leah sofa would suit a variety of homes. Its linear profile offers an unfussy appearance, while its cloud cushions provide sink-into softness. The olive toned upholstery would work well with timber and other natural materials.  

Best chunky green sofas

Denver sofa
1. Denver sofa

Price: from $1,898.00

Material: crosshatch woven polyester upholstery

Available in 70", 80" or 90" widths (H32" x D39"), the squishy Denver sofa is flexible enough for sun rooms or living rooms of various sizes. The cushions are a mix of high-resiliency foam and a blend of down and feathers resulting in casual style and comfort. 

Muse sofa
2. Muse sofa

Price: from $3,395

Material: wood frame, velvet or boucle upholstery

The bold sculptural form of the Muse sofa makes for statement seating and the upholstery (velvet or boucle) brings textural warmth. The two seater is one of the best couches for a small space, measuring 28.94" H 81.5" W 40.75" D and the three-seater is 110.24" W, so would suit larger rooms.

Saxon sofa
3. Saxon sofa

Price: from $2,748

Material: wood frame, polyester upholstery

Although it has a traditional shape, the over-sized cushions give this Saxon sofa a chunky modern edge. We love its beautiful turned wooden legs, which perfectly offset the plump green upholstery. The cushions are zippered for easy cleaning too.

Best vintage style green sofas

Parker curved sofa
1. Parker curved sofa

Price: $3,995

Material: velvet upholstery

This cute curvy sofa evokes Art Deco elegance, and at 76" W, 42.5" D, 28" H, is suitable for small spaces. With gleaming brass orbs for feet and eye-catching Jade upholstery, it's a diminutive piece that packs a dramatic style statement.  

Burrard sofa
2. Burrard sofa

Price: $1,299

Material: wood frame, polyester upholstery

Simple, stylish and comfortable, this Burrard sofa ticks plenty of boxes. Its angular mid-century style and slim timber legs give it an airy appearance, while its deep seats and forest green upholstery signal calm relaxation. 

Herald upholstered sofa
3. Herald sofa

Price: $639.99

Material: wood frame, velvet upholstery

With its clean lines and tapered legs, the 80" Herald upholstered sofa has plenty of mid-century charm. The striking green upholstery brings a modern edge to its vintage style and would blend well in a contemporary space.

Is green a good sofa color?

Choosing colored upholstery for a sofa will ensure it stands out. So you need to be sure it's a hue that you love. Green tends to have more longevity than other shades, as although it can be bold, it's soothing and calm, echoing nature itself. 

'Fresh, natural and soothing, green is a perfect option when selecting a fabric color for a sofa,' says Scott Richler, founder of international design firm Gabriel Scott. 

'Our go-to color options include forest green, emerald or any darker shade of green that complements warm metal finishes such as brass, bronze or even black steel. Green is such a versatile color and immediately makes any space calming and welcoming.'

Jacky Parker

Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites


A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written  for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration. 

Latest