'They'll never go out of style!' Our edit of the best blue sofas to help you create a relaxed and elevated living room

The 12 best blue sofas range in size and shape but they all have a timeless appeal, guaranteed to be a wise buy that will look good in your living room for years

two seater blue sofa
(Image credit: DWR)
Jump to category:
By Jacky Parker
published
Quick Menu

1. Best tufted blue sofas

2. Best classic blue sofas

3. Best chunky blue sofas

4. Best linear blue sofas

A good couch can last twenty years or more, so it's a purchase that requires careful consideration. Choosing a color for the upholstery, rather than a neutral can be risky. Yet blue is a stylish and safe bet, a long-lasting interior trend that will never go out of style. 

Most shades of blue are soothing and easy on the eye, while classic tones like navy and marine blue can withstand the vagaries of fashion. 

Among the best couches we've seen are a variety of beautiful blue models spanning classic to contemporary styles, from across the best home decor stores.

Best tufted blue sofas

Andi sofa
1. Andi sofa

Price: $1,998

Material: wood frame, velvet, linen, wool or leather upholstery

This gorgeous tufted blue sofa can be upholstered in linen, velvet, wool and other options. There's a spectrum of blues to choose from navy and marine, to teal, duck egg or light blue. 

Garren tufted sofa
2. Garren tufted sofa

Price: $359.99

Material: polyester upholstery

For a budget option, this navy blue Garren sofa is hard to beat. Its square arms, tufted seat, wooden legs and bolsters give it a slick modern style that would suit a neutral living room.

Toranado sofa
3. Toranado sofa

Price:  $2,658

Material: solid wood frame, woven fabric upholstery

Not only does this Toranando sofa look the part, it has hidden depths in the form of two power foot rests. Two subtly concealed power buttons let you kick back and relax in style.  

Best classic blue sofas

Hargrove French Country sofa
1. Hargrove French Country sofa

Price: $3,782

Material: wood frame, poly/cotton velvet upholstery

For looks and longevity you can rely on a classically-shaped sofa. This one, with its ice blue fabric upholstery has a strong frame and a heavy gauge steel spring system, so it can withstand family life.

Soto sofa
2. Soto sofa

Price: $2,128

Material: solid wood frame, hypoallergenic fabric upholstery

The timeless design of this Soto sofa would suit most modern homes. Custom made in L.A., its zippered removable cushion covers and cleanable fabric make it easy to maintain its plush good looks.

Willoughby sofa
3. Willoughby sofa

Price: $1,898

Material: wood frame, wool, linen, velvet or leather upholstery

Available in wool, velvet, linen and other weaves, as well as three sizes and different leg options, the Willoughby sofa is a great all-rounder that can be customized to your specifications. 

Best chunky blue sofas

Abisko
1. Abisko sofa

Price: $1,199

Material: wood frame, cotton/linen mix fabric upholstery

With slender legs and chunky oversized cushions, the Abisko sofa is the epitome of contemporary style. Although it's large (W91"xD35xH28"), it arrives in two pieces, so it's suitable for city apartments.

Kapsel sofa
2. Kapsel sofa

Price: from $6,495

Material: wood frame, fabric or leather upholstery

Piled with plush over-sized cushions, the Kapsel sofa by Danish designer, Chris Halstrøm, manages to be cool and cozy. Its modern shape makes it one of the best couches for a minimalist living room - it's stylish without being shouty about it. It's available in various upholstery options but we love the denim toned recycled fabric version.

Modular velvet sofa
3. Modular velvet sofa

Price: from $599 per piece

Material: velvet upholstery 

This made-to-order luxe velvet couch is one of the best light blue sofas, sold in three separate pieces, plus there's an ottoman for extra versatility. Its chunky cushions and silky soft fabric makes this a winner in the comfort stakes.

Best linear blue sofas

Eleanor sofa
1. Eleanor sofa

Price: $2,998

Materials: velvet upholstery

This sleek sofa feels like it's inviting us to stretch out on it. Its long deep seat and low-slung silhouette make it a statement piece for a large living space. Style it with patterned pillows for extra pizazz.

Emmy sofa
2. Emmy sofa

Price: $6,795

Material: wood frame, fabric or leather upholstery

This bestseller was designed in 2019 by Brooklyn's Egg collective and whispers future classic. Its curved frame creates cozy corners for curling up, while its back cushions provide just the right amount of support.

Avalon sofa
3. Avalon sofa

Price: $899.99

Material: wood frame, polyester upholstery

We love this family-friendly number for its casual, coastal style, rich azure coloring and edged cover detailing. Plus it has throw pillows instead of bulky back cushions and a no-sag sprint support system. 

Is blue a good color for a sofa?

Choosing a color over a neutral for sofa upholstery could limit future design decisions, if you're prone to drastically different looks. However, as colors go, blue is a good choice. 

Much like green, blue is a color we associate with nature – think big skies and wide oceans. Therefore blue tends to work with many other shades as well as natural materials, such as wood, stone and metals, whether warm-hued like brass or cooler tones, like chrome. 

'Whether blue is a good color for your couch will depend on your design vision, style, and the paint color of the room,' says Madison Adam, Interior Design Services Manager at Article. 

'White walls are essentially a blank canvas for you to choose the color your heart desires. Darker or moody paint is growing in popularity right now. If you have a darker backdrop, you have the flexibility to choose a lighter hue, or create visual dimension with a compelling texture for furniture. 

'If you’re not sure where to start, generally neutral colors are a good choice since they can complement other bright or dark colors in the room well.'

Jacky Parker

Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites


A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written  for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration. 

Latest