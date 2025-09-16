Should You Actually Paint a Small Kitchen in a Dark Color? Yes, but Only If You Follow This Advice

When redecorating a small kitchen, some options will make it look bigger, while others will make it look smaller. And while we're programmed to always look for the former, sometimes the latter can be the better and more interesting way to go, especially when you're dealing with a space that, let's face it, is never going to look huge.

But while moody tones may be trendy, using these deep colors in the wrong way can do more harm than good to your space from a design point of view. So, should you actually paint a small kitchen a dark color? Or could these dark-hued kitchen colors be making your space feel a lot smaller than it actually is?

The answer is yes, you can, but whether you should depends on several other factors related to your kitchen and the space you're designing. Let's get to the bottom of it.

Should You Paint a Small Kitchen in a Dark Color?

Balance is everything when it comes to painting a small kitchen in a dark color. Opt for contrasting materials, such as lighter flooring and kitchen worktops. (Image credit: Ste Murray. Design: Rachel Carmody Design)

Whether it's your kitchen cabinet ideas or kitchen walls, painting a small kitchen in dark tones might seem like a good idea at first, but if it's not balanced right — designers say it can quickly make your space feel boxed in and tiny.

Emily Pickett, a design consultant from Kitchens By Holloways, tells me, "A dark color in a small kitchen can be incredibly effective when used thoughtfully."

She continues, "Rather than making the space feel smaller, deep tones can create a sense of intimacy and drama, especially when paired with good lighting and considered material choices."

The key is balance, according to Emily, and that means, "lighter worktops, reflective surfaces, or warm metallic details will ensure the scheme feels inviting rather than oppressive."

Emily Pickett Social Links Navigation Design consultant Emily is a design consultant at Kitchens by Holloways, a design and build company who creates bespoke kitchens and thoughtfully planned interiors. Known for their holistic approach, the team considers not just the kitchen but the overall layout—whether it's a single room, an open-plan space or an entire home—to deliver beautiful, functional designs that enhance everyday living.

When Is It a Good Idea to Paint Your Kitchen a Dark Color?

Mix and match your worktops from your paint colors to add a subtle, yet glamourous contrast. (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies, 82mm photography. Design: The Vawdrey House)

When choosing to paint your modern kitchen in a dark color, consider your kitchen lighting ideas and the surrounding space. Will natural light be able to bounce off its surroundings, or are you working with a space with minimal lighting?

Emily tells me that, "Dark colors work particularly well when you want to make a statement or create a luxurious, cocooning atmosphere. They’re an excellent choice in kitchens where natural light is abundant, or where lighting can be layered effectively to highlight finishes and textures."

The expert says these deeper colors also help to ground open-plan kitchen layouts, "giving the kitchen presence and sophistication within a larger space."

Interior designer, Lexie Saine, says, "Dark colors shine in kitchens where you want to embrace character and coziness rather than fight the footprint. They’re an excellent choice for smaller kitchens, where warm walnut, rich chocolate, or moody paint colors (plum, green, navy, or earthy browns) can make the room feel curated and inviting instead of bland."

Pairing darker tones with reflective finishes, such as open shelving or lighter flooring, will ensure balance, according to Lexie, and therefore "prevents the space from feeling closed in."

So if you're looking to make a bold statement, then take note of those small kitchen paint colors and create a space filled with character and allure.

Lexie Saine Interior designer Lexie’s design philosophy is deeply rooted in her rich heritage and diverse experiences. Born in France and raised in Atherton, California, Lexie seamlessly blends the timeless elegance of her French roots with the relaxed sophistication of her California upbringing. Her aesthetic—clean, modern, and inviting—captures this cross-cultural influence, further inspired by the vibrant energy of San Francisco, its creative community, and the natural beauty surrounding it. With a Master’s degree in Interior Architecture and Design from the Academy of Art University and a Bachelor’s degree from Loyola Marymount University, Lexie’s formal training forms the foundation of her innovative and refined design approach. Prior to establishing Lexie Saine Design in 2016, she honed her skills at some of San Francisco’s most prestigious interior design and millwork firms, shaping her distinctive perspective and expertise.

The Must-Have Small Kitchen Accessories

ARKET Marble Tray £39 at H&M (US) This marble tray is a timeless beauty and will certainly add elegance as well as class to your space. Ideal for holding those kitchen essentials, you can use this tray as a decor piece or even add some of your favorite snacks. Husdon Home Brass Salt & Pepper Mill Gift Set £120 at hudsonhome.co.uk Adding a touch of gold to your dark-painted kitchen will certainly bring on some visual interest and beauty. These brass salt and pepper mills from Husdon Home are quite the charmers. Anboise Lena Scalloped Rattan Bowl - Large £58 at anboise.com A great way to organize a small kitchen, this chic Scalloped Rattan Bowl from Anboise can hold all your essentials in one place and keep your worktops clutter-free.

FAQs

Are Dark Kitchens on Trend?

Yes, according to Emily, "dark kitchens continue to be a strong trend, but the look has evolved. It’s less about glossy monochrome finishes and more about depth, texture, and layered materials — think matt black cabinetry, rich heritage greens, deep blues, and warm accents like patinated brass or veined marble."

Emily continues, "Dark palettes are being embraced because they create a sense of individuality and permanence, offering a timeless backdrop that can be tailored with accessories or contrasting tones."

If you're a fan of dark colors, why not experiment and find inspiration in those dark wood kitchen ideas? After all, embracing a bit of darkness isn't so bad.