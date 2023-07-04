'They'll never go out of style!' Our edit of the best blue sofas to help you create a relaxed and elevated living room

A good couch can last twenty years or more, so it's a purchase that requires careful consideration. Choosing a color for the upholstery, rather than a neutral can be risky. Yet blue is a stylish and safe bet, a long-lasting interior trend that will never go out of style.

Most shades of blue are soothing and easy on the eye, while classic tones like navy and marine blue can withstand the vagaries of fashion.

Among the best couches we've seen are a variety of beautiful blue models spanning classic to contemporary styles, from across the best home decor stores.

Best tufted blue sofas

1. Andi sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $1,998 Material: wood frame, velvet, linen, wool or leather upholstery This gorgeous tufted blue sofa can be upholstered in linen, velvet, wool and other options. There's a spectrum of blues to choose from navy and marine, to teal, duck egg or light blue. 2. Garren tufted sofa View at Wayfair Price: $359.99 Material: polyester upholstery For a budget option, this navy blue Garren sofa is hard to beat. Its square arms, tufted seat, wooden legs and bolsters give it a slick modern style that would suit a neutral living room. 3. Toranado sofa View at Apt2B Price: $2,658 Material: solid wood frame, woven fabric upholstery Not only does this Toranando sofa look the part, it has hidden depths in the form of two power foot rests. Two subtly concealed power buttons let you kick back and relax in style.

Best classic blue sofas

1. Hargrove French Country sofa View at Kathy Kuo Home Price: $3,782 Material: wood frame, poly/cotton velvet upholstery For looks and longevity you can rely on a classically-shaped sofa. This one, with its ice blue fabric upholstery has a strong frame and a heavy gauge steel spring system, so it can withstand family life. 2. Soto sofa View at Apt 2B Price: $2,128 Material: solid wood frame, hypoallergenic fabric upholstery The timeless design of this Soto sofa would suit most modern homes. Custom made in L.A., its zippered removable cushion covers and cleanable fabric make it easy to maintain its plush good looks. 3. Willoughby sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $1,898 Material: wood frame, wool, linen, velvet or leather upholstery Available in wool, velvet, linen and other weaves, as well as three sizes and different leg options, the Willoughby sofa is a great all-rounder that can be customized to your specifications.

Best chunky blue sofas

1. Abisko sofa View at Article Price: $1,199 Material: wood frame, cotton/linen mix fabric upholstery With slender legs and chunky oversized cushions, the Abisko sofa is the epitome of contemporary style. Although it's large (W91"xD35xH28"), it arrives in two pieces, so it's suitable for city apartments. 2. Kapsel sofa View at DWR Price: from $6,495 Material: wood frame, fabric or leather upholstery Piled with plush over-sized cushions, the Kapsel sofa by Danish designer, Chris Halstrøm, manages to be cool and cozy. Its modern shape makes it one of the best couches for a minimalist living room - it's stylish without being shouty about it. It's available in various upholstery options but we love the denim toned recycled fabric version. 3. Modular velvet sofa View at Urban Outfitters Price: from $599 per piece Material: velvet upholstery This made-to-order luxe velvet couch is one of the best light blue sofas, sold in three separate pieces, plus there's an ottoman for extra versatility. Its chunky cushions and silky soft fabric makes this a winner in the comfort stakes.

Best linear blue sofas

1. Eleanor sofa View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $2,998 Materials: velvet upholstery This sleek sofa feels like it's inviting us to stretch out on it. Its long deep seat and low-slung silhouette make it a statement piece for a large living space. Style it with patterned pillows for extra pizazz. 2. Emmy sofa View at DWR Price: $6,795 Material: wood frame, fabric or leather upholstery This bestseller was designed in 2019 by Brooklyn's Egg collective and whispers future classic. Its curved frame creates cozy corners for curling up, while its back cushions provide just the right amount of support. 3. Avalon sofa View at Target Price: $899.99 Material: wood frame, polyester upholstery We love this family-friendly number for its casual, coastal style, rich azure coloring and edged cover detailing. Plus it has throw pillows instead of bulky back cushions and a no-sag sprint support system.