6 alternatives to the sold out "Costco pull-out couch" that's gone viral – and these ones are probably comfier, too

I was a little confused when I saw a viral video on TikTok of a pull-out couch from Costco that had millions and millions of views. It's a type of pull-out sleeper sofa that's not, in any way, something new. Brands have been manufacturing this type of sofa for years and I, for one, grew up with a version of this piece of furniture in my childhood bedroom. 

But maybe it’s the power of social media and one TikTok video to make the world stop and pay attention. If you’re itching to buy this Costco ‘gem’ but find it’s sold out, here are some alternatives. They might not be in the ‘public eye’, but these are probably the best couches and sofas if you're looking for a pull-out sleeper. 

Which Costco couch has gone viral?

The noise is all about the updated version of the brand’s Coddle Aria Sleeper Sectional. It appears the new and improved product has cushions made with a combination of memory foam and solid foam, features storage, and the bed pulls out seamlessly from the recessed section. To top it all off, it also comes with a USB port. It would work perfectly in a small apartment where there's no guest bedroom or even a small living room. 

Not to burst anyone’s bubble, as I’m sure by now you’re super excited about this sofa, but opinions really are divided as to whether this Costco buy is really one of the best sleeper sofas. The comments to the video showed that from those who purchased it, some said they needed to return it due to it being actually very uncomfortable, the cushions not being even, and the material feeling rough. Others state they have had the style of sofa for years and it proved a worthy investment. 

6 alternative pull-out sleeper couches

white sofa bed
HOLMSUND Corner sofa-bed, Gräsbo white

Price: $1,149

This sofa very quickly transforms into a spacious, comfortable bed, and it has storage space underneath it too, big enough to fit bedding and pillows. 

grey sofa bed
Aukfa 55" Convertible Sleeper Sofa Bed

Price: $459.99

This pull-out sofa bed has thick cushioning for extra comfort, and comes with an additional two soft pillows. It has a more luxurious feel due to its very soft fabric. 

grey sofa bed
Sleeper Sofa

Price: $483.37

Perfect for small spaces, this sofa features a pull out bed, and a modern design. The cushions are made with a high-resiliency sponge, and soft fabric upholstery ensure comfortable seating. 

cream sofa bed
Pull Out Sleeper Sofa with Storage

Price: $1,012.99

This sofa looks great and not only hides a pull-out bed underneath the seating, but also a lot of extra storage under one of the sections as well as shelving integrated in the sides, and cup holder on the back of one of the back rest cushions. Last but not least, it also features a USB charger. 

black sofa bed
Mono Sleeper Sofa

Price: from $2,495

This sofa has a simple and modern look, and will look good in any living room. It has the added benefit of a pull out-bed with a comfortable all-foam mattress.  

cream sofa bed with storage
Velvet Loveseat Sofa with Pull Out Sofa Bed

Price: $669.99

This sofa will fit perfectly in a neutral, calming interior. The velvet fabric makes it pleasant to the touch, and the pull out bed is comfortable with generous space. 

