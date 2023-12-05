15 Chic But Fun Holiday Home Items I'm Trying Not to Keep for Myself This Year
These items are perfect for the holidays, but you'll love them year-round
Most Curated is a monthly series in which one editor, team member or friend of Livingetc will share the top 15 items on their current wish list.
I don't know if it's the abundance of tinsel and velvet ribbons I'm seeing all over social media this holiday season, but I've never felt more in tune with decorative trends than I have this year. In a season built on tradition, things are bound to feel redundant: décor, food, and even gifts. But this year, I'm inspired by all the creativity I'm seeing, so I'm pushing myself to color outside the lines when it comes to home décor and gifting. What you'll find below is a curation of items that sparked joy for me while I was online shopping this month. For a personalized gift, you have to shop the monogrammed frames below. For holiday meal prep, this Jenni Kayne x Staub collab is just perfection. And if you've got a dinner party invitation, I suggest showing up with the Flamingo Estate Garden box as a gift for the host. Keep scrolling to shop these cool finds and even more favorites below.
Whenever I'm tasked with finding a $10 gift, items like these stirring spoons are my go-to. They'll look so cute at any coffee/tea station.
Handcrafted in Portugal, this serving platter doubles as a work of art.
Gifting any kind of fragrance is so personal. When in doubt, go for a discovery set like my favorite from Le Labo.
Leif is always my go-to destination for unique home décor gifts. Not only are you supporting a small business, but you're making any home look 10 times more stylish.
If you're dreaming of transforming your home into a coastal Italian dreamscape, Bettina Ceramica will help achieve this.
When I was taking a look through tablescape ideas on Pinterest, gingham was a steady trend throughout all my favorites. This will work for both holiday dinners and summer picnics.
If peach isn't the vibe but you like the cool shape, these also come in sky blue and lilac.
I used to ask for Barbie dolls for Christmas, but at 27, I'm asking for a Barbie coffee table book.
These whimsical tapers are almost too pretty to burn, but they would look stunning in any tablescape.
I'm a sucker for a pink and red color combination all year round.
This is the perfect gift for your friend who loves to romanticize every little thing, including how they store their eggs.
For a small but thoughtful gift, take your favorites from your camera roll and frame them in one of these personalized frames.
I recently gifted this set to my parents, and they were blown away by the smell, taste, and quality of the products. To me, it's the perfect gift for any host this season and beyond.
Natalie Gray Herder is an associate editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Originally from Los Angeles, Natalie decided to make the move to NYC after graduating from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. She had plans of applying to law school until doing a 180 to follow her more creative passions: writing and fashion. As a former collector of Vogue magazines, she should have known her true calling was in editorial but is grateful for the journey that led her to Who What Wear. She began her career at the NYC-based publication The Select 7, where she wrote about fashion, beauty, food, travel, and interiors. In pursuit of her next role, Natalie knew she wanted to hone in on women's fashion. She is an avid researcher, reader, and explorer in and out of the office. She is inspired by the street style of her fellow New Yorkers and her laid-back roots in California. In her free time, you can find her trying new restaurants, visiting museums, and reading in the park.
