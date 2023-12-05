15 Chic But Fun Holiday Home Items I'm Trying Not to Keep for Myself This Year

These items are perfect for the holidays, but you'll love them year-round

Holiday Home Decor Gift Ideas
By Natalie Gray Herder
Most Curated is a monthly series in which one editor, team member or friend of Livingetc will share the top 15 items on their current wish list.

I don't know if it's the abundance of tinsel and velvet ribbons I'm seeing all over social media this holiday season, but I've never felt more in tune with decorative trends than I have this year. In a season built on tradition, things are bound to feel redundant: décor, food, and even gifts. But this year, I'm inspired by all the creativity I'm seeing, so I'm pushing myself to color outside the lines when it comes to home décor and gifting. What you'll find below is a curation of items that sparked joy for me while I was online shopping this month. For a personalized gift, you have to shop the monogrammed frames below. For holiday meal prep, this Jenni Kayne x Staub collab is just perfection. And if you've got a dinner party invitation, I suggest showing up with the Flamingo Estate Garden box as a gift for the host. Keep scrolling to shop these cool finds and even more favorites below.

Free People Retro Stirrer

Whenever I'm tasked with finding a $10 gift, items like these stirring spoons are my go-to. They'll look so cute at any coffee/tea station.

Laetitia Rouget Viens on se Casse Ceramic Serving Platter

Handcrafted in Portugal, this serving platter doubles as a work of art.

Le Labo Candle Discovery Set

Gifting any kind of fragrance is so personal. When in doubt, go for a discovery set like my favorite from Le Labo.

Leif Blue Windowpane Ceramic Dish

Leif is always my go-to destination for unique home décor gifts. Not only are you supporting a small business, but you're making any home look 10 times more stylish.

Bettina Ceramica Gigli Jug

If you're dreaming of transforming your home into a coastal Italian dreamscape, Bettina Ceramica will help achieve this.

Piglet in Bed Botanical Green Gingham Linen Tablecloth

When I was taking a look through tablescape ideas on Pinterest, gingham was a steady trend throughout all my favorites. This will work for both holiday dinners and summer picnics.

Anthropologie Ramona Wine Glasses

If peach isn't the vibe but you like the cool shape, these also come in sky blue and lilac.

Jenni Kayne x Staub Round Cocotte

A cocotte worthy of permanent stove display.

Assouline Barbie Book

I used to ask for Barbie dolls for Christmas, but at 27, I'm asking for a Barbie coffee table book.

Free People Mini Oaxaca Candle

These whimsical tapers are almost too pretty to burn, but they would look stunning in any tablescape.

Anthropologie Woven Cozy Throw Blanket

I'm a sucker for a pink and red color combination all year round.

Anthropologie Nelda Egg Crate

This is the perfect gift for your friend who loves to romanticize every little thing, including how they store their eggs.

Anthropologie Scarlet Monogram Frame

For a small but thoughtful gift, take your favorites from your camera roll and frame them in one of these personalized frames.

Flamingo Estate The Garden Tour Set

I recently gifted this set to my parents, and they were blown away by the smell, taste, and quality of the products. To me, it's the perfect gift for any host this season and beyond.

Heather Taylor Home Stripe Velvet Bow Crackers

It wouldn't be a 2023 holiday roundup without a velvet bow. These poppers are such a fun tradition for any dinner party.

