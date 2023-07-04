'They'll never go out of style!' Our edit of the best blue sofas to help you create a relaxed and elevated living room
The 12 best blue sofas range in size and shape but they all have a timeless appeal, guaranteed to be a wise buy that will look good in your living room for years
A good couch can last twenty years or more, so it's a purchase that requires careful consideration. Choosing a color for the upholstery, rather than a neutral can be risky. Yet blue is a stylish and safe bet, a long-lasting interior trend that will never go out of style.
Most shades of blue are soothing and easy on the eye, while classic tones like navy and marine blue can withstand the vagaries of fashion.
Among the best couches we've seen are a variety of beautiful blue models spanning classic to contemporary styles, from across the best home decor stores.
Best tufted blue sofas
Price: $1,998
Material: wood frame, velvet, linen, wool or leather upholstery
This gorgeous tufted blue sofa can be upholstered in linen, velvet, wool and other options. There's a spectrum of blues to choose from navy and marine, to teal, duck egg or light blue.
Price: $359.99
Material: polyester upholstery
For a budget option, this navy blue Garren sofa is hard to beat. Its square arms, tufted seat, wooden legs and bolsters give it a slick modern style that would suit a neutral living room.
Best classic blue sofas
Price: $3,782
Material: wood frame, poly/cotton velvet upholstery
For looks and longevity you can rely on a classically-shaped sofa. This one, with its ice blue fabric upholstery has a strong frame and a heavy gauge steel spring system, so it can withstand family life.
Price: $2,128
Material: solid wood frame, hypoallergenic fabric upholstery
The timeless design of this Soto sofa would suit most modern homes. Custom made in L.A., its zippered removable cushion covers and cleanable fabric make it easy to maintain its plush good looks.
Best chunky blue sofas
Price: $1,199
Material: wood frame, cotton/linen mix fabric upholstery
With slender legs and chunky oversized cushions, the Abisko sofa is the epitome of contemporary style. Although it's large (W91"xD35xH28"), it arrives in two pieces, so it's suitable for city apartments.
Price: from $6,495
Material: wood frame, fabric or leather upholstery
Piled with plush over-sized cushions, the Kapsel sofa by Danish designer, Chris Halstrøm, manages to be cool and cozy. Its modern shape makes it one of the best couches for a minimalist living room - it's stylish without being shouty about it. It's available in various upholstery options but we love the denim toned recycled fabric version.
Price: from $599 per piece
Material: velvet upholstery
This made-to-order luxe velvet couch is one of the best light blue sofas, sold in three separate pieces, plus there's an ottoman for extra versatility. Its chunky cushions and silky soft fabric makes this a winner in the comfort stakes.
Best linear blue sofas
Price: $2,998
Materials: velvet upholstery
This sleek sofa feels like it's inviting us to stretch out on it. Its long deep seat and low-slung silhouette make it a statement piece for a large living space. Style it with patterned pillows for extra pizazz.
Price: $6,795
Material: wood frame, fabric or leather upholstery
This bestseller was designed in 2019 by Brooklyn's Egg collective and whispers future classic. Its curved frame creates cozy corners for curling up, while its back cushions provide just the right amount of support.
Is blue a good color for a sofa?
Choosing a color over a neutral for sofa upholstery could limit future design decisions, if you're prone to drastically different looks. However, as colors go, blue is a good choice.
Much like green, blue is a color we associate with nature – think big skies and wide oceans. Therefore blue tends to work with many other shades as well as natural materials, such as wood, stone and metals, whether warm-hued like brass or cooler tones, like chrome.
'Whether blue is a good color for your couch will depend on your design vision, style, and the paint color of the room,' says Madison Adam, Interior Design Services Manager at Article.
'White walls are essentially a blank canvas for you to choose the color your heart desires. Darker or moody paint is growing in popularity right now. If you have a darker backdrop, you have the flexibility to choose a lighter hue, or create visual dimension with a compelling texture for furniture.
'If you’re not sure where to start, generally neutral colors are a good choice since they can complement other bright or dark colors in the room well.'
