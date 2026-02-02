It's a sad truth that, when designing a home, your design desires and home necessities may not always be completely aligned — and nowhere is this more true than with your radiators. But this shouldn't mean you have to hand over complete aesthetic power to these bulky eyesores; all it takes is a little careful consideration to turn your radiator from an ugly necessity to a natural element of your home decor.

Now, of course, many things are far more visually offensive than the humble radiator, but they also aren't exactly inspiring to look at, either. This explains why so many ideas remain on all the ways to hide radiators, and how best to keep them covered up. But this isn't the only way to make your radiator look good. In fact, many designers are finding creative ways to embrace them, rather than working around them.

From surprising pops of color to straight-up sculptural masterpieces, the experts have found countless ways to turn their radiators into full-blown design moments — here are a few of our favorite ideas to try out.

1. Paint It

"Radiators work beautifully in a contemporary matte finish, or with a playful two-tone color scheme that takes the skirting color onto the radiator too," says Ruth. (Image credit: Little Greene)

Perhaps the most obvious, but nonetheless one of the most effective, solutions for making your radiator look good is a simple lick of paint.

"Often, we will paint the radiator in the same color as the wall on which it sits, helping it to recede and allowing other items in the room to shine," explains John Law from Woodhouse and Law.

It's a favorite approach among designers, and understandably so. A natural continuation of the much-loved color-drenching trend, this approach allows the radiator to seamlessly blend in with your design for a more cohesive look.

But it can equally lend itself to a more striking look, too. Just follow Little Greene's creative director, Ruth Mottershead's, advice: "Highlight radiators with a contrasting color, or paint them in a complementary shade." This is an easy way to bring an unexpected pop of color to a room, or to draw out tones from other aspects of your room's design.

But for the most seamless finish, Ruth suggests painting the radiator before it's fitted, to allow you better access when painting the other surfaces. "However," she says, "if this isn’t possible, you can simply paint the radiator in situ."

John Law Co-Founder of Woodhouse and Law Garden designer Nick Woodhouse and interior designer John Law founded Woodhouse and Law in 2009, with a vision to break down traditional design barriers by offering a complete service for homes and gardens. This holistic approach allows them to create fluid and harmonious design concepts, challenging the boundaries between inside and out, viewing a space as a whole.

2. Go Vertical

Take this idea up a notch and find a vertical radiator with a creative design, like this marble-fronted one. (Image credit: The Radiator Centre)

Sometimes, the best way to change up your design is to look at things from a new perspective — turn it on its head, and flip it upside down, literally.

"Traditionally, radiators have tended to be horizontal in orientation, taking up much needed wall-space, sitting underneath windows or blocking in furniture," says John. This approach, although traditional, can have some complications and can often lead to design mistakes that make your heating less effective, such as blocking it with heavy furniture or curtains.

"In such circumstances, we have looked at introducing their vertical counterparts," says John. This surprising approach doesn't just look better, it can actually make your space feel better, too.

"They might, for instance, sit behind an open door, a space on which clients would often shy away from adding adornments such as artwork. Or perhaps in between select pieces of furniture that have been planned within a space," suggests John.

This small switch can bring a much more modern, contemporary feel to your space, while providing that same toasty warmth.

3. Use a Radiator Table

Using the same color across the table, radiator, and the wall helps create a more cohesive finish. (Image credit: Scumble Goosie)

Although it is generally accepted that you shouldn't put furniture in front of your radiator, that doesn't mean there aren't some exceptions to this rule. And one particularly notable exception is that of the radiator table.

"If the radiator is not particularly attractive, then simply tucking the top few cms of it up inside the cavity of the table will be very effective in reducing the visual impact of the radiator, whilst at the same time leaving most of it exposed so that it can continue to do what it is there for," explains Jon Madely, founder of Scumble Goosie.

Many brands, including Scumble Goosie, sell specially designed tables that fit perfectly over your radiator, helping to keep them at least partially concealed without affecting their efficacy.

"The heat is allowed to dissipate far more efficiently compared with a radiator 'cabinet' which tends to greatly reduce both the radiated and convected heat," explains Jon. "The other advantage of our radiator tables is that they hook over the radiator rather than needing to be fixed to the wall. This means they can be removed in seconds for cleaning."

4. Invest in Style

The Milano model from Tubes Radiatori is an excellent example of just how creative radiator designs can be nowadays. (Image credit: Designer: Tubes Radiatori Product: Milano)

It may also be worth considering investing in a design that you'd feel proud to have on display, which nowadays can be surprisingly easy to find.

Many brands are catching on to the demand for style-forward radiators and responding with creative, yet functional designs that double up as intentional decor for your modern home.

"We love the wealth of innovative, unusual finishes from suppliers such as Eskimo and Zehnder," says John. "These include anything from burnished metallics to concrete, making your radiator a thing of beauty."

Choose a design that complements the general aesthetic of your interiors, perhaps a metallic finish that matches the hardware in your home, or a more sculptural, creative design for something eye-catching.

5. Find a Chic Cover

The scalloped edge design of this cover makes this look feel particularly on-trend. (Image credit: Flora Shedden. Studio Bowerbridge)

And if you're wondering, 'Do radiator covers block heat?', while a full radiator cover — depending on its type — may not be the best idea when it comes to the efficacy of your heating, there are plenty of smart additions that can add a design moment to your radiator without affecting its functionality.

Katie Brigstock, from Studio Bowerbridge, does this with ease, transforming the radiator into a charming, intentional design with one simple addition. "I like to use a console type cover — creating a little extra shelf on top for a small vase, somewhere to put your keys/letters, or a series of photo frames," she says.

This idea adapts the lovely finish offered by many of the nicest radiator covers, while saving energy and ensuring your energy bills don't take a hit.

"Most radiator covers come with sufficient holes/slots in the top to account for this, but double-check with the manufacturer." Or, opt for a simple shelf design, as Katie recommends.

Katie Brigstock Creative Director of Studio Bowerbridge Studio Bowerbridge is an interior design studio working on residential and unique commercial projects both across the UK and further afield. Led by Creative Director Katie Brigstock, the studio blends imaginative, artistic flair with functional design to create spaces that are not only beautiful but considered and comfortable too.

For more inspiration, I've also found a really good-looking radiator cover with added storage space, too — you're welcome.